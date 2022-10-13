ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law enforcement officers arrest 13 suspected gang members, including murder suspect

By Cole Behrens, The Columbus Dispatch
Thirteen suspected gang members have been arrested by local law enforcement and indicted for allegedly engaging in felony thefts and gun violence following an 18-month investigation.

Among the 13 suspects, police have charged them with 84 crimes, ranging from receiving stolen property to murder.

Columbus police Sgt. Fred Brophy said "Bantu Life" or BL-800 is a criminal street gang based out of the Wedgewood apartments in the city's Hilltop neighborhood that engaged in high-level felony thefts, including firearms and guns, as well as drug dealing and gun violence. (Bantu-speaking people include some 400 distinct minority ethnic groups in two dozen countries in central, southwestern and southern Africa, including Somalia.)

“There's been a lot of requests from the community in Wedgewood for the police to address the violence occurring there,” Brophy said. “During the course of the investigation, I could never say we were doing something. This indictment and this work, and the fact that we arrested 13 individuals that preyed upon the community, we heard that request.”

Bantu Life initially came to the attention of Columbus police after an increase in violence in the city’s West Side in the summer of 2021 during what Brophy said was a conflict between criminal street gangs in the Wedgwood and Southpark apartment complexes.

Columbus' deadliest location:Wedgewood apartment complex scene of violent crime

During the investigation, into the 2021 violence, Columbus police worked with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to identify Bantu Life as a criminal enterprise engaging in theft of cars, credit cards and firearms, as well as violent crime, Brophy said.

Brophy said the investigation into Bantu Life group, which law enforcement officers dubbed "Mind your Manors" after a local carryout the group frequented, revealed members of the group were allegedly engaged in a “diverse amount of crimes,” including "high-level" felony theft, stealing firearms, selling firearms illegally and dealing drugs.

Along the way, Brophy said the group also veered into violence. Detectives last week arrested and charged Hussein Bilal, 21, of the South Side, with murder and felonious assault after he allegedly shot and killed a man during an August vehicle chase. Bilal is accused of being a member of Bantu Life.

Police report they were dispatched at 10:19 p.m. on Aug. 19 to the 3000 block of Wicklow Road on a report of gunfire. Additional calls that came into 911 reported two vehicles chasing and shooting at each other.

When officers arrived in the area, they were directed to Parkside Road and South Roys Avenue, where they found 32-year-old Miguel Arriola, of the West Side, seated in his vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics pronounced him deceased at the scene at 10:42 p.m.

Brophy said that when Bilal allegedly shot and killed Arriola, the investigation into Bantu Life was coming to its “natural conclusion,” and that the incident only elevated Bilal on the “priority list" for arrest.

The men arrested in the anti-gang operation were not “low-level” offenders, Brophy said. Of the 13 suspects, 11 have prior criminal offenses, ranging from possession of drugs to kidnapping and identity theft.

“It was not a broad net; we didn't want to focus on an area. We wanted to focus on dangerous criminals,” Brophy said.

He said that the work toward improving the safety of Wedgewood apartments was not over, and that Columbus police want to work with Wedgewood community residents to continue to address safety and crime issues.

“We want the West Side community and the Wedgewood community in particular, to know we want to work with them to make their community safer,” Brophy said.

