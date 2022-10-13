ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ousting Under-fire UK PM Truss Would Be 'Disastrously Bad Idea', Minister Says

By William Schomberg and Muvija M
International Business Times
 5 days ago
International Business Times

UK PM Truss Battles To Stay In Power After Tax Reforms Trashed

British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday battled to stabilise her position after an economic crash forced her into humiliating U-turns on tax reforms, putting her future as leader in doubt. "It's hard to conceive of a more serious political and economic crisis in recent times than that which Britain...
International Business Times

China Blames 'Troublemakers' After Consulate Protest Assault In UK

China accused demonstrators on Tuesday of "illegally entering" its consulate in the British city of Manchester, after footage of a Hong Kong pro-democracy protester being assaulted on the grounds sparked outrage in the UK. British police have said a group of men came out of the consulate during a peaceful...
International Business Times

Asia Stocks Rise As Relief Rally Builds After UK U-turn

Asia stocks nudged higher on Tuesday as the dramatic U-turn in British fiscal policy brightened investor sentiment, while the U.S. dollar took a breather at its lowest levels in more than a week as a revival in risk-taking lowered its appeal. Britain's new finance minister Jeremy Hunt abandoned most of...
International Business Times

Green Future Is Cause For Worry In S.Africa's Coal Belt

Miner Thokozani Mtshweni, 37, looks spent as he readies for a 12-hour shift huddled under a carport shelter to avoid the scorching sun. He fixes his belt weighed down by an oxygen tank and gas detecting tools. An hour's drive from Johannesburg, Khutala Colliery is among more than 100 coal...
Reuters

Oil prices rise on supply woes

SINGAPORE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Wednesday, paring losses from the previous session, as concern over tight supplies following reports of lower inventories in the United States offset fears of lower demand from top oil importer China.
International Business Times

High Hopes For Nasal Covid Vaccines Despite 'Disappointing' Trial

Nasal vaccines could still be a powerful future weapon in the fight against Covid-19 despite "disappointing" recent trial results for an AstraZeneca spray, experts say. By entering the body the same way as the virus, nasal vaccines aim to build immunity in the mucous membrane that lines the nose and mouth.
International Business Times

Global Broadcasting Icon BBC Turns 100

Global media giant the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) celebrates turning 100 on Tuesday with one eye on its illustrious past and another on its uncertain future. Over a century, the BBC has established itself as one of Britain's most visible and respected global brands, delivering its original mission statement to "inform, educate and entertain".

