Russell Springs man arrested on drug, other charges
A Russell Springs man was arrested on drug and other charges early this morning by the Russell Springs Police Department, according to jail records. Russell Miller, age 39, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, 2nd Degree Drug Unspecified, Drug Paraphernalia buy/possess, Possession of Marijuana, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol), and license to be in possession.
Jamestown man arrested on strangulation, other charges
A Jamestown man was arrested Saturday night on first degree strangulation and other charges by the Jamestown Police Department, according to jail records. Alex D. Kemp, age 23, was taken into custody by Officer Savannah Harlan and charged, alongside the strangulations charge, with resisting arrest, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses), and fourth degree assault (domestic violence-minor injury).
TWO DRUG ARRESTS INCLUDING SUBJECT WANTED ON FELONY ASSAULT WARRANT CAPTURED AFTER LEADING POLICE ON HIGH SPEED PURSUIT IN LAUREL COUNTY, KENTUCKY
LONDON, KY (October 17, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Noah Ritchie arrested two individuals off a dirt trail behind a residence off Little Arthur Ridge Road on Monday afternoon October 17, 2022 at approximately 2:33 PM. The arrests occurred after Deputy Richie...
Fairfield man faces ‘Felony X’ charges after massive meth bust
FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says a large scale methamphetamine bust led to the arrest of a 59-year-old rural Fairfield man. Earlier last week, Wayne County Sheriff deputies say they obtained a search warrant soon after discovering a major meth operation in Wayne County. Jesse L. Owen, the man believed to […]
Laurel County Pair Arrested On Drug Charges After High Speed Chase
Laurel County Sheriff John Root says while Deputy Noah Ritchie was patrolling near KY 3434 at Starr Hill Road, a minivan nearly hit his cruiser. When Deputy Ritchie attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver, later identified as 30-year-old Sonny Grubb of East Bernstadt, turned and headed in the opposite direction reaching speeds in excess of 95 mph. Grubb crossed the double yellow lines multiple times nearly striking oncoming traffic as he continued to flee onto North 25, Highway 490, Litton Town Road, then finally onto Arthur Ridge Road. Grubb then turned down a dirt trail behind a house and struck a tree. Grubb and his passenger, 22-year-old Kaitlyn Griffitts of London, got out and fled on foot. Both were found hiding and arrested. Grubb was found with a handgun, suspected meth and needles. Griffitts was found with suspected meth and pills. Both were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Undecover Narcotic Purchased Resulted in Wayne County Man being Arrested
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron an undercover narcotic purchase by the Sheriff Office has resulted in a Monticello man being arrested on multi drug charges. On October 14, 2022, at approximately 10:30 am Deputies Derek Dennis and Chris Lyon made the undercover narcotic purchase at a residence located on Missionary Lane in Monticello. After making the narcotic purchase of approximately 3.5 grams of methamphetamine a search warrant was obtained for that residence by Deputy Dennis. The search warrant was executed at approximately 11:45 am by Deputies Dennis and Lyon with the assistance of Sheriff Catron, Deputies Joe Horne, Tommy Spencer, Travis Bell and K-9 Unit Dunya. The search resulted in 6 plastic baggies containing approximately 15 more grams of methamphetamine, 1 ½ tablet of suspected suboxone, a small bag of marijuana, digital scales and the $242.00 in cash. Of the $242.00, $80.00 of it was money used by the Sheriff Office to make the original narcotic purchase.
Adair County woman arrested on gun charge
An Adair County woman was arrested locally on Wednesday on a firearm charge. Hannah Philpott, age 18, was arrested by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office and charged with receiving a stolen firearm. Philpott was arrested by Deputy Jerry Melton with the Russell County Sheriff’s Office and lodged in the...
Laurel Co. Public Schools police department sworn in
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett said the district began planning its police department when Kentucky House Bill 63, passed earlier this year, required school resource officers at each school campus. ”It was quite a task, this was not built into the budget,”...
