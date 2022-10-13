Read full article on original website
Washington — As the high-profile Oath Keepers' seditious conspiracy trial entered its third week on Monday, an FBI special agent testified that members of the far-right group worked to amass weapons and store them in a Washington, D.C.-area hotel in the days leading up to the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.
Washington – An employee at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort seen on security camera footage moving boxes that have become a key part of the FBI's ongoing investigation into Trump's handling of presidential records is a former White House culinary worker and Navy veteran, a source confirms to CBS News.
The special master reviewing the documents taken from Mar-a-Lago provided an update to lawyers on both sides of the case during a status conference held today. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane reports on what we know about the call and the timeline for the review. He also weighs in on when we can expect the House January 6 committee to formally issue a subpoena to former President Donald Trump.
According to our latest CBS News Battleground Tracker poll, Republicans are on track to win 224 seats – six more than needed for the majority. Democrats had been narrowing the gap this summer, but their momentum is stalling. CBS News director of election and surveys Anthony Salvanto goes deeper into the results.
In the battleground state of Pennsylvania, abortion has emerged as a key issue ahead of the upcoming midterms. CBS News' Natalie Brand joins “Red and Blue” to discuss how the issue is impacting races there.
In a speech Tuesday, President Biden pledged that if Democrats keep control of both chambers of Congress, the first bill he'll send them in 2023 will be legislation to codify Roe v. Wade. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins "Red & Blue" to discuss the latest from the White House.
Washington – A member of the far-right Oath Keepers told a jury on Tuesday that he traveled to Washington, D.C., and stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden's election win. "I threw my rifle and pistol in the...
According to recent CBS News polling, some voters blame Democratic policies and the Biden administration for inflation and the state of the U.S. economy. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang explains how the administration is working to flip the script with only 22 days left until the midterm elections.
