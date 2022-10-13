2 ‘exceptional’ police officers were shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call in Connecticut

Read full article on original website
Education Again Puts Meriden in the SpotlightConnecticut by the NumbersMeriden, CT
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Two Connecticut Police Officers Killed in Alleged Ambushjustpene50Bristol, CT
At least 38 dead, including 22 children, after ex-police officer attacks Thai day care center, police say
Thirty-eight people, including 24 children and a pregnant teacher, died in northeastern Thailand on Thursday after a former police officer who had just appeared in court on drug charges went on a shooting and stabbing spree at a day care center, police said. As he fled the scene of the...
Heartbroken father of Connecticut cop killed in ambush calls him a 'true American patriot'
The father of a Connecticut cop shot to death after responding to a fake 911 call has said his son was a 'patriot' and an 'all-American' who dreamed of being a police officer. Alex Hamzy, 34, was killed alongside fellow police officer Dustin DeMonte, 35, when the two responded to a fake domestic violence call that was actually a trap set to kill cops by brothers Nicholas and Nathan Brutcher.
Bodycam video shows wounded Connecticut officer shoot suspect just after two comrades killed
In agony due to a gunshot wound from an ambush that had just killed two comrades, a Connecticut police officer's bodycam shows him hobbling back behind a police cruiser and firing a single bullet at the suspect. Investigators say the shot was fatal. "Shots fired, shots fired, more cars, send...
Landlord Hid Camera in Bathroom and Watched 12-Year-Old Girl Shower: Police
Bruce Wayne Grady, 61, was charged with voyeurism after the child found cameras in her bedroom and bathroom.
Georgia police admit they don't know where toddler Quinton Simon's mother is a day after naming her as the main suspect in his death
Georgia police admitted on Thursday that they do not know where Leilani Howell, the mother of missing toddler Quinton Simon, is - a day after naming her as the main suspect in his death. Quinton was last seen on October 5 when his 22-year-old mother reported him missing. She claimed...
Florida man kidnapped girlfriend's 1-year-old at gunpoint and used the child as a human shield at McDonald's, police say
A Florida man was arrested after kidnapping his girlfriend's 1-year-old boy and leading police on a chase before using the child as a human shield outside of a McDonald's last week, according to police. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Bunker Lane in Palm Coast, about...
High Schooler Arrested for Body-Slamming Cop in Wild Video
A violent scene at an Orlando-area high school got truly weird on Thursday when an unidentified 15-year-old grabbed St. Cloud Police Officer Russell Ball and threw him to the ground. The fracas took place while the officer was attempting to separate a fight between two other students, according to a police news release. “What occurred to Officer Ball was despicable and should never have happened,” said St. Cloud Police Chief Douglas Goerke, who called the circulating video of the incident “extremely disturbing.” With the help of students and school officers, Ball regained control of the situation “using the least amount of force possible,” police said. The alleged provocateur, a minor, was charged with battery of a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence. Read it at Fox Orlando
A Florida grandfather was arrested after he left his 1-year-old granddaughter 'scared and hot' in the back seat of a returned rental car, police say
David Towner, 62, was babysitting his granddaughter when he left her in a hot rental car for 45 minutes before a Hertz employee came to rescue her.
Nikolas Cruz’s chilling reason for ending Parkland shooting as he says he targeted victims over ‘nasty look’
Nikolas Cruz has revealed that the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School only came to an end because he “couldn’t find anyone to kill” as he claimed that he “showed mercy” to some of his victims.Disturbing video footage was played in Broward County Court on Monday, showing the 24-year-old mass murderer’s interviews with forensic psychiatrist Dr Charles Scott in March 2022.In the footage, Cruz is seen calmly detailing how he murdered 17 students and staff at the high school as well as his detailed preparations in the lead-up to the Valentine’s Day 2018 attack.Cruz claimed that he...
Police in Upstate Bust into ‘The Castle’ to Get Dangerous Drug Lord
Good police work in Upstate New York led to the arrest of a longtime drug lord allegedly responsible for infiltrating our streets with a litany of narcotics. When police seized his stash on Monday, they found all kinds of drugs including meth, crack, and fentanyl. In addition to a large...
