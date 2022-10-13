ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland News - Fox 8

Cold, breezy and chance of wintry mix overnight

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cold showers will fizzle out slightly tonight and overnight. Bitter, breezy and cold as we fall into the 30s but feeling 5-10 degrees colder through the night as wind gusts reach 20-30 mph. A few snowflakes could mix in with a shower or two overnight, but...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Chilly, windy, and wet – When a wintry mix is possible

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Monday there will be a few rain showers developing mainly midday and later. It will be a chilly afternoon with highs only reaching the upper 40s, and with gusty winds, it’ll likely feel even colder. Temperatures will tumble and we will see our first chance...
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Video: Graupel seen coming down in Northeast Ohio

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – It’s that time of year again — graupel was spotted coming down in Northeast Ohio on Monday. According to the National Weather Service, these soft pellets are “snowflakes that accumulate water droplets on their surface.” They’re commonly found in rain showers this time of year when temperatures aloft are below […]
LAKE COUNTY, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Tailgate forecast for Browns and Guardians

CLEVELAND (WJW) – GO, Guardians and Browns!. We’re waking up to a big victory from the Cleveland Guardians and a big sports day in Cleveland. Chilly if you’re heading to tailgate. We will see a quick jump in temperatures from the 40s to the 60s. By the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Winter Menu Preview

Winter Menu Preview

Winter menu preview! All Saint’s Public House is located on West 76th Street in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

10 best trails to see Fall Color in Northeast Ohio

The Cleveland Metroparks wants you to enjoy all the beautiful colors of the Fall Season, so they have created a Top 10 List of the best trails to help you get the best view of the changing leaves. Fox 8's Todd Meany and Natalie Herbick learn more in this edition of Cleveland Metroparks Monday. https://www.clevelandmetroparks.com/parks/visit/ten-to-explore/2022/october.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Wintry mix in the forecast? Here’s when to expect it

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The system that brought us all the rainfall last night is moving out of the region. Here is a look at some of the rainfall totals from Wednesday night into Thursday morning:. Much colder tonight into early tomorrow morning with the chance for some patchy frost....
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

You’ll need a winter coat — Here’s when

CLEVELAND (WJW) — There’s a chance you’ll encounter patchy frost out the door this morning. Temperatures have fallen into the mid 30s in spots under a clear sky and calm winds. Another chilly afternoon with a breeze. Highs will climb back into the upper 50s with mostly...
CLEVELAND, OH
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Ohio offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Buckeye State has to offer along the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad.
OHIO STATE
Show Info: October 18, 2022

Show Info: October 18, 2022

Update the look of your home with new floors from 50 Floor! Use the promo code “New Day Cleveland” for $100 off your order. Winter menu preview! All Saint’s Public House is located on West 76th Street in Cleveland. Anne Cate. Handmade Cleveland bags! Shop for Anne...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Kenny celebrates Apple Season at Mapleside Farms

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW) — Lots of Fall fun happening at Mapleside Farms in Brunswick. Bushels of freshly picked apples, all kinds of sweet treats and lots of fun activities. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton celebrates apple season checking out Pumpkin Village at Mapleside Farms.
BRUNSWICK, OH

