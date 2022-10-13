ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, WI

Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Curd Fest, Fall into Grafton, Autumn Celebration

By Adriana Mendez
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fVMSs_0iXBGb1a00

Fall is moving along and there is not a better chance to get out and enjoy the seasons this weekend! Here are some fun events happening in SE Wisconsin and the Milwaukee area this weekend.

FRIDAY

Fall into Grafton

  • Grafton Chamber of Commerce
  • 1624 Wisconsin Ave.
  • Grafton, WI 53024

SATURDAY

Curd Fest 2022

  • 11:30 A.M.
  • Drink Wisconsinbly Pub
  • 320 W. Highland Ave.
  • Milwaukee, WI 53203

Lake Country Canine Carnival

  • 11:00 - 3:00 p.m.
  • Pewaukee Sports Complex
  • N45W23440 Lindsay Road - Pewaukee, WI 53072

Fall into Grafton

  • Grafton Chamber of Commerce
  • 1624 Wisconsin Ave.
  • Grafton, WI 53024

Elkhorn October Fest

  • 9:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.
  • Veterans Park
  • 100 W. Walworth - Elkhorn, WI 53121

Autumn Celebration

  • 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
  • Washington Park
  • 1859 N. 40 th St.
  • Milwaukee, WI 53208

SUNDAY

Species Spooktacular

  • 3:00- 4:30 P.M.
  • Schlitz Audubon Center
  • 1111 E. Brown Deer Rd., Bayside, WI

Milwaukee Makers Market

  • 10:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.
  • The Ivy House
  • 906 S. Barclay St., Milwaukee, WI

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wwisradio.com

Culver’s Serial Robber Strikes Again

(Lake Mills, WI) — There is a warning about a serial Culver’s robber in southeastern Wisconsin. Police in Lake Mills say they are looking for a man driving a maroon Jeep who robbed their Culver’s drive-through last month. Investigators say he is also suspected of robbing Culver’s Mequon and Janesville. No one is saying why the man is targeting Culver’s. His pictures are online, police are asking anyone who knows anything to please come forward.
LAKE MILLS, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Culver’s robber strikes two more times

MEQUON — It’s not the coveted CurderBurger one man is after, as police continue their search for the suspect who robbed multiple Culver’s in the past three weeks, including the Mequon restaurant. After robbing the Culver’s in Lake Mills and attempting to rob the one in Janesville,...
MEQUON, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy