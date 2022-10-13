ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTVZ

Biden promises abortion rights law as Democrats try to rally voters

President Joe Biden on Tuesday made a major promise on a push to put abortion rights into law as his party looks to seize on the politically divisive issue in the final push ahead of the midterm elections. At an abortion-rights-focused speech at a Democratic National Committee event on Tuesday,...
ARIZONA STATE
KTVZ

Fact check: How Democratic ads mislead on four GOP candidates’ abortion stances

Democrats have spent weeks attacking Republican midterm candidates with television ads about abortion. Some of the ads have been misleading. Many of the Democratic ads accurately describe their Republican targets’ strict anti-abortion positions. But some others employ slippery phrasing and the power of insinuation to promote the impression that certain Republican candidates have taken more aggressive anti-abortion stands than these candidates actually have.
ILLINOIS STATE
KTVZ

McCarthy: No ‘blank check’ for Ukraine if GOP wins majority

WASHINGTON (AP) — House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy warns that Republicans will not write a “blank check” for Ukraine if they win back the House majority. The comments made in an interview with Punchbowl News reflect his party’s growing skepticism about financial support for Kyiv as it battles Russia’s invasion. They also raise fresh questions about the resiliency of America’s support for Ukraine as a growing number of Republicans, particularly those aligned with Donald Trump’s “America First” approach, question the need for federal spending abroad at a time of record-high inflation at home. Congress has approved tens of billions in emergency security and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine since February.
WASHINGTON STATE
KTVZ

Pelosi says she doesn’t regret threatening to punch Trump

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday that she does not regret threatening to punch then-President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021, if he came to the Capitol, but “he wouldn’t have had the courage to come to the Hill. He is all talk.”. “That’s right,” Pelosi told MSNBC’s...
KTVZ

From protester to fighter: Fleeing Iran’s brutal crackdown to take up arms over the border

By Tamara Qiblawi, Nima Elbagir, Barbara Arvanitidis, Alex Platt, Gianluca Mezzofiore, Celine Alkhaldi and Muhammad Jambaz, CNN. A teenage dissident trailed behind a group of smugglers in the borderlands of western Iran. For three days, Rezan trekked a rocky mountain range and walked through minefields along a winding path forged by seasoned smugglers to circumnavigate the country’s heavily armed Revolutionary Guards. It was a trip too dangerous for respite of much more than a few stolen moments at a time.

