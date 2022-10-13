Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Curd Fest, Fall into Grafton, Autumn Celebration
Fall is moving along and there is not a better chance to get out and enjoy the seasons this weekend! Here are some fun events happening in SE Wisconsin and the Milwaukee area this weekend.
FRIDAY
- Grafton Chamber of Commerce
- 1624 Wisconsin Ave.
- Grafton, WI 53024
SATURDAY
- 11:30 A.M.
- Drink Wisconsinbly Pub
- 320 W. Highland Ave.
- Milwaukee, WI 53203
- 11:00 - 3:00 p.m.
- Pewaukee Sports Complex
- N45W23440 Lindsay Road - Pewaukee, WI 53072
- Grafton Chamber of Commerce
- 1624 Wisconsin Ave.
- Grafton, WI 53024
- 9:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.
- Veterans Park
- 100 W. Walworth - Elkhorn, WI 53121
- 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
- Washington Park
- 1859 N. 40 th St.
- Milwaukee, WI 53208
SUNDAY
Species Spooktacular
- 3:00- 4:30 P.M.
- Schlitz Audubon Center
- 1111 E. Brown Deer Rd., Bayside, WI
- 10:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.
- The Ivy House
- 906 S. Barclay St., Milwaukee, WI
Comments / 0