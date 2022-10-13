When will the leaves change in Northeast Ohio? Peak still a week or so off

Fall has fallen.

And the leaves will be falling soon too.

But first the landscape will be ablaze in colorful leaves.

Northern Ohio is still lagging behind other parts of the state in terms of colorful leaves.

But the chilly nights should speed things up a bit.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources keeps tabs on the progress of the fall foliage across the state.

In its latest report, it notes that a majority of the state − northern Ohio included − is still in the midst of changing leaves.

The only exception is two pockets primarily in western Ohio that are near peak.

“Right now, we are beginning to see lots of fall colors along roadways and in urban areas,” noted ODNR Fall Color Forester David Parrott. “Dogwoods are showing deep purples while black gums are presenting shades of red. Brilliant yellows can be seen in various sugar maples and sycamores as well.”

Last year's peak in northern Ohio was delayed until closer to the end of October.

More typically, the peak in Portage County falls in mid-October.

Varieties like the red maples and sugar maples are typically the first to show some color in northern Ohio, followed by the hickory and oaks.

Another factor, experts say, is whether a tree is under stress. If that is the case, it will shed its leaves first.

And there's a lot of science behind just how vibrant or drab a tree's leaves will be.

These factors range from soil to weather to its genetic makeup.

Whether these leaves stick around is up to the weather, too, as high winds and heavy rain can create leaf piles long before winter arrives on Dec. 21.

Craig Webb can be reached at cwebb@thebeaconjournal.com.