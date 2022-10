Considering how this week has started, this may sound like it would be impossible, but it actually could happen this weekend. A warmer air mass that has remained stagnant west of us will finally venture eastward, and give us our warmest temperatures in over a week. Skies are also expected to clear up during this timeframe too. It could be the first time we hit 70°F this late in October in 6 years.

5 HOURS AGO