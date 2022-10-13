ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Official trick-or-treating hours announced along the lakeshore

By Austin Metz
 5 days ago
HOLLAND — Each year, millions of children across the country don Halloween costumes and embark on every child’s favorite journey — trick-or-treating.

Consumers across the country are spending big bucks this Halloween. Statista estimates they'll spend over $3 billion on Halloween candy this year, plus $10.6 billion on costumes, candy and decorations — an all-time record, and up about $500 million from 2021.

Some local cities and townships have designated times for the door-to-door activity, while others don't. Here's a list for townships and cities along the lakeshore in 2022:

  • City of Holland — 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
  • Holland Township — Monday, Oct. 31 (No specific time designated)
  • Laketown Township — No regulation on dates or times
  • Park Township — 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 (Generally follows City of Holland)
  • City of Zeeland — 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
  • Zeeland Township — 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 (Generally follows City of Zeeland)
  • Douglas — No dates or times decided at this time
  • Fennville — 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
  • Saugatuck — Monday, Oct. 31 (No specific time designated)

— Austin Metz is a former Holland Sentinel reporter.

