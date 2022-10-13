Read full article on original website
How to Counter Zarya in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 has been out for a few weeks now. While Blizzard is busy trying to fix the many bugs players are trying to figure out the best counters and hero matchups. The tank hero Zarya can be especially troublesome with her barriers that protect herself and her allies. Here are a few heroes that can potentially help counter any Zarya players.
How to Turn Into a Werewolf in Fortnite
This year, Fortnitemares is giving players the chance to turn into a werewolf. Here's how. Fortnite's long awaited Fortnitemares update is here, bringing a number of spooky offerings to the island for 2022. A variety of content has been added in the v22.20 update, including brand new Fortnitemares quests to get stuck into from now until Nov. 1. These quests take players through everything the event has to offer, unlocking some exclusive cosmetics upon completion.
Apex Legends Season 15 Map Teased by Respawn
Respawn Entertainment has dropped a pair of teasers in anticipation of its rumored fifth map for Apex Legends. For those keeping up at home, Season 15 appears to be shaping up as one with plenty of new content, including a new map in addition to another new Legend. On Tuesday, Respawn added its first teaser for Season 15, a Special Golden Ticket item that gives players access to an upcoming LTM called "A New Home" on Oct. 18.
When Does the Overwatch 2 Season 1 Battle Pass Expire?
As Overwatch 2's new Battle Pass system has launched, some players may be wondering when their Battle Passes expire. Here's what you need to know. While the free Battle Pass allows players to earn new heroes, cosmetics and rewards, but the purchasable Premium Battle Pass offers up to 80 tiers of special rewards obtained by progressing through the game. Both are necessary to play, but it's also important to know that these passes only last for a single season of the game.
Stranger of Paradise Second Expansion Release Date
Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is gearing up for its second DLC expansion. Here's when it's set to release.
Apex Legends Adds New Trans Hero Catalyst
Respawn have revealed the next Legend to join Apex Legends — defensive hero Catalyst. Revealed through an Apex Legends Stories from the Outlands trailer, new hero Catalyst is a defensive hero and the first transgender woman to join the Apex line-up. Catalyst, who's real name is Tressa Smith, is described as an "experienced terraformer and defensive conjurer." She uses her "remarkable control of ferrofluid to manipulate the battlefield."
New Pokémon Revealed for Upcoming Scarlet & Violet
The Pokémon Company has revealed a new Paldea-region Pokémon heading to Pokémon Scarlet & Violet — Bellibolt.
Is Scorn Xbox Exclusive?
Spooky season is upon us and gamers looking for a haunting thrill in Scorn might be wondering whether this new title is an Xbox exclusive.
How to Watch Konami's Silent Hill Reveal
Konami has announced that new Silent Hill updates will be revealed this Wednesday. Here's how to watch along.
Gotham Knights Confirmed Capped at 30 FPS on Console, No Performance Mode Available
Gotham Knights will be locked at 30 FPS on consoles and will not have a performance mode offering.
Rocket League Haunted Hallows 2022 Event Revealed
"As the villains of classic horror franchises rise from the soil, brave players who survive their Challenges can earn horrifying rewards."
Bayonetta Voice Actor Says PlatinumGames Offered Just $4K to Reprise Role, Asks Players to Boycott Threequel
The original voice of Bayonetta is calling for fans of the series to boycott the launch of Bayonetta 3 after she was seemingly offered $4,000 to reprise her role in the upcoming title.
Apex Legends Players Think of the Perfect Buff to Revenant Ultimate
A recent Reddit post has had Revenant mains buzzing as it outlines a good buff that would help the unpopular champion to climb both tier lists and pick rate in Apex Legends. With 22 different legends for players to choose from, there will undoubtedly be some that are more popular than others. In the case of Revenant, he falls to the bottom of this list with a pick rate of only 2.4%. When compared to a legend like Octane, the most popular legend in the game with a pick rate of 11.7%, it is clear that something needs to be done.
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Week 4 Challenges Revealed
Looking to rack up some extra XP? Week 4 challenges have arrived in Fortnite. We're already four weeks into Fortnite's latest season, Chapter 3 Season 4: Paradise. There's been plenty of chaos in the forms of new weapons, chrome blobs, and overall destruction. As always, gaining XP and making progress in the Battle Pass takes some time in Fortnite, and players need to have plenty of games under their belt to make it to Level 100. Fortunately, there are some weekly challenges at hand to help give players the XP boost they need.
5 Best Champions to Pair with K'Sante in League of Legends
K'Sante is the newest champion that will be added to League of Legends. While not officially out yet, Riot Games has given players a look at his abilities and overall gameplay which leaves many things left to speculation. One thing many players are left wondering about K'Sante is what champions should be played alongside him to make the most of K'Sante and his abilities.
Will There be a Warzone Halloween 2022 Event?
Call of Duty: Warzone has previously featured Halloween-themed events in the past. With the Haunting of Verdansk and the Rebirth of the Dead, players wonder if there will be another spooky event in 2022. Unfortunately, fans predict that Warzone will not release a Halloween event due to the launch of...
How to Get a Free Little Legend Egg in TFT
Wondering how to get a free Little Legend Egg in Teamfight Tactics? We've got you covered. At the start of 2022, Riot Games officially launched its two-factor authentication (2FA) electronic security measures to help keep its players' accounts safe across the Riot Client, Riot Mobile and RiotGames.com. Per Riot, over...
WhosImmortal Shows Off Cold War AR That 'Obliterates' in Warzone
Content creator WhosImmortal recently posted a video on his YouTube channel revealing what he thinks is one of the top long-range options to use moving forward in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 Reloaded. As longtime players are well aware, the EM2 has floated in and out of the meta...
When Does Fortnitemares 2022 End?
Fortnitemares might have only just begun, but how long do players have before the festivities are over?
