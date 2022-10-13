October is officially the start of the snow season and overnight, the first snow of the season occurred for the city of Indianapolis. Do you remember the wild October snow storm of 1989? It started on this date – October 18, the earliest date on record for measurable snow for the city. Officially .2″ fell by midnight, but we would go on to receive a total of 9.3″ of snow from the 18th to the 20th.

