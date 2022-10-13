NFL TV Schedule 2022: Week 6

It's the Game of the Year in the NFL on Sunday in Kansas City.

The Chiefs and Buffalo Bills reprise their rivalry 10 months after the classic Divisional Playoff matchup in January. The two teams have played the last four games (including the last two playoff matchups) at Arrowhead Stadium. A win Sunday for Josh Allen and the Bills may well change the site of a January matchup at the end of this season.

Also, the Cowboys face the Eagles on Sunday Night Football with the winner having a leg up in the NFC East. Dak Prescott's availability will be a main storyline throughout the week, even as Cooper Rush has gone 4-0 as the starting quarterback in his absence.

Here's the full Week 6 NFL TV schedule. Click here to check your local listings.

NFL Week 6 TV schedule

All times Central.

Thursday, October 13

Thursday Night Football

7:20 p.m. — Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears, Amazon Prime

Sunday, October 16

FOX early afternoon games

12 p.m. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers

12 p.m. — New York Jets at Green Bay Packers, FOx-17 in Nashville

12 p.m. — Minnesota Vikings at Miami Dolphins

12 p.m. — San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons

CBS early afternoon games

12 p.m. — Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants, NewsChannel 5 in Nashville

12 p.m. — Cincinnati Bengals at New Orleans Saints

12 p.m. — New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns

12 p.m. — Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts

FOX late afternoon game

3:05 p.m. — Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams

3:05 p.m. — Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Cardinals

CBS late afternoon game (doubleheader)

3:25 p.m. — Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs, NewsChannel 5 in Nashville

Sunday Night Football

7:20 p.m. — Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, NBC

Monday, October 17

Monday Night Football

7:15 p.m. — Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers, ESPN