Convicted Killer Aaron Hernandez's High School Football Teammate Accused Of Killing Two Connecticut Cops
A Connecticut man who police have identified as the suspect in a shooting that killed two cops was the high school football teammate of convicted murderer and ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez, RadarOnline.com have learned. According to police, Nicholas Butcher, 35, was the cause of a deadly attack on three Connecticut police officers. The newly released information, along with records, have revealed that Butcher and Hernandez not only share violent tendencies but were connected in the past as teenagers. Hernandez played for the New England Patriots, alongside Rob Gronkowski and quarterback Tom Brady, until he was arrested and found guilty...
Florida man kills ex-wife and stepson in dispute over lights left on in the house, authorities say
A recently divorced Florida man fatally shot his ex-wife and her adult son in a “rage” over electricity and leaving the lights on in the house, Florida authorities said. Michael D. Williams, 47, was arrested Sunday evening and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Marsha Ebanks-Williams, 48, and Robert Adams, 28, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office said.
International Business Times
Woman Stabs Sister To Death For Flirting With Her Boyfriend
A woman accused of fatally stabbing her sister in Orlando, Florida, said she committed the murder because the 20-year-old was flirting with her boyfriend. Fatiha Marzan admitted to plotting the murder of her younger sister, Sayma, because she was trying to steal her boyfriend of five years, according to an arrest affidavit released Monday.
Missing toddler Quinton Simon believed to be buried in landfill, police say
The body of missing toddler Quinton Simon is believed to be buried in a landfill, police have said. Local police and the FBI announced the grim development at a news conference on Tuesday, nearly two weeks after 20-month-old Quinton vanished on 5 October in Savannah. Officials said there is evidence to suggest the boy was placed in a dumpster and taken to a landfill in the area, prompting a search that is now underway. “We know that this is going to be a physically, mentally and emotionally grueling task for our investigators and team,” Chatham County Police Chief Jeff...
Mother threatens to blow up school after being told she was not allowed to pick up daughter, police say
A mother has been accused of threatening to blow up an elementary school in Florida after she was told she was not allowed to pick up her child.Brevard County Sheriff’s Office charged Tiffanimarie Pirozzi, 29, with making a false bomb threat, fleeing police and disturbing a school function over the incident at University Park Elementary in Melbourne, southeast of Orlando, on 5 October.According to an affidavit obtained by Fox 35 , Ms Pirozzi was stopped by a school resource officer and issued a traffic citation and trespass order due to previous hostile behaviour. The affidavit stated that Ms Pirozzi...
NECN
Abandoned Vehicle in Maine Believed to Be Linked to Missing Florida 6-Year-Old
An abandoned vehicle found in Maine is believed to be connected to a missing 6-year-old boy from Florida. Jorge "Jo-Jo" Morales was reported missing from Miami on Aug. 27. He is believed to have been abducted by his father and paternal grandmother, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Authorities Reveal Disturbing Details of Toddler Evelyn Boswell's Death; Mom Claims She Died While Co-Sleeping
Maggie Boswell faces several felony charges in Evelyn Boswell's death, including murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect, tampering with evidence and abusing a corpse A special agent with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) appeared in court on Friday to describe the disturbing details of how he discovered the body of Evelyn Boswell, the 15-month old toddler who was found dead in 2020. Friday's court hearing was to determine what evidence would be admitted at the trial of Evelyn's mother, Megan "Maggie" Boswell. Now 20, Maggie faces two counts of felony...
Oklahoma man tied to dismembered bodies case arrested in Florida
An Oklahoma scrapyard owner considered a person of interest in the murders of four men whose dismembered bodies were found in a river was arrested on Tuesday, police said. The dismembered bodies of four men were found in a river on Friday in Okmulgee, a town of around 12,000 people in Oklahoma.
Bodycam video shows police officer fatally shooting man accused of killing his partners in ambush
The Connecticut Inspector General has released body-camera footage of a police officer fatally shooting a man accused of killing two other officers in an ambush. Three officers responded to a domestic violence dispute on Redstone Hill Road in Bristol at about 10.42pm on 12 October after a 911 call by Nicholas Brutcher, the inspector general said. Brutcher allegedly opened fire on three officers after his brother Nathan Brutcher was asked to exit the home with his hands up.Shots were fired, killing Sergeant Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy, the inspector general’s office said on Saturday. The third officer, Alec...
Bodycam video shows abrupt end of chaotic Connecticut siege
Editor’s Note: This article includes descriptions of police body camera video that might be upsetting to some. The officer who survived a purported 80-round ambush on police in Connecticut may have ended it single-handedly with one shot that felled the alleged gunman, new video indicated Sunday. The state inspector...
