wisr680.com
Cranberry Beginning Work On Kids Castle Park
Construction work is set to begin Tuesday on a playground in Cranberry Township. Crews will start the work on the playground that is located in the township’s Community Park, which is behind the volunteer fire station on Route 19. Officials say the opening of the park will vary on...
wisr680.com
Peters Rd. Undergoing Construction In Cranberry Twp.
A traffic alert for drivers in Cranberry Township. Peters Road will be undergoing waterline construction at various times this week. The work will be happening in between Lee Drive and Burke Road. Township officials say to expect delays.
wisr680.com
Soup Fundraiser To Benefit Rock Family
A fundraiser will be held tonight for a local family who has suffered a number of tragedies over the past couple of years. The soup night fundraiser will be at the North Washington Fire Hall from 5-7 p.m. to benefit the Rock family. Late last month, 41-year-old Joshua Rock was...
wisr680.com
Fetterman Stopping In Butler
The Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate will be making a stop in Butler County later today. John Fetterman will be stopping in Harmony at the Steamfitters Technology Center on Wise Road. Doors open for the event at 5:30 p.m. More information on the event can be found here. Polls show...
wisr680.com
High school Sports from Monday/Knoch tennis in WPIAL final
The Knoch girls tennis team have reached the WPIAL Class 2A championship after a 5-0 win over Beaver in the semifinals Monday. The Knights will meet Sewickley Academy in the championship. Girls Soccer:. –Butler-6 North Hills-0. Samantha Miller and Leah Deal scored twice for the Golden Tornado in their final...
wisr680.com
BASD Will See Energy Cost Increase
Butler Area School District will see increased energy costs after agreeing to a new contract with a supplier but it could have been worse. The school board approved a new agreement with Direct Energy at a cost of 7.779 cents per kilowatt hour for a term of 48 months beginning next month.
wisr680.com
Mars Area Elementary Students to Participate in Literacy Theme Days
Mars Area Elementary School students in kindergarten through 6th grade will get to participate in literacy theme days this week. In recognition of the Scholastic Book Fair, Monday has been named “Reading Jogs the Mind Day” and kids can wear exercise clothes. Tuesday is “Surf’s Up for Reading”...
wisr680.com
DOJ Charges Seven Men In Western PA Drug Ring
Department of Justice officials say they’ve indicted seven men who are accused of trafficking a significant amount of narcotics in Western Pennsylvania. Charging documents allege the seven men were responsible for distributing over 100 grams flurofentanyl, 40 grams of fentanyl, along with cocaine and methamphetamines. Three of the men...
wisr680.com
AHN Holding Free Cancer Screening
Free cancer screenings will be coming to area hospitals in the upcoming weeks. Allegheny Health Network will be offering free cancer screenings at Grove City Hospital next month on November 12th. The screenings will be available for many types of cancer according to AHN officials. The screenings include breast cancer...
