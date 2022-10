In the absence of injured quarterback Carson Wentz, Washington Commanders Coach Ron Rivera will turn to Taylor Heinicke instead of Sam Howell for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers. Rivera could have tapped Howell, giving the third-string rookie a chance to show what he can do at the NFL level, but on Tuesday afternoon, Rivera explained that, right now, Heinicke "gives us the best opportunity to be successful."

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 5 HOURS AGO