ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

911 call may have lured Bristol police, two officers shot and killed, third injured

By Jillian Andrews, Ashley Shook, Kristina D&#039;Amours
WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jzdgf_0iXBCa0100

BRISTOL, Conn. (WWLP) – Three officers were shot in Bristol, Connecticut Wednesday night, two are dead and another is recovering.

Two dead after shooting in Indian Orchard

At around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Bristol police received a 911 call of a possible domestic violence incident between two siblings at a home located at 310 Redstone Hill Rd. in Bristol. Upon arrival, Bristol Police Officers located a suspect outside the house, and shots were fired. Three officers were hit by gunfire.

According to a news release from Connecticut State Police, preliminary information appears to
point to the 911 call being a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to the scene.

“Words cannot express the sadness and grief,” said Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould. “Sadly we lost two exceptional Bristol police officers and a third was seriously injured as a result of senseless violence.”

Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould said the slain officers were 35-year-old Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and 34-year-old Officer Alex Hamzy . Gould said 26-year-old Officer Alex Iurato underwent surgery and was released from the hospital Thursday afternoon.

The Connecticut State Police said the suspect, 35-year-old Nicholas Brutcher , was shot and killed and the suspect’s brother, 32-year-old Nathan Brutcher , was also shot and taken to St. Francis hospital.

Alex Jones cheers on air as judge reads $965 million defamation suit verdict

MAP: Redstone Hill Road in Bristol, Connecticut

A news conference was held at 8:30 a.m. by Connecticut State Police, Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould, and Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggiano.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Imu3U_0iXBCa0100
Sgt. Dustin Demonte
(Courtesy: Connecticut State Police)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ULRFD_0iXBCa0100
Officer Alex Hamzy
(Courtesy: Connecticut State Police)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ijM8G_0iXBCa0100
Officer Alec Iurato
(Courtesy: Connecticut State Police)

Sergeant Dustin Demonte began working at the Bristol Police Department in 2012 and has worked in the Patrol Division as well as the School Resource Officer for Greene Hills School. Demonte has received several awards including the Silver Star award. Sgt. Demonte is survived by his wife, two children, and one child on the way.

Officer Alex Hamzy started at the Bristol Police Department in 2014 and worked in the Patrol Division. He was raised in Bristol and graduated from Bristol Eastern High School in 2006. He is survived by his wife and parents.

Officer Alec Iurato was seriously injured in the shooting and is undergoing surgery. He works in the Patrol Division.

“We ask your thoughts and prayers be with the families, the officers and all those impacted,” state police posted on Twitter.

VIDEO: News Conference on Bristol shooting update

A procession brought the two Bristol officers from the hospital to the Medical Examiner’s office in Farmington.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IKuvW_0iXBCa0100
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ikhQQ_0iXBCa0100
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J8S68_0iXBCa0100
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DhXvx_0iXBCa0100
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yH4XM_0iXBCa0100
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mlLay_0iXBCa0100

Governor Lamont has requested all flags be flown at half-staff. The entire Bristol community and the state of Connecticut are mourning these officers.

Governor Lamont released the following statement :

“I am directing flags in Connecticut lowered to half-staff effective immediately in honor of two Bristol Police officers who were killed in the line of duty late last night while responding to an emergency call of domestic violence at a private residence in town. This is a senseless tragedy, and my prayers are with their families, loved ones, and fellow officers. I also ask the residents of CT to keep in their prayers a third officer who was shot and is currently in the hospital with serious injuries. This is a devastating reminder of the dangers that police officers face every day to protect our families and neighbors from all kinds of situations. These officers are heroes and will always be remembered for the honorable service they provided to their town and state. This continues to be an active situation, and I’ve directed DESPP Commissioner James Rovella and the CT State Police to support Bristol police and the greater community in every way they can.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Palmer resident recalls scene of State Police search for stolen Vermont truck

Springfield Police release use of force policy proposal as part of DOJ settlement. The newly proposed policy outlines the definition of excessive force, promotes de-escalation, and also bans one controversial tactic. Updated: 6 hours ago. Authorities have released new details into an investigation that closed down a Palmer neighborhood. First...
PALMER, MA
WTNH

19-year-old Waterbury resident dies in crash

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 19-year-old Waterbury man was killed in a two-car crash Tuesday morning. Waterbury police responded to the crash on Watertown Avenue around 5:20 a.m. Both drivers were rushed to local hospitals. The 19-year-old driver, whose name has not yet been released by investigators, died from his injuries a short time later […]
WATERBURY, CT
FOX 61

Who is the man who killed Bristol police officers

BRISTOL, Conn. — FOX61 has uncovered new information about the suspected Bristol shooter Nick Brutcher. The story jumped off the pages of the 04’-05’ Bristol Central High School yearbook that we obtained from the Bristol Public Library. Nick Brutcher, Aaron Hernandez and Alex Ryng were photographed standing...
BRISTOL, CT
westernmassnews.com

Thieves use BB guns to shoot out car windows in West Springfield

Springfield Police release use of force policy proposal as part of DOJ settlement. The newly proposed policy outlines the definition of excessive force, promotes de-escalation, and also bans one controversial tactic. Updated: 6 hours ago. Authorities have released new details into an investigation that closed down a Palmer neighborhood. First...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
wiltonbulletin.com

Denny's closes four Connecticut locations in less than two months

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. National diner chain Denny's has closed four locations in Connecticut since early September. Restaurants in Enfield, West Haven, Wethersfield and Vernon suddenly closed between Sept. 5 and Oct. 17, according to reports. The West Haven Denny's, at 487 Saw...
CONNECTICUT STATE
westernmassnews.com

Heavy police presence seen along River Street in Palmer

PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There is a heavy police presence along River Street in Palmer. Our crew on-scene reports seeing several Mass. State Police cruisers, as well as a Palmer police cruiser, and police appear to be searching the area. Mass. State Police told Western Mass News that a perimeter...
PALMER, MA
NBC Connecticut

Injured Bristol Officer Fatally Shot Suspect Who Killed 2 Other Officers

Police have released new information about the ambush-style shooting in Bristol earlier this week that killed two officers and seriously injured another. Officers were called to a home on Redstone Hill Road on Wednesday night after getting a report of a domestic disturbance. State police said preliminary information appears to point to the 911 call being a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to the scene.
BRISTOL, CT
westernmassnews.com

Body cam footage released from Connecticut police shooting

An exciting weekend in Springfield came to a close on Sunday. Communities get creative for Randall Farm’s ‘Best-Ever Scarecrow Contest’. You know fall is in the air when the annual Randall’s Best-Ever Scarecrow Contest comes to town!. Holyoke cornhole tournament helps support breast cancer survivors. Updated: 10...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

9 hurt in train, tractor-trailer collision in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Nine people aboard a Metro-North train were injured after the train collided with a tractor-trailer on Monday. Metro-North said that the train traveling from Waterbury to Bridgeport struck a tractor-trailer at the Eagle Street railroad crossing just before 11 a.m. According to officials, the driver of the tractor-trailer noticed the crossing […]
WATERBURY, CT
WWLP

WWLP

33K+
Followers
25K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy