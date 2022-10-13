How sunflower watercolor paintings are raising funds for Ukraine

An Oklahoma fundraising effort called "Art for Ukraine" is using sunflower paintings to raise money for Ukrainians.

KINGFISHER ― As Ukraine's national flower, the sunflower has long been a symbol of peace, and now it has become a symbol of resistance for Ukrainians battling against Russia to maintain their independence.

A growing number of people in Oklahoma and other parts of the world have come to view the bright yellow flower as an emblem of solidarity with Ukraine.

Through an Oklahoma fundraising effort called "Art for Ukraine," the inspirational flowers are raising money for Ukrainians surviving in their war torn homeland. Inspired by her watercolor painting hobby and a desire to help Ukraine, Lyuda Cameron, a Ukrainian native living in Midwest City, came up with the idea for the artful fundraising sessions. She thought it would be a good way to share information about how Oklahomans may help resilient Ukrainians while giving a fun lesson on creating a watercolor painting of the symbolic sunflowers.

Cameron and other members of St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Church recently hosted the initial Art for Ukraine session at their church in Jones. They supplied all of the painting materials, plus traditional Ukrainian treats. That event was so successful another was held at another local church and a third session was held on Sunday at First United Methodist Church of Kingfisher. About 40 people from churches throughout Kingfisher sat together at tables discussing the Ukrainian war effort and its effect on the country's citizens. All the while, they used watercolor paint in hues of yellow, gold, brown and red to create vibrant sunflower paintings.

'Painting for Peace'

Kingfisher businessman Brian Walter was one of the organizers of the recent event, which was called "Painting for Peace." He said it was hosted by the Kingfisher Ministerial Alliance and about $6,000 in donations had been raised before the painting class even began. Kingfisher residents also helped purchase a large number of sleeping bags to be sent to Ukrainians.

Each community member was encouraged to give a $30 donation to participate in Sunday's painting class. And, in addition to painting, participants were given opportunities to shop for sunflower-themed jewelry and T-shirts with pro-Ukraine artwork and slogans to raise funds for Ukrainian relief efforts.

Walter said he saw a story in The Oklahoman about St. Mary's members partnering with churches to raise funds for Ukraine and he told the Kingfisher faith community about it. He and his wife Liz, who attend The Federated Church in Kingfisher, visited the Ukrainian church in Jones and learned more about the faith congregation and its ongoing fundraising efforts.

"My heart is very torn by what is going on in Ukraine and I was very enlightened that there was a Ukrainian church in the Oklahoma City metro," he said. "Today, we're gathering for fellowship, to spend some time with the Ukrainian people and to pray for peace."

Cameron led the painting class while Olena Nesin, a native Ukrainian who lives in Edmond, shared stories and pictures about different families living in Ukraine.

Nesin helped participants connect to the news accounts of the war in Ukraine on a personal level, by talking to them about a Ukrainian couple whose Mariupol home was burned down when Russian forces attacked the city in March. She said one of their sons discovered where they were hiding in the besieged city and helped rescue them from an area near heavy ground fighting.

She said Ukrainians have been extremely grateful for the outpouring of aid from Oklahomans.

Cameron, originally from Zaporizhia, Ukraine, agreed. She said many Ukrainians sent St. Mary's church members thank-you notes and pictures of themselves wearing warm winter clothing provided by Oklahomans. The appreciative Ukrainians also sent several Ukrainian flags that they signed for the Oklahomans to display.

"They appreciate what we do for them," Cameron said. "Thank you so much for understanding. Thank you so much for sharing. Thank you so much for caring."

Meanwhile, several people attending the event said they liked the idea of spending a Sunday afternoon of painting and fellowship to help people living in besieged Ukraine. One of them was Judy Whipple, a member of First United Methodist-Kingfisher.

"I've been doing this kind of painting for years and I love it, but most of all I came because I want to help Ukraine," she said.

Nearby, Mark and Angie Snodgrass, members of The Federated Church in Kingfisher, said they brought their children Scout and Steel to offer unified family support for Ukraine.

"We know that people are suffering there," Mark Snodgrass said. "One of our prayers is if there is someone in need and we get an opportunity to help someone, we help them."

Darla Bradley, of Okarche, a member of Kingfisher Nazarene Church, shared similar comments.

"We're all aware of what's going on in Ukraine," Bradley said. "It was very educational and personal, what these ladies were telling us about their family and friends ― it's just heartbreaking."

Shirley Smith, of Edmond, who was visiting a Kingfisher cousin, said the painting session was a unique way to help in the ongoing war effort.

"It's a way to have fun and fellowship and still feel like you are supporting Ukraine," she said.

A fourth Art for Ukraine is set for November at Wickline United Methodist in Church in Midwest City.

Painting for Peace

When: 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 13.

Where: Wickline United Methodist Church, 417 Mid America Blvd., Midwest City.

Cost: $30 donation.

Information: Wickline, 405-732-0356 or go to the Sooner Hope for Ukraine Facebook page.