More central Ohio high school football Week 9 previews

(7-1, 4-1) Big Walnut at (3-5, 3-2) Dublin Scioto

Big Walnut and Scioto enter their OCC-Capital Division game with ample incentive. The Golden Eagles, ranked fifth in the ThisWeek Super 7 poll, are looking to keep their league title hopes alive and secure a home playoff game as they are fifth in Division II, Region 7. A win would give the Irish a strong playoff push as they are 18th in the same division as the top 16 qualify.

Big Walnut, which trails the series 4-3, snapped a four-game losing streak to Scioto with a 28-20 win last season.

Nate Severs leads the Eagles with 1,287 yards rushing and 21 touchdowns on 158 carries. Jake Nier has completed 93 of 146 passes for 1,196 yards with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions and rushed for 289 yards and a touchdown on 49 carries. Nate Snead has 26 receptions for 306 yards and three touchdowns.

For Scioto, Byson Arthur has completed 112 of 210 passes for 1,087 yards with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions and has rushed for 300 yards and four touchdowns on 81 carries. Nakoda Densel has rushed for 436 yards and three touchdowns on 87 carries.

Super 7: Gahanna Lincoln remains at No. 1

(5-3, 2-3) Delaware Hayes at (3-4, 0-2) Canal Winchester

The Indians and Pacers find themselves likely needing one more win to secure a playoff berth, as they enter this OCC-Capital game 12th in Division II, Region 7 and 11th in Division I, Region 2, respectively.

Canal Winchester is coming off one of its best offensive nights of the season, albeit in a 35-20 loss at Westerville South. Kaseem Wade had 21 carries for 160 yards and a touchdown as the Indians rushed for 273 yards, their third-highest total of the season behind 324 against Franklin Heights and 311 against Hartley.

That effort was marred by two defensive touchdowns from South linebacker Quan Rhodes-McKee, one on a fumble recovery and the other on an interception return.

The Pacers are trying to snap a two-game losing streak. Jake Lowman completed 19 of 33 passes for 289 yards and a touchdown in last week’s 32-21 loss to Dublin Scioto, and Austin Koslow had six catches for 159 yards and a score.

Delaware, which trails the series 3-1, is trying to secure its second consecutive playoff berth and third in program history. The Indians are looking to clinch their fourth consecutive playoff trip and fifth in six years.

(7-1, 2-1) Dublin Jerome at (3-5, 0-3) Olentangy

Olentangy finds itself in a position it has not been in quite some time when it faces Jerome in OCC-Cardinal play.

While the Celtics are the top team in Division I, Region 2, the Braves are 17th. Olentangy has made the playoffs the last eight seasons.

The Celtics bounced back from their only loss (49-28 to Marysville in Week 7) with a 17-7 win over Olentangy Berlin on Oct. 7. Jerome, which is tied for first with Marysville, Berlin and Thomas Worthington for the league lead, hasn’t been 7-1 overall since 2016 when it went 10-2 and has never been 8-1.

Jerome, which leads the series 6-3, has won six of the seven meetings, including 27-24 last year. Olentangy has not beaten the Celtics at home since 2006 (33-23) in the second meeting.

The Celtics got a lift from running back Luke McLoughlin, who rushed for 102 yards on 22 carries after missing the previous three weeks with an ankle injury. Quarterback Zakk Tschirhart was 22-for-26 passing for 214 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Receiver Marek Tzagournis caught 10 passes for 107 yards and a score. Defensively, the Celtics held the Bears to 49 yards rushing, led by Brady Sestili, who had eight tackles.

The Braves lost their third game in a row, falling to Hilliard Darby 42-21 after trailing 35-7 at halftime.

Receivers Andrew Leech (7 catches, 128 yards, 1 TD) and Jackson Wiley (9 catches, 125 yards, 1 TD) both went over 100 yards as quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer was 21-for-29 passing for 288 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

(3-5, 1-2) Groveport Madison at (2-6, 0-3) Newark

The Cruisers hope to turn their season around amid a two-game losing streak, while their OCC-Buckeye rivals are trying to snap a five-game skid and sneak into the playoffs for the first time since 2005.

