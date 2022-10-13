Read full article on original website
Related
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs man arrested on drug, other charges
A Russell Springs man was arrested on drug and other charges early this morning by the Russell Springs Police Department, according to jail records. Russell Miller, age 39, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, 2nd Degree Drug Unspecified, Drug Paraphernalia buy/possess, Possession of Marijuana, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol), and license to be in possession.
WBKO
Shoplifting complaint at Glasgow’s Walmart turns into theft and drug arrest
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, October 13, 2022, the Glasgow Police Department was called to Walmart in reference to a shoplifting complaint that led to the arrest of a Cave City man. Upon making contact with the suspect, Jeremy Raines, officers confirmed that he had taken items from the...
z93country.com
Undecover Narcotic Purchased Resulted in Wayne County Man being Arrested
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron an undercover narcotic purchase by the Sheriff Office has resulted in a Monticello man being arrested on multi drug charges. On October 14, 2022, at approximately 10:30 am Deputies Derek Dennis and Chris Lyon made the undercover narcotic purchase at a residence located on Missionary Lane in Monticello. After making the narcotic purchase of approximately 3.5 grams of methamphetamine a search warrant was obtained for that residence by Deputy Dennis. The search warrant was executed at approximately 11:45 am by Deputies Dennis and Lyon with the assistance of Sheriff Catron, Deputies Joe Horne, Tommy Spencer, Travis Bell and K-9 Unit Dunya. The search resulted in 6 plastic baggies containing approximately 15 more grams of methamphetamine, 1 ½ tablet of suspected suboxone, a small bag of marijuana, digital scales and the $242.00 in cash. Of the $242.00, $80.00 of it was money used by the Sheriff Office to make the original narcotic purchase.
lakercountry.com
Jamestown man arrested on strangulation, other charges
A Jamestown man was arrested Saturday night on first degree strangulation and other charges by the Jamestown Police Department, according to jail records. Alex D. Kemp, age 23, was taken into custody by Officer Savannah Harlan and charged, alongside the strangulations charge, with resisting arrest, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses), and fourth degree assault (domestic violence-minor injury).
lakercountry.com
Adair County woman arrested on gun charge
An Adair County woman was arrested locally on Wednesday on a firearm charge. Hannah Philpott, age 18, was arrested by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office and charged with receiving a stolen firearm. Philpott was arrested by Deputy Jerry Melton with the Russell County Sheriff’s Office and lodged in the...
wcluradio.com
Vehicle crash along US 31E injures Glasgow man
GLASGOW — A man was injured in a car crash Monday afternoon along Scottsville Road in Barren County. The Barren County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3000 block of the roadway around 4:35 p.m. A vehicle had crashed through a guard rail. Carl Vincent of Glasgow was driving...
Memorial of murdered Kentucky police officer vandalized
NELSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Police are left searching for answers after they say someone deliberately vandalized a memorial dedicated to a fallen Bardstown police officer. In a murder case that is still unsolved to this day, Officer Jason Ellis was shot and killed on his way home from work in 2013. In his memory, […]
lakercountry.com
KSP searching for missing Dunnville man
As part of an ongoing investigation, the Kentucky State Police is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Dunnville man. Dennis Keith Davis, age 37, was last seen at his Dunnville home in neighboring Casey County at approximately 1:30 p.m. eastern time on Tuesday, August 30th of this year.
lakercountry.com
Open burn ban in effect in neighboring Adair County
Officials in neighboring Adair County issued an open burning ban that went into effect over the weekend due to the moderate drought conditions and increased fire hazard. At this time, Russell County officials have not issued a similar ban. The open burning ban is in place until further notice in...
lakercountry.com
Russell County has highest case count of COVID in area this week
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 39 new COVID cases in Russell County this week, up from last week’s total of 27 cases. That total was also the highest number of COVID cases in the Lake Cumberland district for the week. Nearby Taylor County had 18 cases, Adair...
q95fm.net
Kentucky Man Arrested After Body Found by Law Enforcement
A manslaughter investigation led to the arrest of a man from South Kentucky Today. On September 18, McCreary County Sheriff’s office officials discovered a body in a wooded area behind a church following a complaint of a bad smell in the area. 32-year-old Justin C. Musgrove of Stearns was identified as the body.
clayconews.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE INVESTIGATES FATAL COLLISION ON INTERSTATE 65 IN BARREN COUNTY
PARK CITY, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, October 12th, 2022 at approximately 6:00 A.M., KSP Post 3 Bowling Green was requested by the Barren County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision in Barren County. Troopers responded to the scene of the collision located near the 50 mile marker of Interstate 65 southbound.
lakercountry.com
KSP Post 15 hiring telecommunicators
Kentucky State Police Post 15 is seeking to hire telecommunicators to serve the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland Counties. Applications must be submitted online to the Kentucky Personnel Cabinet website and should be received by October 23 at...
1 dead, 3 hospitalized following Barren County collision
Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash in Barren County that left one person dead and sent three others to the hospital Wednesday morning.
wcluradio.com
Hwy. 1297 closed due to morning crash
BECKTON — Several agencies are on scene of a buggy and vehicle crash in western Barren County. Officials were responding to the incident shortly after 8:15 a.m. Two helicopters were being requested. One is flying an individual from the scene near 8104 Old Bowling Green Road. The other has been requested to transport a person from T.J. Samson Hospital.
WKYT 27
Student gets caught in school bus door
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A student got caught in the door of a school bus in Garrard County. Police say it happened last week in Lancaster. We’re told the driver’s attention was focused elsewhere besides the door and when the driver shut the door, the boy was caught in the door. The driver then started driving. After going around 30 feet, the driver realized what had happened and stopped the bus.
lakercountry.com
Somerset woman arrested locally on theft charges
A Somerset woman was arrested Monday afternoon on theft charges, according to jail records. Melissa A. Roy, age 44, was arrested by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office on two counts of theft by unlawful taking more than $500 but under $10,000. Roy was lodged in the Russell County Detention...
wnky.com
Man killed in accident on I-65 in Park City identified
PARK CITY, Ky. – Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy says one person is dead following a collision on I-65 near the 50 mile marker southbound. According to KSP, around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Joseph E. Gilkey, 65, of Bowling Green was driving a 2021 Toyota SUV northbound on I-65.
lakercountry.com
RCDC litter crew discovers gun on roadside near local childcare facility
A crew from the Russell County Detention Center picking up roadside litter Thursday morning uncovered something surprising as they began their morning work. Russell County Jailer Bobby Dunbar said he received a call from a supervisor overseeing the inmate litter pick up crew that a gun was discovered off East Highway 80 near Little Lakers Daycare.
lakercountry.com
Russell in ‘green’ on COVID map; Cumberland, Clinton back to ‘yellow’
Russell County, along with most of the state, is in the green, or low level of community spread, on the latest COVID-19 map released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health. Neighboring Clinton and Cumberland counties are two of only 16 Kentucky counties that currently has a medium level of...
Comments / 0