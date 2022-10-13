Curzan admits the adjustment period is challenging but so far is enjoying it, especially with the aid of the women's team. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. While filming at Stanford, SwimSwam caught up with world champion Claire Curzan, who is just starting her freshman season at Stanford. Curzan admits the adjustment period is challenging but so far is enjoying it, especially with the aid of the women’s team. She also discusses how the training has been and the hardest practices she’s gotten through thus far.

STANFORD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO