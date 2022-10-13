ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, FL

fox35orlando.com

Florida deputy arrested, accused of driving under the influence

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A deputy with the Orange County Sheriff's Office is accused of driving under the influence. Deputy John Guzman was arrested by St. Cloud Police on Saturday, the sheriff's office said in a statement sent to FOX 35 News. Guzman has been relieved of all law enforcement...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Ian aftermath: Orange County deputies rescue Fort Myers man trapped under rubble

FORT MYERS, Fla. - A Fort Myers man was saved by Orange County deputies during their visit to southwest Florida to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. In a Facebook post, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said they were assisting the Lee County Sheriff's Office, they were flagged down by a resident who was concerned about their neighbor.
FORT MYERS, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man injured after suspect fires shots into Orlando apartment with woman, infant inside: police

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police officers are searching for a person who shot into an apartment with a man, woman, and infant inside, they said. Just after 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a residence in the Catalina Isle Condominiums just off of LB McLeod Road and east of John Young Parkway [GMap]. Investigators said the man received a non-life-threatening injury. The woman and infant were taken to a hospital for medical treatment, but detectives clarified that the two were not shot. Their conditions were not immediately known.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Shooting victim drives off in Amazon truck, deputies say

COCOA, Fla. - A shooting victim is accused of taking an Amazon delivery driver on a wild ride. Brevard County deputies say it happened on Tuesday afternoon at a 7-Eleven in Cocoa. There were two different crime scenes, including the 7-Eleven on the corner of Clearlake Rd. and Rosetine St....
COCOA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Deputies search for suspect in shooting in Orange County off Old Winter Garden Road

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that has left a man in his 20s injured. A suspect is still at large, deputies said. Just before 3 p.m. on Monday, deputies responded to the area of Old Winter Garden Road and Ferguson Drive where they found the victim had been shot by someone in a passing vehicle. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

5 taken to hospital after fire suppressant system activates at BJs Wholesale gas station; human error blamed

SANFORD, Fla. - No, it did not snow in Florida, but at one gas station it looked like it had. A contractor working on another system at the BJs Wholesale Club gas station in Sanford on Tuesday mistakenly activated the gas station's fire suppression system, which caused a white chemical to be sprayed over a handful of vehicles, those pumping gas, and the ground.
SANFORD, FL