Groveport hung with Pickerington Central throughout a 21-14 loss last week, in which quarterback Aaron Britford completed nine of 13 passes for a season-high 164 yards and a touchdown as well as a last-minute interception.

Newark committed four turnovers, including three interceptions by Steele Meister, in last week’s 21-7 loss at Central Crossing.

Tee Davie ran for 92 yards and the Wildcats’ only touchdown on 18 carries and had three catches for 51 yards. Linebacker Calvin Untied and freshman lineman Preston Lunsford continue to lead the defense for the Wildcats, who are last in 18-team Division I, Region 3. Groveport is 14th in the region.

(4-4, 2-1) Hilliard Davidson at (4-4, 2-1) Olentangy Liberty

Davidson and Liberty will meet with OCC-Central title and postseason implications on the line.

The Wildcats and the Patriots are tied for second in the division with Upper Arlington at 2-1, behind 3-0 Dublin Coffman. The Patriots are seventh in Division I, Region 2 and Davidson is ninth in Division I, Region 3.

The series is tied at 5.

Liberty has won three of its last four games, including 28-14 over Hilliard Bradley on Oct. 7 as quarterback Andrew Leonard passed for 254 yards and three touchdowns. For the season, Leonard has completed 145 of 246 passes for 1,532 yards with 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Alex Okuley has 47 catches for 590 yards and five touchdowns, and Jake Struck has rushed for 572 yards and five touchdowns on 137 carries.

For Davidson, Keevan Gibbon (RB/LB) has rushed for 742 yards and four touchdowns on 150 carries and Johnny DiBlasio (QB/DB) has completed 44 of 81 passes for 384 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

(1-7, 1-2) Lancaster at (5-3, 3-0) Pickerington Central

The Tigers are coming off a 21-14 victory over Groveport 21-14 in Week 8, and the Golden Gales earned their only victory by beating the Cruisers 17-7 a week earlier.

Central has won the last three meetings, including 34-8 last season.

Against Groveport, Central senior quarterback Braden Mantooth rushed for 73 yards and two touchdowns on 14 rushes, junior quarterback Terrance Alexander rushed for 56 yards and a score on 12 carries and senior running back Knowledge Gray rushed 15 times for 72 yards.

Gales junior running back Cole Dickerson missed the first six games but has rushed for 258 yards and three scores in his first two games.

Central has thrown just three touchdown passes all season, and Lancaster senior quarterback Trace Van Gundy has completed 36 of 83 passes for 300 yards and one touchdown with six interceptions.

​​(5-3, 2-1) Marysville at (5-3, 2-1) Olentangy Berlin

The Monarchs and Bears have a lot on the line in terms of the OCC-Cardinal race and the Division I, Region 2 playoff picture.

Both are part of a four-way tie for the league lead with Dublin Jerome and Thomas Worthington. However, the Monarchs are eighth (15.0125) in Region 2 with the final spot for a home playoff game. Berlin is ninth (14.75).

Both teams are coming off stinging losses Oct. 7. The Bears lost at Dublin Jerome 17-7, and Marysville lost at home to Thomas Worthington 35-17 after having a 17-0 lead with 9:28 left in the second quarter.

The Monarchs hold a 2-0 lead in the series, winning 28-0 in 2020 and 34-6 last fall.

The Monarchs rely on the ground game behind Griffin Johnson (1,053 yards, 7 TDs, 137 carries), Colton Powers (709 yards, 12 TDs, 113 carries) and Nascere Smith (407 yards, 5 TDs, 50 carries).

Powers has a team-high 88 tackles at linebacker as well as nine for loss, two sacks and one interception. Defensive back Terry Toops has 52 tackles, and defensive lineman Christian McCartney adds 52 tackles, including 10 for loss, and a team-leading 5.5 sacks. Lineman Stephen Garcia has 51 tackles, a team-leading 11 for loss and four sacks.

