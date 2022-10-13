911 call may have lured Bristol police, two officers shot and killed, third injured

BRISTOL, Conn. (WWLP) – Three officers were shot in Bristol, Connecticut Wednesday night, two are dead and another is recovering.

At around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Bristol police received a 911 call of a possible domestic violence incident between two siblings at a home located at 310 Redstone Hill Rd. in Bristol. Upon arrival, Bristol Police Officers located a suspect outside the house, and shots were fired. Three officers were hit by gunfire.

According to a news release from Connecticut State Police, preliminary information appears to

point to the 911 call being a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to the scene.

“Words cannot express the sadness and grief,” said Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould. “Sadly we lost two exceptional Bristol police officers and a third was seriously injured as a result of senseless violence.”

Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould said the slain officers were 35-year-old Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and 34-year-old Officer Alex Hamzy . Gould said 26-year-old Officer Alex Iurato underwent surgery and was released from the hospital Thursday afternoon.

The Connecticut State Police said the suspect, 35-year-old Nicholas Brutcher , was shot and killed and the suspect’s brother, 32-year-old Nathan Brutcher , was also shot and taken to St. Francis hospital.

MAP: Redstone Hill Road in Bristol, Connecticut

A news conference was held at 8:30 a.m. by Connecticut State Police, Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould, and Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggiano.

Sgt. Dustin Demonte

(Courtesy: Connecticut State Police) Officer Alex Hamzy

(Courtesy: Connecticut State Police) Officer Alec Iurato

(Courtesy: Connecticut State Police)

Sergeant Dustin Demonte began working at the Bristol Police Department in 2012 and has worked in the Patrol Division as well as the School Resource Officer for Greene Hills School. Demonte has received several awards including the Silver Star award. Sgt. Demonte is survived by his wife, two children, and one child on the way.

Officer Alex Hamzy started at the Bristol Police Department in 2014 and worked in the Patrol Division. He was raised in Bristol and graduated from Bristol Eastern High School in 2006. He is survived by his wife and parents.

Officer Alec Iurato was seriously injured in the shooting and is undergoing surgery. He works in the Patrol Division.

“We ask your thoughts and prayers be with the families, the officers and all those impacted,” state police posted on Twitter.

VIDEO: News Conference on Bristol shooting update

A procession brought the two Bristol officers from the hospital to the Medical Examiner’s office in Farmington.













Governor Lamont has requested all flags be flown at half-staff. The entire Bristol community and the state of Connecticut are mourning these officers.

Governor Lamont released the following statement :

“I am directing flags in Connecticut lowered to half-staff effective immediately in honor of two Bristol Police officers who were killed in the line of duty late last night while responding to an emergency call of domestic violence at a private residence in town. This is a senseless tragedy, and my prayers are with their families, loved ones, and fellow officers. I also ask the residents of CT to keep in their prayers a third officer who was shot and is currently in the hospital with serious injuries. This is a devastating reminder of the dangers that police officers face every day to protect our families and neighbors from all kinds of situations. These officers are heroes and will always be remembered for the honorable service they provided to their town and state. This continues to be an active situation, and I’ve directed DESPP Commissioner James Rovella and the CT State Police to support Bristol police and the greater community in every way they can.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.