Memphis, TN

10-year-old killed in triple shooting in northeast Memphis, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 5 days ago
BARTLETT, Tenn. — A 10-year-old and an adult are dead after a triple shooting in northeast Memphis early Thursday morning.

The gunfire erupted in the 7100 block of Dokkum Drive overnight.

According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded to the scene at 1:42 a.m.

One person, an adult, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A juvenile was taken to Le Bonheur and another adult was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

MPD later said a 10-year-old did not survive their injuries.

When FOX13′s crew arrived, the scene was still very active with homicide detectives onsite.

Multiple neighbors told FOX13 the neighborhood is normally quiet and peaceful; however, one said the police had been by several times.

The neighbor said she’s lived in the area for four years.

Following the shooting, her daughter woke her up after seeing police lights filling her room.

“The way my daughter came in, she was banging on the door and she was like, ‘Mom, there’s something going on in my room.’”

The neighbor said she saw police putting up crime scene tape near her home and that she had heard men and women arguing a lot.

“They would always fight,” she said. “You could come outside and hear them arguing.”

Another neighbor who lives next door said he had come home from work around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night and home when the shooting happened.

“I was like, that’s really scary. That’s too close to home.”

He said he also heard yelling and arguing in the past.

“They’ll be sitting out there, kind of where their driveway is, out there listening to music, arguing, talking loud, so we’d stay in the house,” he said. “It just always seemed like a tense situation, you know.”

One person has been detained in the shooting.

Check back for updates.

L Smith
5d ago

Maybe some are in denial but that is Bartlett. It's over by the Goodwill on Stage Rd. Just like Memphis, Collierville, Germantown, Millington, Cordova etc Bartlett has crime too.

Allison
5d ago

I don't understand why these young kids are out so late but even then we should be able to be outside without getting shot at or killed. wish we could find a solution to the problem.

Memfrica Made
5d ago

Looks like Memphis to me... They tried tho... Sad these children have to die to gun violence... 👀

