Central Ohio high school football Week 9 previews

By From staff reports
 5 days ago
One of the biggest games of Week 9 isn't being played on Friday night, which is why we're kicking off our web coverage a day early with the City League-North Division battle between Beechcroft and Columbus East.

On Friday night, we've got an all-OCC slate: Dublin Coffman-Upper Arlington, Big Walnut-Dublin Scioto, Thomas Worthington-Hilliard Darby, Grove City-Gahanna Lincoln, Pickerington North-New Albany and Hilliard Davidson-Olentangy Liberty.

Before we get to this week's previews, here are some other links to help you get ready for Week 9.

Super 7:Gahanna Lincoln remains at No. 1

Our picks:Week 9 predictions for central Ohio high school football

Marion-Franklin:Red Devils working to recapture past glory as City League power

Central Ohio high school football Week 9 previews

Thursday night:Beechcroft, East to battle for first place in City-North

Game of the Week:Dublin Coffman, Upper Arlington set for rivalry showdown