The Bears are paced by quarterback Harrison Brewster, who has completed 92 of 173 passes for 897 yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions, and he has rushed for 619 yards and eight scores on 115 attempts. Running back Mason Ziegler has rushed for 634 yards and four scores on 137 carries. Joe Beaumier (11 catches, 102 yards, 2 TDs) and Aaron Nebraska (30 catches, 333 yards, 1 TD) are the top receivers.

Linebackers Aiden Eviston (31 tackles, 7.5 for loss, 3 sacks), Kyle Jackowski (54 tackles, 4.5 for loss) and Payton Yonce (29.5 tackles, 5.5 for loss) lead the Berlin defense.

(3-5, 0-3) Olentangy Orange at (3-5, 0-3) Hilliard Bradley

The Pioneers and Jaguars are looking to stop losing streaks. Orange has lost three consecutive games, and Bradley has dropped five in a row.

Orange holds a 7-1 advantage in the series, including a 29-27 victory last season. Bradley’s win came in 2013, 44-0.

The Jaguars lost to Olentangy Liberty 28-14 on Oct. 7. Despite the loss, they are 10th (9.4875) in Division I, Region 3. Orange lost to Upper Arlington 41-10 on Oct. 7 and is 15th (8.0375) in Division I, Region 2.

The Pioneers feature the two-back punch of Jakivion Calip and Bobby Ogles. Ogles has 427 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 78 carries and 13 catches for 161 yards and one score. Calip has 447 yards and six touchdowns on 86 carries and has caught 38 passes for 304 yards. Quarterback Levi Davis is 87-for-142 passing for 958 yards with four touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Defensively, Orange is led by linebacker Evan Eichel (34.5 tackles, 4.5 for loss, 2 fumble recoveries) and defensive backs Jason Basnett (33 tackles) and Tyler Wallace (35 tackles, 10 pass break-ups).

Quarterback Bradyn Fleharty paces Bradley, completing 123 of 200 passes for 1,386 yards with 15 touchdowns and four interceptions, and he has 279 rushing yards on 76 carries with one score. His top targets are wide receivers Michael Hunkus (23 catches, 236 yards, 3 TDs), Donovan McCall (23 catches, 278 yards, 2 TDs), Denis Shishlo (26 catches, 209 yards, 4 TDs) and Preston Wolfe (24 catches, 356 yards, 4 TDs). Running back Trevor Schuler has 382 yards and two touchdowns on 92 carries.

Linemen Julian Dandridge, Jason Morbitzer and Cam Neely lead the Jaguars' defense along with and defensive backs Damon Bordner, E.J. Teah and Ethan Tebbetts.

(2-6, 2-1) Reynoldsburg at (4-4, 2-1) Central Crossing

The Raiders have won all seven meetings, including 34-10 last fall.

Reynoldsburg has won two in a row, including a 34-7 win over Lancaster on Oct. 7 in OCC-Buckeye play. Running back Cameron Turner rushed for 86 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries to increase his season total to 445 yards and four scores on 102 carries. Quarterback Troy Martin was 13-for-20 passing for 236 yards and three touchdowns. For the season, he has completed 95 for 199 passes for 1,179 yards with nine touchdowns and six interceptions. Wide receiver Joseph Spann caught seven passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns, giving him 23 receptions for 410 yards and four scores.

The Comets defeated Newark 21-7 on Oct. 7 in league play as running back Abdul-Malik Kamara rushed for 158 yards and one touchdown on 27 carries. The junior has 791 yards and six touchdowns on 142 carries.

Linebacker Kenny Kemper had 9.5 tackles and one interception. Defensive linemen Nick Allen and Aaron Jenkins and defensive back Jaylen Willams all had four tackles.

(6-2, 2-1) Thomas Worthington at (4-4, 1-2) Hilliard Darby

After securing their first winning season since 1999, the Cardinals will try to build on that momentum when they face the Panthers in OCC-Cardinal play.

