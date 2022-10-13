ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Police: New surveillance video shows fatal Longwood shooting

The NYPD has released surveillance video from a fatal shooting in Longwood this past Saturday. Police say Cortez Hinton was shot in the torso Saturday morning on Kelly Street. Surveillance video released Monday by the NYPD shows the suspect running while shooting a gun at the victim and talking with at least one person in a dark red minivan outside the location.
Prosecutor's office: 22-year-old fatally shot in Union; no indication incident is related to shooting on previous day

The Union County Prosecutor's Office has announced a 22-year-old was shot and killed over the weekend in Union. Police responded to the 2000 block of Morris Avenue in Union Sunday around 6:39 p.m. after reports of gunshots in the area and located Emmanuelle Florestal, of Irvington, who suffered gunshot wounds. He was transported to University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Union: 3 officers injured trying to subdue violent Sing Sing inmate

Three correction officers were injured during a violent incident at Sing Sing prison in Ossining last week. The State Correctional Officers Union says an inmate who is serving a 15-year sentence for assault and weapons charges confronted an officer in the cell block while heading to the mess hall for dinner. When she ordered the inmate to return to his cell, he allegedly refused and became verbally abusive. As the officer attempted to open the inmate's cell door, they say he grabbed it and violently slammed it into the officer's shoulder. The officer called for backup.
