Shakopee, MN

Sibley Co Homicide Investigation Still Active

Authorities in Sibley County are still actively investigating the death of a Winthrop man after the Midwest Medical Examiners Office determined the death was homicide. The Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, September 20th, at just after 2:30pm, they received a 911 call of an unresponsive person with unknown trauma at a rural farm site about one mile north of Winthrop in Transit Township.
SIBLEY COUNTY, MN
Body of Missing Nicollet Man Found

The body of a Nicollet man who has been missing since September 30 has been found. The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office says the body of 28-year-old Jeffrey Abrahamsen was found Friday in a wooded area near Minneopa State Park. A cause of death is pending autopsy results. Family members...
NICOLLET COUNTY, MN
MN Health Officials Encourage Flu Vaccines This Season

(Learfield News Service/Minneapolis, MN) — University of Minnesota Medical School officials are encouraging people to get the flu shot this season. Professor Marc Jenkins says the vaccine isn’t perfect, but it is our best protection from getting really sick or dying. Jenkins says flu activity was low the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Mabel Helen Schade

Mabel Helen Schade, age 90, of Glencoe, Minnesota, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022, at Savage Senior Living in Savage, Minnesota. Funeral Service will be held Friday, October 21, 2022, 11:00 A.M. at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe with interment in the Church Cemetery in Glencoe. Visitation will be held Friday, October 21, 2022, from 9:30-11:00 A.M., one and half hours prior to the service at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to First Evangelical Lutheran Church or the Minnesota Hospice Foundation (17645 Juniper Path, Lakeville, Minnesota 55044). Arrangements are with the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe.
GLENCOE, MN

