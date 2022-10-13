Read full article on original website
Bicyclist killed in crash that shut down part of Dale Mabry Highway
Police said a bicyclist died in a collision on Dale Mabry Highway Monday morning.
Mysuncoast.com
Parrish woman dies in one-car crash
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - A 47-year-old Parrish woman was killed Sunday when her car went off the roadway on Old Tampa Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say the woman was traveling west, approaching a left curve, west of Chin Road at about 5:15 p.m. Her sedan went off...
Bay News 9
South Tampa Publix evacuated after HazMat incident
TAMPA, Fla. — Employees and shoppers at the Publix Super Market at Gandy Shopping Center were evacuated after a HazMat incident occurred behind the store Tuesday afternoon, according to Tampa Fire Rescue. According to officials, the incident was caused by a construction worker who struck a line nearby. Out...
Mysuncoast.com
Woman charged in Skyway DUI crash ruled competent to proceed with case
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota woman accused of seriously injuring a Florida Highway Patrol trooper in an alleged DUI crash on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in March has been found competent to proceed with the case. In court documents filed Oct. 10, Judge Lon Arend accepted a court-appointed doctor’s...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County Fire dispatches unit to hard-hit Fort Myers
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fort Myers was hit incredibly hard by Hurricane Ian. The death toll in Lee County was over 50 as of last week. The Sarasota County Fire Department was tasked by the state of Florida to deploy a special operations team to deal with hazardous materials in the Fort Myers region.
Tampa woman, 81, killed after car hits tree in Land O’Lakes
An 81-year-old woman was killed after the car she was riding in collided with a tree in Land O'Lakes.
Mysuncoast.com
No bond reduction for man charged in fatal hit-and-run of teen
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The man accused in the fatal hit-and-run of a 13-year-old girl will not have his bond reduced. On Aug. 15, David Change, 65, of Osprey, is alleged to have struck and killed a student at Pine View High School. Her family has requested we refer to her only as Lilly.
Mysuncoast.com
North Port dispels rumors of damaged water structure
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Tuesday, the City of North Port corrected rumors being circulated by residents about a dam breaking during Hurricane Ian. The city held a press conference to provide information about what actually happened and the efforts they’re making to repair it. North Port Public Works...
Mysuncoast.com
Two drivers killed in head-on crash on State Road 70
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were killed Thursday on State Road 70 in DeSoto County when a driver tried to pass another vehicle and hit an oncoming SUV head-on, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say at about 4:15 p.m., an SUV driven by a 68-year-old man from...
Hillsborough sheriff’s office employee arrested for DUI, wrong-way driving, officials say
A civilian employee with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has been suspended without pay after being arrested on a DUI charge, according to officials.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County assessing damage to administration building
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Government is assessing damage to its administration building following Hurricane Ian. The assessments show extensive damage to the 9th floor, which includes the offices belonging to County Commissioners and their aides. As the water poured in, damage became more centralized and also...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Cops Corner: Meter beater
7:33 a.m., 1200 block of Hillview Street, Sarasota. Agency assistance: The Longboat Key marine patrol officer was called to assist Sarasota Police Department in responding to a report of someone clinging to a barrel floating in Sarasota Bay, as reported by someone in the Harbor Acres community. Before the Longboat Key officer could arrive at the scene, it was determined that the barrel/castaway combination was actually a manatee.
Man slices police K9 following pursuit, armed burglary in Manatee County
A police K-9 suffered several cuts across its nose and face during an intense armed burglary take-down in Manatee County Friday.
Truck hauling oxygen, propane overturns on I-75 in Sarasota; southbound traffic affected
A truck hauling oxygen and propane tanks rolled over on Interstate 75 Thursday morning, closing a stretch of the roadway.
WINKNEWS.com
2 people killed in 5-vehicle crash on SR-70 in DeSoto County
On Thursday afternoon, two people were killed in a five-vehicle crash on SR-70 in DeSoto County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a car was traveling east on SR-70, approaching Northwest Florida Avenue around 4:15 p.m., right behind an SUV driven by a 68-year-old man from North Palm Beach. An SUV driven by a 72-year-old man from Arcadia, a semitruck and a pickup truck were in a line traveling west on SR-70, west of Northwest Florida Avenue.
Mysuncoast.com
FWC rescues trapped manatee in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WWSB) - Following natural disasters, manatees can become disoriented and trapped in canals and other bodies of waters. Last week, wildlife biologists with Florida Fish and Wildlife received a report of a manatee entrapped in a retention pond system in Lee County, Fort Myers near Billy Creek. The manatee was rescued on Friday and is reportedly in good condition. After evaluation, the manatee was transported a few miles away to the Orange River where it was released.
Clearwater man, armed with knife, shot by deputy who feared for her life: sheriff's office
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Pinellas County deputy shot a man as he ran toward law enforcement with a knife, ultimately refusing to put down the weapon, the sheriff's office said. Law enforcement responded just after 6:30 p.m. Monday to a home in the area of Ella Place and Dora Drive in Clearwater following a call from a woman who said her adult son was armed and threatening to hurt himself, according to a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office news release.
Mysuncoast.com
Port Charlotte hospital damaged by Ian reopens operating rooms, other services
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Port Charlotte hospital badly damaged by Hurricane Ian has cleared another hurdle in it’s own road to recovery, the hospital announced Monday. HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital reopened several key services Monday, including the operating rooms, cardiac catheterization laboratories, interventional radiology, endoscopy and select...
‘North Port doesn’t have any dams’: City clears up confusion about Hurricane Ian damage
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As North Port residents work to clean up the damage caused by Hurricane Ian, the city is working to clear up confusion and rumors surrounding one of its water control structures.
Tree falls across Brandon road, crashes on top of 2 cars
An oak tree fell across a Brandon road and crashed on top of two cars on Thursday afternoon, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
