This area in Florida historically floods, but its residents still choose to stay. Now, 400 homes remain inundatedVictorSeminole County, FL
Florida Cities Mentioned Prominently in List of Best and Cheapest Cities for FoodiesL. CaneFlorida State
This "boring" graveyard is considered one of the scariest in FloridaEvie M.Orlando, FL
fox35orlando.com
Video shows shocking moment suspect shoots Florida deputy in Polk County
DAVENPORT, Fla. - A shocking video released Monday shows the moment a suspect began shooting at two Florida deputies as they responded to a family disturbance in Davenport, hitting one in the chest. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the deputy was saved by the bulletproof vest he was wearing.
fox35orlando.com
Husband stabbed wife to death, then himself, after argument about disciplining child, Volusia sheriff says
DELTONA, Fla. - Deputies say a couple fighting over disciplining a child led to the husband stabbing his wife to death and then himself in an apparent murder-suicide at a Deltona home. Three children who were home at the time were not hurt, officials said. During a news conference on...
fox35orlando.com
Florida deputy arrested, accused of driving under the influence
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A deputy with the Orange County Sheriff's Office is accused of driving under the influence. Deputy John Guzman was arrested by St. Cloud Police on Saturday, the sheriff's office said in a statement sent to FOX 35 News. Guzman has been relieved of all law enforcement...
fox35orlando.com
Father, son shoot at person they thought was burglar after neighbor brings package delivered to wrong address
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A doorbell camera alerted a father and son that someone was outside the door of their Winter Haven apartment. They armed themselves and went out to find who they suspected of burglary and ended up firing seven shots into the car of a woman who was parked outside of her own apartment.
fox35orlando.com
Ian aftermath: Orange County deputies rescue Fort Myers man trapped under rubble
FORT MYERS, Fla. - A Fort Myers man was saved by Orange County deputies during their visit to southwest Florida to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. In a Facebook post, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said they were assisting the Lee County Sheriff's Office, they were flagged down by a resident who was concerned about their neighbor.
fox35orlando.com
Bodycam video appears to show Orange County deputy slumped over in seat during DUI arrest
ST. CLOUD, Fla. - A deputy with the Orange County Sheriff's Office is accused of driving under the influence. The St. Cloud Police Department released bodycamera video showing what happened when they reportedly pulled over Deputy John Guzman on Saturday. In the video, police approach Guzman's gray Honda which is...
fox35orlando.com
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Deltona home, deputies say; 3 children unharmed inside
DELTONA, Fla. - A man and woman are dead after being stabbed inside a home in Deltona, the result of an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. Three children who were home at the time were not hurt, officials said. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded...
fox35orlando.com
Man injured after suspect fires shots into Orlando apartment with woman, infant inside: police
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police officers are searching for a person who shot into an apartment with a man, woman, and infant inside, they said. Just after 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a residence in the Catalina Isle Condominiums just off of LB McLeod Road and east of John Young Parkway [GMap]. Investigators said the man received a non-life-threatening injury. The woman and infant were taken to a hospital for medical treatment, but detectives clarified that the two were not shot. Their conditions were not immediately known.
fox35orlando.com
Shooting victim drives off in Amazon truck, deputies say
COCOA, Fla. - A shooting victim is accused of taking an Amazon delivery driver on a wild ride. Brevard County deputies say it happened on Tuesday afternoon at a 7-Eleven in Cocoa. There were two different crime scenes, including the 7-Eleven on the corner of Clearlake Rd. and Rosetine St....
fox35orlando.com
Deputies search for suspect in shooting in Orange County off Old Winter Garden Road
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that has left a man in his 20s injured. A suspect is still at large, deputies said. Just before 3 p.m. on Monday, deputies responded to the area of Old Winter Garden Road and Ferguson Drive where they found the victim had been shot by someone in a passing vehicle. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
fox35orlando.com
2 still on the run after robbery turned deadly shooting at Orlando's Magic Mall
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two robbery suspects are still at large after trying to steal from a jewelry store at the Magic Mall in Orlando last week. Two of the suspected robbers were shot dead by the store owner, Orlando police said. No description of the suspects has been released so...
fox35orlando.com
Sarah Boone case: What to know about Winter Park woman facing murder charge after boyfriend dies in suitcase
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Sarah Boone, a Florida woman accused of putting her boyfriend in a suitcase and leaving him there to die in 2020 during an alleged game of hide-and-seek, is set to appear before an Orange County judge next week for a pretrial hearing. On Feb. 25, 2020,...
fox35orlando.com
Florida police department hopes social media will help reunite lost ashes with someone's family
A Florida police department is hoping to reunite someone's ashes with their family, but have no idea who the remains belong to – and hopes social media will help find the rightful owners. The Tavares, Florida Police Department said in a Facebook post that a wooden memorial box was...
fox35orlando.com
14 found living in 'deplorable' Central Florida home, 6 arrested on drug-related charges
DEBARY, Fla. - The Volusia Sheriff's Office executed a narcotics warrant at a DeBary home after receiving multiple complaints and tips about the residence and found 14 people living in deplorable conditions with makeshift electrical lines powered by a generator. Of the 14, deputies arrested six of them on drug-related charges.
fox35orlando.com
Good Samaritan helps get 12-year-old boy help after he collapsed following stampede at Florida festival
CLERMONT, Fla. - Saturday evening, commotion broke out at the Pig on the Pond festival in Clermont. Were it not for a good Samaritan, that scare could have been much worse for a 12-year-old boy attending the festival. Margarita Ibarra says she was standing near the boat ramp in Waterfront...
fox35orlando.com
Fake 'gun' scare causes chaos at Florida family-friendly festival
CLERMONT, Fla. - There was a big scare this weekend at a festival in Clermont when a stampede of teenagers started running after some believed there was a gun in the crowd. Police say it was a false claim. Clermont Police say there was no gun found or real threat...
fox35orlando.com
5 taken to hospital after fire suppressant system activates at BJs Wholesale gas station; human error blamed
SANFORD, Fla. - No, it did not snow in Florida, but at one gas station it looked like it had. A contractor working on another system at the BJs Wholesale Club gas station in Sanford on Tuesday mistakenly activated the gas station's fire suppression system, which caused a white chemical to be sprayed over a handful of vehicles, those pumping gas, and the ground.
fox35orlando.com
Her angel: Neighbor helps buy scooter for Florida mom left partially paralyzed after stroke
An angel: Neighbor helps get scooter for woman who suffered stroke. Paola Buendia's life was turned upside down several months ago after she suffered a stroke. "Everything was normal. I was the most active person you can imagine," she said. Five months ago, she suffered a stroke that paralyzed the left side of her body.
fox35orlando.com
Dead snails, potentially in the millions, line Lake Monroe following Hurricane Ian
SANFORD - The edge of Lake Monroe in Sanford has a new look these days. It’s covered in hundreds of thousands – if not millions – of dead snails. If you live near there and haven’t seen them, you’ve probably smelled them. FOX 35 News...
fox35orlando.com
Osceola residents demand to be allowed back in homes after flooding from Hurricane Ian
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Residents of the Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee demand county leaders to allow them back into their homes nearly three weeks after the area saw massive flooding from Hurricane Ian. They shared their frustrations at a county commission meeting on Monday night. Osceola County leaders say they...
