ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravenna, OH

Kent voters to decide marijuana issue. Charter changes on Streetsboro, Ravenna ballots

By Diane Smith, Record-Courier
Record-Courier
Record-Courier
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MXBAs_0iXBI6RU00

Three Portage County cities will consider issues in the November election, including proposed charter changes in Streetsboro and Ravenna and a measure asking Kent voters to reduce marijuana penalties.

The Kent initiative, proposed by a group calling itself Sensible Kent, is part of the Sensible Movement Coalition. Originally started in Toledo in 2015, the group advocates for removing jail time as well as reducing fines and court costs to zero for minor cannabis offenses. A similar measure was approved by voters in Windham in 2018.

Streetsboro residents will vote on two charter changes recommended by the city's charter review commission.

The first ballot issue would amend the part of the charter dealing with contracts and purchases to create a board of control, which would have the authority to make purchases of $5,000 or less and execute all contracts on behalf of the city.

A second charter change would exempt the city's Downtown District from requirements for voter approval of changes to zoning district classification and density regulations.

Proponents say it would allow the city to react quickly when a developer comes forward with a proposal. Supporters also and stress the measure applies only to the Downtown District.

Opponents, however, question whether nearby property owners could apply to expand the district in order to avoid having to go before voters.

Streetsboro voters also will be asked to change the zoning of a 16-acre parcel on Page Road from industrial to residential. The owner of the property hopes to turn the site into a housing development and said the zoning is in accordance with the city's master plan.

Ravenna voters to consider five charter changes

In Ravenna, where a charter review commission also met this year, the city is asking voters to approve five changes to the charter:

  • A requirement that the mayor to submit a preliminary annual budget to council by Nov. 1 every year.
  • A proposal to allow City Council to hold both in-person and virtual meeting.
  • A requirement that salaries of elected officials be reviewed by council at least 30 days before the filing deadline for the upcoming terms.
  • A reduction of the size of the charter review commission from 13 to nine members and two alternates, as well as an outline for compensation for secretary of the commission.
  • A definition for the role of the charter commission chairperson.

Dirk Remley, chairman of the commission, said the proposal regarding virtual or hybrid council meeting allows such meetings in emergency situations, and allows council to decide what those situations are. In-person meetings are encouraged under the proposed language, he said.

Portage County Health District seeks levy renewal

The Portage County Health District is asking for renewal of a 0.4-mill levy for current expenses. The levy is for five years, starting in 2023.

In 2013, Portage County voters updated a 1957 levy for the district, approving new money for the county health department for the first time since the Eisenhower administration. The levy was renewed in 2018. Because the current request also is a renewal, it would not result in a tax increase.

Other Portage County issues on the November ballot

Other issues on the ballot in Portage County include:

• A zoning change in Aurora, which would change a 25.42-acre parcel from residential to industrial.

• Levy requests include a replacement and tax increase of 3.79 mills for the Windham Volunteer Fire Department; a 0.5-mill renewal levy for roads and bridges for five years starting in 2022 in Franklin Township; a 1.5-mill renewal for fire and ambulance in Rootstown for five years starting in 2023; and a 1.25-mill renewal levy in Suffield for five years starting in 2023.

• Local liquor options also are on the ballot for Sunday liquor sales at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles and West Main Winery in Ravenna; the Kent Stage in Kent; Aldi's in Brimfield; Shorty's Bar and Grill in Freedom; New Milford Café in Rootstown; and Dusty Miner Distillery in Shalersville.

• Portage County voters who overlap into the following areas will consider a 3.9-mill levy for the Springfield Local School District; a 6.93-mill levy for the Stow-Munroe Falls School District; a 0.5% earned income tax for the West Branch School District in Mahoning County; a 1.5% earned income tax for the Waterloo Local School District; and two charter amendments in Mogadore.

Reporter Diane Smith can be reached at 330-298-1139 or dsmith@recordpub.com.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Akron officers warn about police T-shirt scam

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers are warning residents about T-shirts for sale whose proceeds appear to benefit the Akron Police Department. The t-shirts are being sold on-line with the Akron police logo, but none of the money will be donated to the department. “It appears some unknown vendor or website...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Cleveland Metroparks eyes former Hawthorne Valley Golf Club

The Cleveland Metroparks plans to purchase the 150-acre former Hawthorne Valley Golf Club on Aurora Road in Solon. Brothers Fred and Peter Rzepka, who operate TransCon Builders in Bedford, purchased the golf club in 2000. The 90-year-old club closed at the end of the 2018 season. On Sept. 14, the...
SOLON, OH
Cleveland.com

Just how bad is life inside the Cuyahoga County Jail? The Wake Up for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We know Cuyahoga County needs a new jail. We’ve documented the issues in the current facility, which the U.S. Marshals in 2018 called inhumane. Nine inmates died that year and the next. We’ve also written extensively about the long process to build a new jail, from extending a sales tax to the problems with the preferred, toxic site.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Large sinkhole forms at Lorain park, repairs to come

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The parking lot at Lakeview Park in Lorain has become home to a large sinkhole as of Thursday morning. When crews learned of the sinkhole, they shut the area down. Kate Golden, stormwater manager in Lorain’s Engineering Office said they believe they know what caused...
LORAIN, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Crowd gathers after two shot in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Canton Police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured a woman. According to police, at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of Oakmont Street N.W. When police arrived, they say officers found two people had been shot in the […]
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Stark County high school student dies in car accident

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A junior at Canton Central Catholic High School was killed in a car accident Sunday evening, according to school officials. The victim has been identified as 16-year-old Jacob Brown. “Our community is very sad to have to share the news of the loss of Jacob....
STARK COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Canton Woman Accused of Using Drugs While in Jail

CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton woman faces several drug and other charges. This, after Carroll County jail corrections officers say she tried to snort heroin while behind bars on a drug possession arrest. JordanMillerNews says 45-year-old April Wagner was indicted last week by a session...
CANTON, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Cause determined in Wickliffe building fire

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WJW) – Fire crews battled flames in a vacant building in Wickliffe on Sunday. The fire department said the building at 30012 Lakeland Boulevard was under construction at the time the fire broke out, according to a press release. Officials say the cause is ruled to be accidental, likely from welding in the […]
WICKLIFFE, OH
huroninsider.com

Woman allegedly uses bad check to purchase four wheelers

HURON – A Canton woman has been charged with a felony after she allegedly used a bad check to purchase two four wheelers. According to a report from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday morning, deputies responded to J&J Sales on Sprowl Road for a fraud complaint.
CANTON, OH
Record-Courier

Record-Courier

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
653K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Kent, OH from Kent Ravenna Record-Courier.

 http://record-courier.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy