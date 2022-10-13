State Farm partners with local fire department to raise awareness

HILLSDALE — Hillsdale Fire Department is teaming up with State Farm and the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape.”

This year’s campaign, Oct. 9-15, works to educate everyone about simple but important steps they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.

“Today’s homes burn faster than ever. In a typical home fire, you may have as little as two minutes (or even less time) to safely escape from the time the smoke alarm sounds. Your ability to get out depends on early warning from working smoke alarms and advance planning,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of the Outreach and Advocacy division at NFPA.

Local State Farm agent Jason Adcock encourages all residents to actively support this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign by developing and practicing a home escape plan with all members of their household.

Subcribe Now:For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

Adcock recently donated a Fire Prevention Week kit to the fire department, which includes activities and information for children and adults, providing age-appropriate messages about home fire safety and prevention.

“Fire safety education isn’t just for school children. Fire presents real risk to all of us, making it important for every member of the community to take these messages seriously and put them into action,” said Adcock. “Keeping people safe is a large part of the State Farm heritage and who we are today.”