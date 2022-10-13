Read full article on original website
Related
Route 118/Saw Mill River Road closed for 6-8 weeks in Yorktown to replace culvert
It will be closed between Hanover Street and Birdsall Drive in both directions.
Positively New Jersey: How did a car damaged by Hurricane Ida end up in Turkmenistan?
How does a car that was totaled by the floods that hit New Jersey after Hurricane Ida wind up back on the road in the Central Asian nation of Turkmenistan?
East Ramapo schools to close 2 hours early Wednesday
Officials say all students will be released about two hours early tomorrow because of congestion expected in the area in the afternoon.
News 12
MetroCard van to alert Westchester about using card on Bee-Line buses
Did you know that MetroCard offers Westchester residents taking Bee-Line buses the convenience, and same discounts that are being enjoyed by millions of people in the New York metropolitan area?. To help spread the word, the Westchester County government says a MetroCard van will be on the road this week...
'Saturdays with Shah' to resume Mount Vernon street cleanup effort
A couple of volunteers are catching the attention of their community and lawmakers for taking on the daunting task of cleaning up the streets and parks of Mount Vernon.
News 12
Caught on camera: Cars go up in flames at dealership
Police say several cars went on fire at a dealership in Suffolk County. The incident happened at Competition BMW on Middle Country Road in St. James. Fire officials tell News 12 four cars went on fire just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The Nesconset Fire Department responded. No injuries reported. It...
Police chase ends in crash, suspect charged with attacking girlfriend with hammer
Police say Todd Humphrey, 46, of Stony Point, was spotted by state police around 1:30 p.m. in Putnam County.
News 12
Police: Stony Point man accused of attacking girlfriend leads police on chase that ends in crash
Clarkstown police say a man wanted for assaulting his girlfriend Monday at the Tappan Zee Hotel was taken into custody following a police pursuit that ended in a crash. Police say Todd Humphrey, 46, of Stony Point, was spotted by state police around 1:30 p.m. in Putnam County. That's when a pursuit ensued.
Prosecutor's office: 22-year-old fatally shot in Union; no indication incident is related to shooting on previous day
The Union County Prosecutor's Office has announced a 22-year-old was shot and killed over the weekend in Union.
News 12
Police: Woman killed, 2 girls injured when car rams into Lakewood food pantry
Authorities said a woman was killed and two children were injured when a car plowed into them while they were at a food pantry Saturday morning in Lakewood. A makeshift memorial was erected Sunday morning for the woman who died in the accident in the parking lot of St. Vincent De Paul's Food Pantry.
Prosecutor: Mother charged in death of toddler who overdosed on fentanyl
A Lacey Township woman has been charged with aggravated manslaughter after her 2-year-old son died from ingesting fentanyl.
News 12
Prosecutor: Teacher accused of secretly filming underclothing of female students
A Sussex County teacher is facing charges for allegedly filming his female students’ underclothing. Michael F. Wagner, 39, was charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree possession of child sexual abuse material and third-degree invasion of privacy. Wagner taught at Pope John High School in Sparta.
Comments / 0