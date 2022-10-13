Read full article on original website
Related
The Tab
These are the five different types of people you’ll meet in Bournemouth University halls
University is a perfect opportunity to meet new people from all walks of life, all with different experiences, ambitions and priorities. These are just a few of the many archetypes of person that you’ll meet (or in some cases, not meet) in your Bournemouth University halls, as well as giving you some advice on how best to deal with those daunting first few encounters with them.
The Tab
Tips on how to survive moving back in with your parents as a Liverpool student
At the start of our degrees many of us students once imagined that after moving out for the first time, that would be it, we’d officially left the family home (except for going home for a Sunday roast and reading weeks, of course.) Sadly for many of us, reality...
The Tab
Politics exams will all be online this year after The Tab finds 77% of Durham students prefer them
It has just been confirmed that all unseen School of Government and International Affairs (SGIA) exams will be held again online this year. This news comes after the English Department announced the high likelihood that English exams will be online again this year. The exams will follow the same format...
The Tab
All the ways you can spot a Bournemouth University first year student
The 24th of September in Bournemouth was quite an affair, it was the day when freshers from around the country ascended upon Talbot Campus to start university. All the societies were there hoping to snatch new meat to join their causes and of course, freebies were being given out, what’s a Freshers’ Fair without a free Dominos’s pizza voucher? But outside of the freshers events, you might think there’s no way of knowing what year someone is in. Here are a few ways you can always spot the newest cohort of students:
The Tab
Having been to both, here’s why last year’s Freshers’ Week was so much better
Rumour has it that Manchester’s Freshers’ Week 2022 did not reach the lofty heights of 2021. We’ve been speaking to students during these first few weeks of term to get the comprehensive lowdown on what really went down at this years Freshers’ week. Given how packed...
The Tab
Warwick University trans-activist speaker event postponed due to ‘security issues’
An event run by Warwick Integrated Science Society was postponed due to “controversy surrounding the talk [requiring] increased security”. Katy Montgomerie, a trans acivist, was due to speak at the event on Monday of this week. However, the event was postponed due to the Integrated Science Society not registering Katy as a speaker in time.
The Tab
500 University of Lincoln students are being forced out of their accommodation due to fire safety concerns
Around 500 University of Lincoln students are being made to move out of their accommodation at The Gateway after multiple fire safety issues were highlighted during an assessment of the building. A Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue fire safety assessment, recieved on 10th October, showed that the building had numerous issues...
The Tab
Fossil Free Research grace not authorised by Cambridge University Council
Cambridge University has today (17/10) taken the decision not to authorise a grace on whether to accept research funding with links to fossil fuels. The call was made during a meeting of the Council, the university’s top policy making body, chaired by Acting Vice-Chancellor Anthony Freeling and composed of 16 elected academic members, four external members, and three student members.
Comments / 0