FORT MYERS, Fla. (WWSB) - Following natural disasters, manatees can become disoriented and trapped in canals and other bodies of waters. Last week, wildlife biologists with Florida Fish and Wildlife received a report of a manatee entrapped in a retention pond system in Lee County, Fort Myers near Billy Creek. The manatee was rescued on Friday and is reportedly in good condition. After evaluation, the manatee was transported a few miles away to the Orange River where it was released.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO