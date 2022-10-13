ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Caught on camera: Cars go up in flames at dealership

Police say several cars went on fire at a dealership in Suffolk County. The incident happened at Competition BMW on Middle Country Road in St. James. Fire officials tell News 12 four cars went on fire just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The Nesconset Fire Department responded. No injuries reported. It...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