Thomas rallied from a 17-0 deficit in the second quarter to defeat Marysville 35-17 last week, snapping a nine-game losing streak to the Monarchs.

The Cardinals are in contention to end another long drought. They are seeking their first league title since 1992 and are tied with Dublin Jerome, Marysville and Olentangy Berlin atop the standings.

Thomas, which is fourth in Division I, Region 3, also is trying to secure its first home playoff game.

Darby, which leads the series 12-5, has won the last eight meetings and 12 of the last 13, including 41-21 last year.

The Panthers, meanwhile, also are trying to secure a home playoff game, sitting at eighth in Region 3 after a 42-21 win over Olentangy last week to snap a two-game skid. Slotback Javi Quimba carried 14 times for 140 yards and two touchdowns and fullback Ben Marsh had 19 rushes for 100 yards and three scores.

Kaleb Dotson recorded 10 tackles and Kyle Brinkman had an interception and a fumble recovery against Olentangy.

For Thomas, quarterback Will Cooper was 26-for-40 passing for 394 yards and four touchdowns with his main target being Joey Zalewski, who caught nine passes for 224 yards and three touchdowns.

Defensively, Colin Scalise had 15 tackles and an interception, Deeriah Smith had 13 tackles and Connor Smith had an interception and forced a fumble, which was recovered by Zalewski.

(2-6, 1-2) Westerville Central at (2-6, 0-3) Westland

Central has lost two in a row, including 33-6 to Gahanna on Oct. 7. The Warhawks also are hoping to remain in the Division I, Region 3 postseason hunt as they are 13th.

Central has won the only two meetings between the programs, 27-6 last season and 56-7 in 2020.

Quarterback Jaystin Gwinn has completed 66 of 127 passes for 927 yards with nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions and rushed for 502 yards and two touchdowns on 101 carries to lead the Warhawks. Jacob Harris has 26 receptions for 384 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Cougars have lost six in a row, including 49-14 to New Albany on Oct. 7. Westland managed just 128 yards of offense, led by Semaje Westmoreland, who ran for 72 yards and a touchdown.

(3-5, 1-4) Westerville North at (3-5, 2-3) Worthington Kilbourne

Kilbourne looks to continue the momentum created by its rushing attack when it takes on North in OCC-Capital play.

On Oct. 7 in a 36-24 win over Franklin Heights, the Wolves ran 62 of 73 plays, amassing 398 of 411 total yards on the ground to snap a three-game losing streak.

Ben Bartram had 32 carries for 222 yards and four touchdowns and Tyler Cain added 121 yards and a score on 11 carries for the Kilbourne, which is 14th in Division II, Region 7.

North, meanwhile, rallied as well in a 27-17 loss to Big Walnut in Week 8 to run its losing streak to four games. The Warriors scored 11 points in the third quarter to pull within three after trailing 14-0 at halftime.

Quarterback Ronald Jackson ran for a touchdown and threw for another, completing 17 of 29 passes for 119 yards with two interceptions.

Daniel Johnson had five receptions for 50 yards and Jonathan Stevens had an interception for the Warriors, who are 12th in Division I, Region 3.

Kilbourne has won 10 of the last 11 meetings, including 28-19 last year to hold a 10-6 lead in the series.

(7-1, 5-0) Westerville South at (0-8, 0-5) Franklin Heights

South will look to avoid a letdown when it faces the Falcons, a team it beat 65-0 last season.

The Wildcats are first in the OCC-Capital, second in Division II, Region 7 and second in the Super 7 poll behind Gahanna. Franklin Heights has lost 16 consecutive games, with its last win a 48-26 victory over Reigning Sports Academy on Oct. 30, 2020.

For South, Nasir Phillips has rushed for 1,276 yards and 12 touchdowns on 195 carries and Dominic Birtha has completed 66 of 125 passes for 909 yards with eight touchdowns and five interceptions. Jalen Wheeler has 24 catches for 332 yards and two touchdowns.

Defensively, linebacker Dequante Rhodes-McKee has a team-high 74.5 tackles, followed by linebackers Drew Goff (72.5) and Dylan Shoemaker (54).

For Franklin Heights, Camron Tufford has completed 40 of 117 passes for 629 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions and Luis Garcia Rosas (WR/DB) has 16 catches for 460 yards and five touchdowns.

Defensively, the Falcons are led by defensive back Piercen Edwards (58 tackles), lineman Anthony Jalloh (57 tackles) and linebacker Kentre Robinson (46 tackles).

(2-6) Centennial at (7-1) Watterson

After beating the Stars 51-0 last fall in the first meeting between the programs, the Eagles enter the rematch on a four-game winning streak and battling for the No. 1 seed in Division III, Region 11.

Watterson moved to 2-0 in the CCL with a 14-12 victory Oct. 7 over DeSales, even though junior quarterback A.J. McAninch was intercepted four times. McAninch finished 14-for-27 passing for 263 yards and one touchdown, with senior wide receiver Brandon Trout having seven receptions for 156 yards.

Junior linebacker Dominic Purcell had 3.5 tackles for loss and senior defensive back Ryan Rudzinski picked up his ninth interception on the season.

Junior quarterback Roderick Peterson has completed 60 of 123 passes for 947 yards with eight touchdowns and six interceptions to lead the Stars.

(3-3) Cincinnati Dohn Community at (4-4) DeSales

The Stallions won’t have a chance to add to their playoff resume when they play Dohn Community, which is considered a club program and won’t provide computer points.

It will give DeSales an opportunity, though, to help put behind a 14-12 loss to Watterson on Oct. 7 that dropped it to 1-1 in the CCL and one game behind the Eagles with both having one league game remaining.

The Cougars are 3-3, including 1-2 against OHSAA-sanctioned schools. On Sept. 2, Dohn Community lost 23-22 to Cincinnati Country Day, a Division VI program that is 7-1.

Senior running back Gabe Caruso rushed for 91 yards against Watterson and has 646 yards and four touchdowns on the season to lead DeSales.

The Cougars are led by sophomore quarterback Javier Shockley, who has completed 65 of 126 passes for 1,109 yards with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Sophomore wide receiver Robert Kelly has 26 catches for 589 yards and seven touchdowns.

(4-4) Cleveland Heights Lutheran East at (3-5) St. Charles

The Cardinals have lost four in a row as they enter their first meeting against the Falcons.

Lutheran East, a Division IV team, snapped a three game-losing streak by defeating winless Cleveland Central Catholic 28-14. The squad scored a combined 18 points in its previous three contests.

The Falcons' attack is fueled by senior quarterback Jordan Southall and freshman running back Deony Wells. In a 14-6 loss to Beachwood on Sept. 30, Southall was 14-for-31 passing for 140 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Wells had all 14 receptions, including a 54-yard touchdown, but he rushed for only 20 yards on 12 attempts.

St. Charles lost to Hartley 28-14 on Oct. 7 to drop to 0-2 in the CCL. Running back Mason O'Reilly caught four passes for 30 yards and a score. Quarterback Ryan Mooney was 12-for-20 passing for 115 yards, and wide receiver Will Bratt had six receptions for 60 yards.

Defensively, O'Reilly and Colin Greenhalge led with nine and seven tackles, respectively, at linebacker. Defensive backs Bratt and Aidan Fox both had five tackles and one interception.

In Division II, Region 7, the Cardinals are 20th.

(5-3) KIPP Columbus at (3-5) Hartley

The five teams KIPP Columbus has beaten are a combined 3-34, including 0-8 Warrensville Heights, which the Jaguars defeated 42-8 on Oct. 7.

Senior quarterback Tymir Wynn has completed 39 of 84 passes for 725 yards with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions and has 661 yards rushing and nine scores on 62 carries. Senior running back Antonio Campbell has rushed for 588 yards and five touchdowns on 62 attempts.

