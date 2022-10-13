ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell County, KY

Lady Laker Volleyball advances to district championship

The Russell County Lady Laker Volleyball team advanced to the 16th District Championship with a 3-0 win over Metcalfe County last night. The Lady Lakers will take on Clinton County tonight at 6 p.m. at Metcalfe County High School. With the win last night, the Lady Lakers clinched a spot...
Lady Laker Volleyball begins district tournament today

The Lady Laker Volleyball team will play in the 16th District Tournament this evening at Metcalfe County High School. The Lady Lakers enter the tournament as the top seed and will take on Metcalfe County beginning at 5 p.m. Metcalfe County defeated Cumberland County 3-0 on Sunday to advance in...
Early muzzleloader season deer harvest is low locally

Russell County deer hunters harvested a total of seven whitetail deer over this past weekend’s early muzzleloader season, according to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, a much lower total than what was taken in surrounding counties. Continuing a trend, hunters in surrounding counties saw more success than...
KSP searching for missing Dunnville man

As part of an ongoing investigation, the Kentucky State Police is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Dunnville man. Dennis Keith Davis, age 37, was last seen at his Dunnville home in neighboring Casey County at approximately 1:30 p.m. eastern time on Tuesday, August 30th of this year.
Tourist Commission to meet Wednesday

The Lake Cumberland Tourist Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday. The meeting will take place at 12:30 p.m. in the Lake Cumberland Tourist Commission boardroom. The tourism office is located between KFC and Arby’s in Russell Springs. The public is welcome to attend.
Couple of boil water advisories in Russell Springs

The city of Russell Springs announced two separate boil water advisories on Tuesday. Due to a water main break, a boil water advisory exists for Highway 1611 from Paddington Lane down to the end of Lakeview Circle and all adjacent roads, including Beacon Street, the Edgewater area, and Perkins Road.
Dolly Thomas Beasley, age 70, of Russell Springs

Dolly Thomas Beasley, of Russell Springs, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Russell County Hospital. She was 70 years of age. Born July 2, 1952, in Hodgenville, she was a daughter of the late Othello and Naomi Shepard Thomas. Dolly was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church, in Liberty. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and sister, who dearly loved her family.
Debra Kay Hadley, age 60, of Russell Springs

Debra Kay “Debbie” Hadley, of Russell Springs, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, in Somerset. She was 60 years of age. Debbie was born in Russell County on January 14, 1962, daughter of the late Denver and Pearlie Mae Crockett McQueary. She worked for several years with Fruit of the Loom, of Jamestown and then at Kay’s Grocery, for many years. Debbie was a faithful member of Square Oak Separate Baptist Church. She loved reading her Bible and listening to gospel music. Debbie enjoyed crocheting.
Open burn ban in effect in neighboring Adair County

Officials in neighboring Adair County issued an open burning ban that went into effect over the weekend due to the moderate drought conditions and increased fire hazard. At this time, Russell County officials have not issued a similar ban. The open burning ban is in place until further notice in...
Last day to sign up for student holiday assistance

Today is the final day to apply for holiday assistance through the Russell County School Family Resource and Youth Service Centers. Parents and guardians of students that may need help during the holidays with gifts are asked to come to the Russell County Schools Auditorium/Natatorium Complex today to sign up for holiday assistance.
KSP Post 15 hiring telecommunicators

Kentucky State Police Post 15 is seeking to hire telecommunicators to serve the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland Counties. Applications must be submitted online to the Kentucky Personnel Cabinet website and should be received by October 23 at...
Jamestown man arrested on strangulation, other charges

A Jamestown man was arrested Saturday night on first degree strangulation and other charges by the Jamestown Police Department, according to jail records. Alex D. Kemp, age 23, was taken into custody by Officer Savannah Harlan and charged, alongside the strangulations charge, with resisting arrest, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses), and fourth degree assault (domestic violence-minor injury).
Russell Springs man arrested on drug, other charges

A Russell Springs man was arrested on drug and other charges early this morning by the Russell Springs Police Department, according to jail records. Russell Miller, age 39, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, 2nd Degree Drug Unspecified, Drug Paraphernalia buy/possess, Possession of Marijuana, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol), and license to be in possession.
