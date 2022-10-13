Mustangs have always been a tuner's dream. The iconic pony car's relative affordability, tailorability, and means to increase its power has allowed it to be one of the most customized cars around. Soon, the Mustang will be the only American V-8 muscle car in production, meaning Ford will be the last bastion of the traditional American sports car. Of course, we can't have our cake and eat it, too. Ford is modernizing the next Mustang, and that means more complicated software that most normal tuners probably won't be able to tackle.