Hartley snapped a two-game losing streak in which the losses were by a combined six points with a 28-14 victory over St. Charles on Oct. 7 that improved its CCL record to 1-1.

Freshman Robert Lathon and junior Joey Wooten have seen increased action at running back in recent weeks with senior running back DeAunte’ Hubbard missing time with an injury.

(0-7, 0-3) Bexley at (2-5, 1-2) Columbus Academy

The Lions have lost five consecutive games to the Vikings, who hold a 30-28-2 edge in the series. Academy won 35-3 last fall, and the most recent win for Bexley came in 2016, a 28-14 decision during its unbeaten regular season.

The Vikings snapped a four-game losing streak by defeating Grandview 42-0 on Oct. 7 as Jake Calodney rushed for 144 yards and two scores on 13 carries. He paces the team with 582 yards rushing and six touchdowns on 106 carries.

Quarterback Cole Spaulding is 26-for-48 passing for 245 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions. Linebacker Harold Hacker leads the defense in tackles with 40.5, and defensive back Carson James has 28.5.

The Lions lost to Ready 52-8 on Oct. 7. Dom Gutter had a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. He also returned a kick for a 90-yard score in a 27-13 loss to Whitehall on Sept. 23.

Gutter has 28 receptions for 185 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Cliff Padmore has 587 yards rushing and one score on 128 carries. Linebacker Zeke Poulos has 59 tackles, including four for loss.

(5-3, 3-1) Berne Union at (5-3, 2-2) Grove City Christian

The Eagles will continue pursuit of a Division VI, Region 23 postseason berth when they play the Rockets.

The Eagles are 15 th in the region and the Rockets are 12th. Grove City Christian closes the regular season Oct. 21 against visiting Worthington Christian, which is first in the MSL-Cardinal at 4-0.

The Eagles are coming off a 55-6 win at Millersport on Oct. 7. For the season, quarterback Braydan Taylor has completed 109 of 164 passes for 1,416 yards with 20 touchdowns and four interceptions, and Cayden Carroll has rushed for 962 yards and 10 touchdowns on 154 carries. Justin Caldwell has 38 receptions for 429 yards and eight touchdowns.

Berne Union has lost two in a row, including 42-0 to Worthington Christian on Oct. 7. The Rockets, who captured the last two MSL-Cardinal titles, had just 27 total yards against the Warriors.

After winning the first three meetings in the series, the Eagles have lost six in a row, including 67-6 last season.

(8-0) Harvest Prep at (5-3) Licking Heights

With a playoff berth in Division V, Region 19 already wrapped up, the Warriors can move closer to earning their first perfect regular season since 2018 if they beat this Division II program that is one of the best in the LCL.

The Hornets won last year's meeting 13-8.

While Harvest Prep improved to 4-0 in the MSL-Ohio with a 51-18 victory over Whitehall on Oct. 7 and is ranked sixth in the Super 7 poll, the Hornets are coming off a 24-21 loss to Watkins Memorial in the Battle for Broad Street. Despite the loss, the Hornets are 10th in Division II, Region 7.

Licking Heights senior quarterback Deuce Caldwell was limited to 6-for-20 passing for 117 yards and 76 yards on 16 rushes against Watkins Memorial. He has thrown for 788 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 944 yards and 13 scores on the season.

Harvest Prep senior quarterback Aidan Rogers has thrown for 19 touchdowns, including five against Whitehall.

(2-6, 1-4) Liberty Union at (5-2, 4-1) Hamilton Township

A rough finish to last season, which included a 19-7 loss to Liberty Union in Week 9, kept the Rangers out of the Division III, Region 11 playoffs with a 4-4 record.

After beating Circleville 32-7 on Oct. 7, Hamilton Township has won four in a row and remains in contention for a playoff berth as well as the MSL-Buckeye title. The Rangers are 12th in Division III, Region 11.

