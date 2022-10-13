Read full article on original website
Why the partnership between a Colorado cattle rancher and a wolf advocate couldn’t last
A wolf advocate and a Colorado cattle rancher who has lost several cows to wolves walk side by side against the picturesque backdrop of the northern Colorado mountains. In the minidocumentary produced by a national nonprofit working to overcome “extreme political and cultural division in America,” ecologist Karin Vardaman and Walden rancher Don Gittleson speak of common ground and ways that wolves and cattle ranchers can peacefully coexist.
Denver school district changed its reading curriculum to better reflect students
This story was originally published by Chalkbeat Colorado. More at chalkbeat.org. Alongside tall tales about lumberjack Paul Bunyan and cowboy Pecos Bill, new reading lessons for Denver second graders will include the story of Doña Flor, a giant woman living in the American Southwest. What students won’t get in...
Background check of Denver schools’ special ed director did not reveal prior allegations of inappropriate behavior
Denver Public Schools’ recently promoted special education director was hired by district officials who did not know he had been accused of making sexually inappropriate comments to high school girls when he was principal of a California school, where he had used a different first name. Michael Winston, who...
Laura Pritchett: The pitfalls and importance of political participation
Soon after I hung some political signs on my yard’s fencing, a man driving by in a truck yelled out a stream of angry cuss words that basically went along the lines of “F you and your politicians!”. I’ll admit, I did feel some trepidation about putting up...
DU’s Prison Arts Initiative navigated COVID to create “Tell It Slant”
Julie Rada, left, is a theater maker and educator who has published on prison arts practice an is affiliate faculty at Metropolitan State University of Denver. Elijah Null, center, has taught English and humanities at the high school and college levels and courses with the Prison Arts Initiative. Suzi Q. Smith, right, is a poet and affiliate faculty at Regis University’s Mile High MFA, Lighthouse Writers Workshop and the Prison Arts Initiative.
Zornio: Split the ticket on alcohol sale and delivery in Propositions 124, 125 and 126
This November, voters will have the opportunity to decide on not one, but three ballot measures regarding the sale and delivery of alcohol in Colorado. While financial backers on both sides are pushing an “all or none” approach, a more nuanced approach to voting might offer Coloradans a chance to both increase customer convenience and protect a niche for local businesses.
What the staff at Old Firehouse Books suggests for your next great read
Each week as part of SunLit — The Sun’s literature section — we feature staff recommendations from book stores across Colorado. This week, staff from Old Firehouse Books in Fort Collins recommend “Ordinary Monsters,” “The Dead Romantics” and “Leech.”. Ordinary Monsters. From...
