These are the five different types of people you’ll meet in Bournemouth University halls

University is a perfect opportunity to meet new people from all walks of life, all with different experiences, ambitions and priorities. These are just a few of the many archetypes of person that you’ll meet (or in some cases, not meet) in your Bournemouth University halls, as well as giving you some advice on how best to deal with those daunting first few encounters with them.
All the ways you can spot a Bournemouth University first year student

The 24th of September in Bournemouth was quite an affair, it was the day when freshers from around the country ascended upon Talbot Campus to start university. All the societies were there hoping to snatch new meat to join their causes and of course, freebies were being given out, what’s a Freshers’ Fair without a free Dominos’s pizza voucher? But outside of the freshers events, you might think there’s no way of knowing what year someone is in. Here are a few ways you can always spot the newest cohort of students:
Warwick University trans-activist speaker event postponed due to ‘security issues’

An event run by Warwick Integrated Science Society was postponed due to “controversy surrounding the talk [requiring] increased security”. Katy Montgomerie, a trans acivist, was due to speak at the event on Monday of this week. However, the event was postponed due to the Integrated Science Society not registering Katy as a speaker in time.
Fossil Free Research grace not authorised by Cambridge University Council

Cambridge University has today (17/10) taken the decision not to authorise a grace on whether to accept research funding with links to fossil fuels. The call was made during a meeting of the Council, the university’s top policy making body, chaired by Acting Vice-Chancellor Anthony Freeling and composed of 16 elected academic members, four external members, and three student members.