Kentucky Man Arrested After Body Found by Law Enforcement
A manslaughter investigation led to the arrest of a man from South Kentucky Today. On September 18, McCreary County Sheriff’s office officials discovered a body in a wooded area behind a church following a complaint of a bad smell in the area. 32-year-old Justin C. Musgrove of Stearns was identified as the body.
Russell County has highest case count of COVID in area this week
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 39 new COVID cases in Russell County this week, up from last week’s total of 27 cases. That total was also the highest number of COVID cases in the Lake Cumberland district for the week. Nearby Taylor County had 18 cases, Adair...
KSP searching for missing Dunnville man
As part of an ongoing investigation, the Kentucky State Police is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Dunnville man. Dennis Keith Davis, age 37, was last seen at his Dunnville home in neighboring Casey County at approximately 1:30 p.m. eastern time on Tuesday, August 30th of this year.
BUSTED: DRIVER ARRESTED, NARCOTICS, WEAPONS & CASH LOCATED/SEIZED DURING TRAFFIC STOP ON HIGHWAY 1232 IN KNOX COUNTY NEAR CORBIN, KENTUCKY
BARBOURVILLE, KY (October 14, 2022) - The Knox County Sheriff's Department is reporting that on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, Knox County Deputy Jesse Smith conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for canceled tags on Highway 1232. Upon contact with the driver, 39-year-old Darrell Eversole of Knox County, the deputy...
Interrupting the drug flow: How the DEA went to battle against popular Oneida clinic
A Kentucky pharmacist named John Simkins was one of the first to alert federal authorities to what he considered a suspicious flow of prescription painkillers from a small medical clinic in Oneida. Simkins owned the since-closed Somerset Pharmacy. Located in Somerset’s historic downtown area, it was Pulaski County’s oldest pharmacy,...
RCDC litter crew discovers gun on roadside near local childcare facility
A crew from the Russell County Detention Center picking up roadside litter Thursday morning uncovered something surprising as they began their morning work. Russell County Jailer Bobby Dunbar said he received a call from a supervisor overseeing the inmate litter pick up crew that a gun was discovered off East Highway 80 near Little Lakers Daycare.
Southern Ky. high school student arrested for bringing unloaded gun in school, officials say
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Southern Kentucky school district is investigating after a student reportedly brought a gun into a high school. Whitley County School District officials said a 17-year-old student was arrested Monday morning for bringing an unloaded handgun into Whitley County High School. Officials said another student...
Somerset woman arrested locally on theft charges
A Somerset woman was arrested Monday afternoon on theft charges, according to jail records. Melissa A. Roy, age 44, was arrested by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office on two counts of theft by unlawful taking more than $500 but under $10,000. Roy was lodged in the Russell County Detention...
Student gets caught in school bus door
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A student got caught in the door of a school bus in Garrard County. Police say it happened last week in Lancaster. We’re told the driver’s attention was focused elsewhere besides the door and when the driver shut the door, the boy was caught in the door. The driver then started driving. After going around 30 feet, the driver realized what had happened and stopped the bus.
Whitley County High School Student Arrested for Bringing a Handgun to School
A school district in Southern Kentucky is currently investigating a situation involving a student reportedly bringing a gun into a high school. Officials with Whitley County Schools said a 17-year-old Whitley County High School student was arrested this morning, for bringing an unloaded handgun into the school. Officials also said...
KSP launches seat belt usage program in 5 rural counties
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police has launched a program with five rural counties to increase seat belt usage. The five counties selected to take part in the High Five Rural Traffic Safety project are Madison, Grayson, Knott, Perry and Bourbon. They were chosen based on Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crash data.
Three injured in overnight Nicholasville crash
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Three people are recovering in the hospital after crashing in Nicholasville. Police say a car was driving northbound on North Main Street around 11:50 p.m. Monday. They say a white Mustang crashed into a blue pickup truck near Orchard Drive. A woman in the truck has...
