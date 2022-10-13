Read full article on original website
Stephen Curry offers Warriors' support of Brittney Griner
Stephen Curry took the microphone in the middle of Golden State's championship ring ceremony Tuesday night to make an impassioned plea in support of Brittney Griner as the WNBA star spent her 32nd birthday in a Russian prison.“We want to continue to use our platform and the opportunity to shout out a very special member of the basketball community. Brittney Griner's birthday is today, she's 32,” Curry told the crowd on opening night before the defending champions hosted LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. “We want to continue to let her name be known and we pray ......
Marcus Smart Reveals He Held Back From Hitting Joel Embiid After On-Court Scuffle: “I Could Have Cracked His Head Open But I Didn’t”
Marcus Smart revealed that he almost hit Joel Embiid during their on-court scuffle during the Celtics season opener against the 76ers.
Keith Smith's NBA Preview
Keith Smith of Spotrac.com previews the NBA season with Steve “Sparky” Fifer. Some of the topics include: Celtics back to ECF?, Bucks with Middleton this season, MVP, Rookie of Year, Picks in the Western Conference.
