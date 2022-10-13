ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranberry Township, PA

wtae.com

Missing man from Westmoreland County found dead

HERMINIE, Pa. — A Westmoreland County man missing since Sept. 7 was found dead on Monday. A hunter found Aaron Ross' body Monday morning in a grassy area along Keystone Road near 8th Street in Sewickley Township. Ross, 43, was last seen at his apartment in Herminie. A cause...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Crews battle fire at Beaver County pizza shop

Firefighters were called to a fire at a pizza shop in Midland, Beaver County. The fire broke out at Fox's Pizza on Sixth Street around 4:15 a.m. Monday. There were no initial reports of injuries. This is a developing story. Stay with Pittsburgh's Action News 4 for updates. Download the...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

2 people in custody after vehicle is shot up in Arnold

ARNOLD, Pa. — Two people were taken into custody Monday after shots were fired at a vehicle in Arnold, Westmoreland County. Watch the report from Westmoreland County in the video player above. This incident happened in the area of Drey Street and Kenneth Avenue. Our crews spotted the area...
ARNOLD, PA
wtae.com

Finleyville tavern ordered to shut down after deadly shooting

WASHINGTON — A Finleyville bar will remain closed for now following a deadly shooting on its premises, a judge ruled Tuesday. The owner of Bob's Tavern was in court Tuesday after an injunction was filed last week. The Washington County district attorney called it a public nuisance that threatens...
FINLEYVILLE, PA
wtae.com

Two of three victims identified in fatal shooting Saturday night

Two of the three individuals shot and killed last evening in the 300 block of Cedar Avenue in the city's East Allegheny area have been identified by the Medical Examiner's Office. Jacquelyn C. Mehalic, age 33 and Betty J. Averytt, age 59, both died from their injuries last night after being shot.
wtae.com

Three arrested after man found shot in Homewood South

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police have arrested three people in connection to the shooting of a man Tuesday morning on a Homewood South street. Police arrested Alexander Clark, Daireeus Rainey and Robert Walls after a foot pursuit. The three face multiple charges, including aggravated assault, criminal attempt homicide and criminal conspiracy to commit homicide.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Allegheny County FOP lodge announces support for Oz

WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. — The Allegheny County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 91 announced its support for Dr. Mehmet Oz on Tuesday in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race. Oz made an appearance at the lodge in West Homestead, and spoke on crime, including the recent shooting on Pittsburgh's North Side that left three people dead. The candidate said he spoke to Steelers fans on Sunday, who were tailgating.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Monday marks six months since Pittsburgh's deadly Airbnb shooting

Monday marks six months since the deadly shooting at a Pittsburgh Airbnb on Easter Sunday. Jaiden Brown and Matthew Steffy-Ross, both 17, were shot and killed that night as shots rang out at a party. Others were seriously hurt trying to escape. More than 200 people, many of them juveniles,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Attorneys for Jeannette homicide suspect argue self-defense

JEANNETTE, Pa. — Homicide charges were held for court Tuesday against a 23-year-old Verona man accused of stabbing 62-year-old William Osselburn 11 times following an altercation last month in Jeannette. The suspect, Antwone Thurston, was in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing. Thurston was charged with homicide last month,...
JEANNETTE, PA
wtae.com

Dave Matthews to perform at John Fetterman rally in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Musician Dave Matthews will perform at a Pittsburgh rally for Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman. The free event is slated for Oct. 26 at Stage AE on the city's North Shore. The RSVP page for the event says that demand is expected to exceed capacity, and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Clouds, a gusty breeze and chilly temps

PITTSBURGH — We'll have a steady diet of clouds, a gusty breeze and chilly temps through mid-week. Tonight, temps will dip into mid 30s in Pittsburgh and low 30s in outlying areas. A Freeze Watch is in effect overnight for Butler, Armstrong, Indiana, Venango and Clarion counties. Precipitation tonight...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Cloudy, breezy & chilly for Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — The trend of cloudy, brisk and chilly will continue the rest of Tuesday afternoon and evening with only some spotty sprinkles expected. A more vigorous piece of energy arrives late tonight into tomorrow which will increase the coverage of precipitation. Right now, the expectation is for a few scattered flurries Wednesday morning (especially in favored areas like the Laurel Highlands), then scattered rain showers from late morning through the afternoon.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Officials tour Westmoreland Advanced Technology Center

Western Pennsylvania’s transformation has caught the attention of the U.S. Commerce Department. A senior official visited Mount Pleasant Monday to help celebrate a $62 million grant. They held a roundtable discussion before touring the Westmoreland Advanced Technology Center. The money will be used to boost the regional economy. "We...
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette newsroom workers go on strike

PITTSBURGH — Newsroom employees at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette went on strike Tuesday. Workers walked off the job and gathered outside the newspaper's North Shore offices with picket signs. Post-Gazette strike: Watch the report from the North Shore in the video above. The Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh said in a...
PITTSBURGH, PA

