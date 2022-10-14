ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD: Abduction on Long Island sparks police chase, crash in Brooklyn

By Zinnia Maldonado
CBS New York
 3 days ago

Long Island abduction leads police chase into Brooklyn 01:54

NEW YORK -- We are learning new details about an abduction and police chase that started on Long Island and ended in Brooklyn.

Five officers were injured. All are expected to be OK.

CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado spoke to neighbors and has the latest on the investigation.

"There was loud noises like helicopters and sirens," one person said.

That's how neighbors described the end of a lengthy car chase Wednesday night on Long Island that came to an end in the Dyker Heights section of Brooklyn.

"We saw three cops chasing one car, speeding -- going at least 80 miles -- this way. A state trooper, like four detect[ive]s and a whole swarm of cops coming this way," one person who lives in the neighborhood said.

Police say the man behind the wheel - Holmark Garces - abducted a woman he knew while she was walking in Brentwood around 8:30 p.m. They say he forced her into his Toyota Corolla and took off.

Witnesses called 911. Suffolk County Police then attempted to stop the man on the Southern State Parkway. A chase ensued into Queens, and then Brooklyn onto the Belt Parkway. That's when the NYPD got involved and officers were able to stop the car, boxing it in at the corner of 12th Avenue and 86th Street.

"I'm shocked because this is a very quiet neighborhood," said Dyker Heights resident Noris Bel.

Police say Garces, 33, resisted arrest and injured two officers before being taken into custody. He is now facing kidnapping charges.

The NYPD says they also found a knife inside the car.

"I was surprised that they chased all the way from Long Island to Brooklyn, especially this far into Brooklyn. But yeah, surprising. It's a quiet area, so," said Brooklyn resident Joe Laspina.

Suffolk County Police say the man had injuries to his face but denied medical treatment. It's unclear if the injuries were sustained during the arrest.

A crash also took place at the scene when two NYPD cars collided. Three officers were treated for minor injuries.

Police say all five officers injured Wednesday night have since been released from the hospital.

"My heart goes out to them because they put their lives at risk every single day," one person said.

Police say the abducted woman was not injured and she is now cooperating with Suffolk County Police.

