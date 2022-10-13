Ousting Under-fire UK PM Truss Would Be 'Disastrously Bad Idea', Minister Says

Read full article on original website
UK PM Truss Battles To Stay In Power After Tax Reforms Trashed
British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday battled to stabilise her position after an economic crash forced her into humiliating U-turns on tax reforms, putting her future as leader in doubt. "It's hard to conceive of a more serious political and economic crisis in recent times than that which Britain...
Donald Trump Under Fire For Anti-Semitic Remarks, Says American Jews Must 'Get Their Act Together'
Former President Donald Trump is facing backlash over comments he made disparaging American Jews, while also flaunting his popularity in Israel. On Sunday, Trump posted to his Truth Social platform, taking aim at American Jews. "No President has done more for Israel than I have," Trump wrote. "...U.S. Jews have...
China Blames 'Troublemakers' After Consulate Protest Assault In UK
China accused demonstrators on Tuesday of "illegally entering" its consulate in the British city of Manchester, after footage of a Hong Kong pro-democracy protester being assaulted on the grounds sparked outrage in the UK. British police have said a group of men came out of the consulate during a peaceful...
Asia Stocks Rise As Relief Rally Builds After UK U-turn
Asia stocks nudged higher on Tuesday as the dramatic U-turn in British fiscal policy brightened investor sentiment, while the U.S. dollar took a breather at its lowest levels in more than a week as a revival in risk-taking lowered its appeal. Britain's new finance minister Jeremy Hunt abandoned most of...
Green Future Is Cause For Worry In S.Africa's Coal Belt
Miner Thokozani Mtshweni, 37, looks spent as he readies for a 12-hour shift huddled under a carport shelter to avoid the scorching sun. He fixes his belt weighed down by an oxygen tank and gas detecting tools. An hour's drive from Johannesburg, Khutala Colliery is among more than 100 coal...
Why ALL of the Big Four banks are expecting another interest rate rise on Melbourne Cup Day – the SEVENTH in a row
All of Australia's Big Four banks are expecting another interest rate rise on Melbourne Cup Day - the seventh monthly increase in a row. The Reserve Bank of Australia's October meeting minutes gave a strong hint that tackling the worst inflation in 32 years remained its key priority, which means more interest rate rises.
Pakistan seeks billions of dollars in new loans after floods -FT
(Reuters) -Pakistan will ask international lenders for billions of dollars in loans after devastating floods exacerbated the South Asian nation’s economic crisis, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
Oil prices rise on supply woes
SINGAPORE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Wednesday, paring losses from the previous session, as concern over tight supplies following reports of lower inventories in the United States offset fears of lower demand from top oil importer China.
High Hopes For Nasal Covid Vaccines Despite 'Disappointing' Trial
Nasal vaccines could still be a powerful future weapon in the fight against Covid-19 despite "disappointing" recent trial results for an AstraZeneca spray, experts say. By entering the body the same way as the virus, nasal vaccines aim to build immunity in the mucous membrane that lines the nose and mouth.
Global Broadcasting Icon BBC Turns 100
Global media giant the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) celebrates turning 100 on Tuesday with one eye on its illustrious past and another on its uncertain future. Over a century, the BBC has established itself as one of Britain's most visible and respected global brands, delivering its original mission statement to "inform, educate and entertain".
