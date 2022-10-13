ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorious

What’s Under The Hood Of This 1967 Chevrolet Camaro P-Code SS/RS?

This special muscle car has a lot of people scratching their heads. The numbers can become tricky sometimes when you’re talking about classic cars, especially because most vintage automobiles don’t sport the original hardware. Understanding what the vin code means could be the difference between finding an everyday grocery getting vintage and an ultra valuable limited edition model. In this particular case, it was extra important to identify exactly what kind of performance this vehicle had using its identification number. So this leaves the question up in the air, what exactly is under the hood?
MotorBiscuit

This Hot Hatchback Is Faster Than a V8 Ford Mustang

The Volkswagen Golf R can hit 60 mph in just 3.9 seconds using 315 horsepower and AWD. In fact, the hot hatchback is faster than a Mustang GT. The post This Hot Hatchback Is Faster Than a V8 Ford Mustang appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Grand Tour Nation

The Ford Mustang Dark Horse Gets The Station Wagon Treatment

We asked you over on Instagram what you thought of the new Ford Mustang, and it’s safe to say the answers were mixed. Not only was the design a safe bet for the pony car, but there was little in the way of innovation. Yes, the marque revealed the new Dark Horse version of the S650 which offers the most powerful engine put in a Mustang so far, but even then it barely hit 500 horsepower.
Top Speed

The New 2024 Ford Mustang Could Be a Tuning Nightmare

Mustangs have always been a tuner's dream. The iconic pony car's relative affordability, tailorability, and means to increase its power has allowed it to be one of the most customized cars around. Soon, the Mustang will be the only American V-8 muscle car in production, meaning Ford will be the last bastion of the traditional American sports car. Of course, we can't have our cake and eat it, too. Ford is modernizing the next Mustang, and that means more complicated software that most normal tuners probably won't be able to tackle.
CarBuzz.com

New Mazda CX-90 Spied In California With CX-60-Inspired Styling

If you want a large, fairly plush three-row SUV with a Mazda badge, the CX-9 is your only option. But that's set to change soon thanks to the upcoming CX-90, which has recently been spied driving around California. First shared to the CX90 Forum, the prototype seen here wears heavy camouflage, but we can still glean some details from the overall shape.
Grand Tour Nation

New BMW M2 Receives Shooting Brake Conversion To Fix

For a little while now, BMW has been shocking fans of their cars by releasing new versions with what can only be described as the most awful looking body kits they could get their hands on. And this hasn’t gone down so well with this becoming a running joke. Angry pig, huge nose, etc, etc. […] The post New BMW M2 Receives Shooting Brake Conversion To Fix appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
hypebeast.com

Rough Crafts Presents Custom Harley-Davidson "Asphalt Glider"

Taipei-based shop Rough Crafts, headed by Winston Yeh, has debuted an all-new build based on the Harley-Davidson Softail dubbed the “Asphalt Glider.” Fittingly described by Bike Exif as “Black, Menacing, and Muscular,” the one-of-one creation arrives in the brand’s definitive monochromatic black paintwork boasting a medley of textures, fitted parts, and finishes.
fordauthority.com

Ford Mustang Mach-E Borla Performance Sound System Revealed

While all-electric vehicles don’t have quite as many moving parts as their ICE-powered counterparts, some aftermarket offerings for the Ford Mustang Mach-E have begun surfacing in recent months, a list that includes adjustable front and rear sway bars from Steeda. While it lacks the audible grunt of a traditional V8-powered Mustang, the Mach-E does come from the factory with in-vehicle sounds that are designed to somewhat compensate for its overall quietness, but now, the aftermarket is getting in on that action courtesy of the new Borla Performance Sound System for the Ford Mustang Mach-E.
Grand Tour Nation

Richard Hammond Denies Multiple Grand Tour Crashes Are Scripted In Candid Interview

Richard Hammond has spoken out about his crashes on The Grand Tour and Top Gear, as well as his co-hosts, Jeremy Clarkson and James May. The latest episode, The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick, showed the trio racing around Norway in three rally-inspired road cars and one of the main talking points of the show was May’s horrendous crash which left him hospitalised and with a broken rib.
Grand Tour Nation

Paraplegic Legend Rips BMW M2 A New One On Iconic Nurburgring Track Day

The Nurburgring is known to be a dangerous but exciting track with 154 corners and almost 21km of tarmac that challenges even the best drivers. Every week someone leaves the track to hit the barriers, and this trend won’t be stopping anytime soon. There are businesses literally built on the fact that people crash on […] The post Paraplegic Legend Rips BMW M2 A New One On Iconic Nurburgring Track Day appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Grand Tour Nation

Grand Tour Nation

