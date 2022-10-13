ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Special master holds telephone conference to discuss Mar-a-Lago case

The special master reviewing the documents taken from Mar-a-Lago provided an update to lawyers on both sides of the case during a status conference held today. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane reports on what we know about the call and the timeline for the review. He also weighs in on when we can expect the House January 6 committee to formally issue a subpoena to former President Donald Trump.
CBS News

Biden pledges action on abortion rights

In a speech Tuesday, President Biden pledged that if Democrats keep control of both chambers of Congress, the first bill he'll send them in 2023 will be legislation to codify Roe v. Wade. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins "Red & Blue" to discuss the latest from the White House.
CBS News

CBS News

563K+
Followers
69K+
Post
397M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy