Ohio State names captains, but one more could still be added

MINNEAPOLIS – Zed Key, Isaac Likekele and Justice Sueing weren’t randomly selected to attend Big Ten media day by their head coach.

All three Ohio State men’s basketball representatives inside the Target Center on Wednesday morning were picked in part because they will be team captains for the 2022-23 season. Two weeks ago, coach Chris Holtmann told reporters at his team’s preseason media day that Sueing, after missing nearly all of last season with an injury, had been voted a team captain but did not divulge the rest of the honorees.

Wednesday, he confirmed the trio and added that there is potential for another addition.

“Our three captains are Justice Sueing, Zed Key and Isaac Likekele and we could add a fourth one,” he said.

Sueing was voted a team captain last season. Key is one of only two players to play in more than two games last season to return, while Likekele transferred into the program after four years at Oklahoma State. It evidently hasn’t taken long for his personality to make an impression on his new program.

“I think he can be a little bit more consistent in his work, but he has just a natural charisma,” Holtmann said. “He’s really a competitive kid. He just can’t get bored with the daily process of getting better, and that’s what we’ve challenged him with. There’s a reason he was voted a captain. He’s got a charisma to him.”

This isn’t the first time the Buckeyes have sent a player to media day who hasn’t yet suited up for the team. In 2019, Florida State transfer guard CJ Walker participated in media day, but he had spent the prior season with the program but sitting out to satisfy NCAA transfer rules of the time.

In reprising his role, Sueing will be expected to do more than he has during his prior two active seasons with the Buckeyes.

“What I’m more interested with Justice is him taking more ownership in this group,” Holtmann said. “He didn’t really have to two years ago because he had Duane (Washington) and CJ (Walker) there and E.J. (Liddell) was coming into his own so he could play a complementary role. Now he’s going to have to go from a complementary role to perhaps our leading scorer, and in a lot of ways I’m seeing how he manages that challenge and the responsibility that comes with that.”

The most likely candidate to fill the fourth spot is third-year wing Gene Brown III, the other returning player to see meaningful action last year.

“I expect all three of the young men here to play an important leadership role as well as Gene Brown this year,” Holtmann said. “Gene could be a guy in line for that as well. Time will tell with that.”

Monday, Ohio State held an open practice at Value City Arena where the Buckeyes went through drills, scrimmaged each other and answered some questions from the fans. As they were on the court, the coaching staff could be heard telling freshman point guard Bruce Thornton that this was his team.

He has impressed in the early going and will be a critical part of this year’s team. Could he be in line for a captain role?

“Ultimately, there’s so much going on for a freshman, particularly a freshman point guard, that he’s probably got enough on his plate in terms of leadership,” Holtmann said. “He’s got to lead when he’s out there and by pure benefit of his position he is going to be in a leadership role. I also want him focused on just learning as a freshman and growing.”

Isaac Likekele still learning personnel

It was a fun question, the type that generates all kinds of interesting responses at a media day-type of event. Who is the hardest player to guard in the league?

After four seasons in the Big 12, Likekele had a quick answer.

“I don’t know any of these guys,” he said.

To his left, Sueing cited Purdue’s 7-4 center.

“I’d say Zach Edey is always going to be a hard matchup, just because of his size and strength,” he said

That led to a similar question: if you could pick someone from the league to join your team, who would it be?

“I’m solid with my guys right here, man,” Key said. “We have what we need at Ohio State.”

Quickly, Likekele repeated his previous answer.

“I don’t know any of these guys,” he said. “I know these guys, but I don’t know these guys, you know what I mean?”

Maui looming for Justice Sueing, Buckeyes

For the first time in nearly two decades, Ohio State will leave the continental United States and participate in the Maui Invitational during Thanksgiving week. The Buckeyes will open the tournament against San Diego State and then draw a second-day matchup with either Cincinnati or Alabama.

“It’s an incredible event,” Holtmann said. “One of the most well-known. I don’t know that it’s something we’ll necessarily do every four years but I do think it’s something good to do now. The competition’s incredible. We’re opening with a team that was second in the country in defense and has most of their team back. They are grown men. I think the experience will be real good for our group.”

It will also be a homecoming for Sueing, the first native Hawai’ian to play for Ohio State. A native of Honolulu, the chance to play in front of his family is something not lost on the sixth-year forward.

It also set off a humorous exchange between the three Buckeyes all sharing one table at media day. When Sueing said it was about a short flight from his hometown to Maui, both Key and Likekele questioned why he needed to get on a plane.

“You have to go from island to island,” Sueing told them, to which Likekele asked: How far is it on a boat?

“I don’t know,” Sueing said. “I would never take a boat. It’s probably like an hour and a half, two.”

“So you’d rather fly?” Likekele said. “How much is a flight? Probably like $150 or you could take a boat for like $50.”

When Sueing told him that’s not how it works, Likekele said, “Like a ferry? You don’t have transport boats?” When Key said he would just swim, Sueing had to offer a mini geography lesson to his teammates.

“This is the ocean,” Sueing said. “It’s not a lake. You’re not hearing me. Maui Classic is not the island I live on. That’s why. Hawaii is a chain of islands.”

The debate continued for another minute as Likekele compared the trip to going from Columbus to Chicago, Key promised to wear his shades while on the island and Sueing eventually giving up as the interview ended.

And while he's excited about the trip, Holtmann isn't as enthusiastic about the suggested attire.

"They have sent Hawai’ian shirts," he said. "Whether or not they will be worn by the head coach at Ohio State remains to be seen."