Bloom-Carroll leads the division at 5-0 and plays Teays Valley on Oct. 14. The Bulldogs and the Rangers close the regular season Oct. 21 at Bloom-Carroll.

Sophomore quarterback Josh Woods and senior running back Zach Dawson have led a Rangers offense that has averaged 33 points in their four league wins.

Liberty Union has posted back-to-back winning seasons but has lost four in a row after opening MSL-Buckeye action with a 42-0 win over Amanda-Clearcreek on Sept. 9.

In a 35-26 loss to Fairfield Union on Oct. 7, senior quarterback Cayden Carroll rushed 17 times for 150 yards and three touchdowns and completed 11 of 15 passes for 105 yards and one score.

(4-3) Ready at (2-6) Grandview Heights

The Silver Knights aim to extend their winning streak to three and hold a 7-2 advantage in the series, including a 36-0 win last fall. The Bobcats last won 17-16 in 2018. Their other win was 16-12 in 1982.

Both teams need a win to secure playoff berths. Ready is 15th (6.2184) in Division IV, Region 15 and Grandview is one spot out in Division VI, Region 23 at 17th (2.9847).

On Oct. 7, Ready defeated Bexley 52-8 as Brian Fitzsimmons ran for 103 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries to increase his season rushing totals 794 yards and 10 touchdowns. Running back Kentrell Rinehart has totaled 433 rushing yards and 12 scores on 76 carries, and he has 20 catches for 145 yards and one score.

Quarterback Kaleb Schaffer has completed 65 of 109 passes for 631 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions, and wide receiver Kayden Schaffer has 17 receptions for 243 yards and three scores.

Grandview had three fumbles in a 41-0 loss to Columbus Academy on Oct. 7 for its fifth consecutive setback.

Running back Maddox Baker leads the Bobcats with 340 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 60 carries, and he also has 18 catches for 186 yards and one score. Running back Henry Ohlinger has 174 yards and three scores on 33 carries, and quarterback Brody Parsley has completed 36 of 72 passes for 400 yards with two touchdowns and seven interceptions.

(4-4, 1-2) Whitehall-Yearling at (5-3, 3-0) Buckeye Valley

The Rams are coming off losses to Ready (33-8 on Sept. 30) and Harvest Prep (51-18 on Oct. 7).

Buckeye Valley is 3-0 in the MSL-Ohio and will close the regular season Oct. 21 at Harvest Prep, which is 4-0 in the league. The Barons are 10th in Division IV, Region 14 and the Rams are 18th in Division III, Region 18.

The teams have met three times since Buckeye Valley joined the MSL-Ohio in 2019. Whitehall won the first meeting 40-30 and 34-33 last season, and the Barons won 14-13 in 2020.

The Rams were outgained 563-178 by Harvest Prep. Key players for Whitehall have been Elijah Hughes (QB/DB), Andre Jackson (RB/DB) and Wardell Barnett Jr. (WR/DB).

Freshman Nathan Huss (QB/LB) completed 13 of 17 passes for 182 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions and added a rushing touchdown in Buckeye Valley’s 29-28 win over Logan on Oct. 7. Freshman Wade Carey (TE/DL) had four catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns.

(2-6, 1-3) Zanesville Rosecrans at (5-3, 4-0) Worthington Christian

The Warriors can earn at least a share of the MSL-Cardinal championship with a win over the Bishops, who they beat 51-20 last season. The Warriors have won all four games in the series.

Worthington Christian beat two-time defending league champion Berne Union 42-0 on Oct. 7 and has outscored its league opponents by a combined 213-40.

Rosecrans picked up a 42-14 victory over Fisher Catholic on Sept. 30 but lost to Fairfield Christian 33-7 on Oct. 8.

Against the Knights, junior quarterback Brendan Bernath completed nine of 20 passes for 83 yards, freshman running back Brody Zemba had 13 carries for 72 yards and sophomore defensive back Lancon Hartman had eight tackles and one tackle for loss.

This article originally appeared on ThisWeek: More central Ohio high school football Week 9 previews