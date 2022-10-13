MLS Cup Playoffs: Nashville SC score predictions, odds vs. LA Galaxy in Round One

Nashville SC heads out west for Round One of the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs to face the LA Galaxy on Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California (2 p.m., Univision, TUDN, MLSsoccer.com).

The Galaxy are the fourth seed in the Western Conference bracket. Nashville is the fifth seed. The winner will play the No. 1 overall seed, Los Angeles FC, in a Western Conference semifinal matchup on Oct. 20 at Banc of California Stadium.

Here are the game odds and score predictions for Saturday's game between Nashville and the Galaxy:

Nashville SC vs. LA Galaxy odds

Odds: LA Galaxy -108; draw +265; Nashville SC +290 (according to Tipico Sportsbook)

Nashville SC score predictions vs. LA Galaxy

Gentry Estes, sports columnist

LA Galaxy 1, Nashville SC 0: Nashville has been a tough out in the playoffs the past two years and could be again, but the Galaxy more than doubled SC in possession and shots in these teams’ two meetings earlier this season. That’s not an encouraging sign entering an elimination game on the road.

Nick Gray, trending sports reporter

Nashville SC 3, LA Galaxy 2 (in extra time): It couldn’t be a Nashville SC playoff game without extra time, no? Hany Mukhtar is going to play in these playoffs with a chip on his shoulder.

Nashville SC 2, Los Angeles Galaxy 1: Seemingly every MLS Cup has an unexpected participant, and this playoff showdown in Carson could just provide that darkhorse finalist. The Western Conference bracket breaks well for both squads. A win here and a date against the Supporters' Shield-winning LAFC awaits. LAFC is not a proven playoff commodity.

Also, MLS Cup playoff history has not been kind to Supporters' Shield winners; there's only been one Supporters' Shield winner that also hoisted MLS Cup since 2008 (Toronto FC, 2017). This presents a good opportunity for Nashville, which features a solid core of veteran players with playoff experience along with 2022 Golden Boot winner Hany Mukhtar. Those intangibles give Nashville an edge over a talented, yet unpredictable, Galaxy squad that is in the playoffs for the first time in three years.

Drake Hills, MLS/Nashville SC reporter

Nashville SC 1, LA Galaxy 1 (4-2 in PKs): Nashville bowed out of the 2021 playoffs after a loss in penalty kicks to the Philadelphia Union. Nashville avenges that in Round One this year. To score two goals on the road against a possession-based team like the Galaxy is a long shot.

Nashville has scored two goals or more against five teams: Vancouver Whitecaps FC, D.C. United, Colorado Rapids, San Jose Earthquakes and Sporting Kansas City. What do those clubs have in common? None of them are playoff teams. Let the crazies begin in Carson.

