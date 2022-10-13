PITTSBURGH — The trend of cloudy, brisk and chilly will continue the rest of Tuesday afternoon and evening with only some spotty sprinkles expected. A more vigorous piece of energy arrives late tonight into tomorrow which will increase the coverage of precipitation. Right now, the expectation is for a few scattered flurries Wednesday morning (especially in favored areas like the Laurel Highlands), then scattered rain showers from late morning through the afternoon.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO