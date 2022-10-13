Read full article on original website
Related
Mushroom And Swiss Hamburger Recipe
It doesn't get more classic than a mushroom and Swiss hamburger, and nothing proves that better than its decades-long popularity on restaurant menus. Rich, caramelized mushrooms are piled high on top of melty Swiss cheese and a thick, juicy beef patty. There's a reason this particular combo is so appealing: The mild, nutty-sweet cheese is a perfect match for umami-packed, salty mushrooms. Put them on top of a classic beef hamburger patty and you have a meal sure to please every palate.
Why Some Lemons Have More Juice Than Others
Imagine yourself getting excitedly ready to prepare a cold and juicy lemonade. You are just back from the grocery store with your lemons, thrill on juicing them soon. The day is kind of hot and you are even considering adding mint, watermelon, coconut, or some fancy ingredient to your favorite tart fruit juice.
New York-Style White Pizza Recipe
Calling all cheese lovers, we've got a recipe for you! Pizza with tomato sauce is good — we'd even go so far as to say that it is one of our dietary food groups, frequently making it into our weekly dinner rotations. However, have you tried white pizza? This style of pie is typically devoid of red sauce and loaded with extra cheese, often featuring a variety of different types. Think of it as an elevated cheesy bread. Yes, that thought has us drooling as well.
Stovetop Black-Eyed Peas Recipe
Black-eyed peas — the food, not the band that goes "Boom Boom Pow" — are perhaps best known as something you eat on New Year's Day to bring good luck. But, they're also included in a number of other recipes like hoppin' John, cowboy caviar, and a street food from Ghana called waakye. While canned black-eyed peas are very convenient, recipe developer Miriam Hahn prefers to start from dried as she's a firm believer that "Anything made at home is always a little healthier and fresher."
From-Scratch Sourdough Starter Recipe
If you're a sucker for sourdough bread (and who isn't, really?), it may come as a surprise that you can make your very own sourdough starter with just two simple ingredients you likely have on hand. Once you have your starter, you can easily whip up a rustic sourdough bread recipe whenever the craving hits.
The Man Suing Texas Pete Hot Sauce Is Coming For Whole Foods' Mac And Cheese
We all know that times are tough when it comes to grocery shopping. Food inflation is the worst it's been in 40 years, and along with prices being higher than ever, some customers have noticed some allegedly shady practices in the packaging of foods they once loved. Skimpflation, a term used to describe dips in quality in both the service and production industries, seems to be on the rise (via NPR). Additionally, shrinkflation has customers scrutinizing packages.
Does Peanut Butter Go Bad?
When we think about peanut butter, we might get nostalgic about those peanut butter and jelly sandwiches our parents used to make for our school lunches. Some were served up on white bread with the crusts cut off because we were picky eaters. Many of our tastes evolved over time....
Trader Joe's Fans Are Divided On Its Returning Pumpkin Alfredo Sauce
It's that time of year again: pumpkin season. And it seems that people who love the vibrant autumn squash really, really love it. You can find the fall flavor in almost anything and everything these days. Of course, there are the classics, like the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte that everyone waits all year for, a slice of cream-filled pumpkin roll, maybe, or Grandma's homemade pumpkin pie on the Thanksgiving table. However, there are also some more, well, unique ways to get your pumpkin fix if you so choose. There are tons of recipes for pumpkin macaroni and cheese online, or you can pick up pumpkin spice ravioli from Costco for something different.
Why Pizza Hut Wants To Invite You To A Party For One
According to the Washington Post, the average American will eat approximately 46 slices of pizza each year. While many love to enjoy it on specific days like Superbowl Sunday, Halloween, and the day before Thanksgiving, it is undoubtedly a treat most tend to enjoy year-round (via Hungry Howie's). The problem comes when someone is planning to eat on their own and has to count on an individual slice shop or risk wasting some by ordering an entire pie for just one person.
Instagram Is Split Over Trader Joe's Festive Turkey Sausage Stuffing Fried Rice
Thanksgiving is a time for tradition. We eat turkey, we deal with family drama, and we debate friends and family about various controversial Thanksgiving side dishes: Sweet potato casserole or green bean casserole, cornbread dressing or stuffing — these topics have been discussed for years. But now, there's a new side dish in town, and it might even prompt more debates than those classics.
The Aldi Sauce That's Turning Heads Over Its Unique Name
When it comes to Aldi, you can almost guarantee you'll find some food products on its shelves that other grocery stores won't have. Since the grocery store chain emphasizes its own private label Specially Selected products, the majority of its food products are specialized for Aldi customers only. Aside from...
Why You Should Put Green Beans In Your Air Fryer
Move over french fries, there's a new food that belongs in your air fryer, and bonus — it's healthy, too. It's no secret that the air fryer is one of the hottest kitchen appliances around right now and for good reason. Who doesn't love crispy, delicious food that's been cooked to perfection without all the oil and mess of traditional stovetop frying? But while many people default to using their air fryers for classic fried foods like chicken wings or french fries, there are many other unique foods that can be cooked in an air fryer – like green beans.
'Almond Nog' Is Making Its Way To Aldi For The Holidays
Though Halloween is still looming on the horizon, Aldi is already kickstarting its winter holiday collection by bringing in some seasonal classics that will definitely turn into pantry staples. One such product is a new "Almond Nog," which is a plant-based take on eggnog. This traditional Christmas drink is quintessential...
What Ina Garten Really Does With Leftover Chicken
Ina Garten is known for being a multitalented culinary icon. The "Barefoot Contessa" star is a prolific cookbook author, and her elegant takes on classic recipes and fun food tips — like her hack that will change the way you frost cake – have led to the cook having an almost Julia Child-esque fan following. In fact, one superfan cooked every single one of Ina Garten's recipes, a la Julie Powell in "Julia and Julia."
This Cajun-Style Thanksgiving Turkey Is Back At Popeyes
Thanksgiving should be a time for gathering with family and friends and enjoying a meal. However, a lot of times, Thanksgiving also involves a ton of stress in the kitchen, including cooking a turkey that ideally remains moist and flavorful. If cooking a 16-pound bird isn't stressful enough, no Thanksgiving...
Here's The Difference Between Lemon Juice And Lemon Extract
Lemon is such a versatile ingredient. After all, how many other ingredients can you use in both desserts like lemon cakes and main courses like lemon chicken? Some recipes call for lemon extract while others require lemon juice. This distinction is important since the two ingredients have different properties. During...
The Unexpected Partnership Jeni's Is Launching
Alcohol in ice cream is a relatively new yet intriguing concept many frozen treat spots are experimenting with. Where Tipsy Scoop may have paved the boozy way, many new ice cream companies and stores have been trying their hand at tipsy-inducing infusions. Jeni's is certainly no stranger: Jeni's 2021 holiday flavor collection featured a gingerbread flavor with an added kick of cognac, per Facebook, and its frose flavor had a lot of heads turning, according to Refinery29.
Instagram Has Mixed Feelings About Martha Stewart's Oktoberfest Menu
It would be nice if Oktoberfest lived up to its name. According to the History channel, it's technically a celebration that takes place at the end of September and concludes on the first Sunday in October. What it should be is a solid month of eating Bavarian foods and committing beer-soaked debauchery, since that's what the moniker implies. However, since the world can't shut down for a full month while everyone revels, it's nice when celebrity chefs provide some suggestions for how to get the most out of this German celebration.
A Trader Joe's Shopper Allegedly Found Cardboard In Their Pumpkin Bisque
People have found some pretty gross things in their store-bought food. There was the time a couple of customers at a Florida Walmart found decomposing bats in their packaged mixed salads (via The Guardian). Or perhaps you're more turned off by the tooth (complete with a silver filling) a Texas woman found in her Milky Way candy bar (via UPI). Maybe the most terrifying is when a Boston man found two black widow spiders — yup, the super poisonous kind — in his bag of grapes from Whole Foods (via UPI).
Trader Joe's Returning Thanksgiving Seasoning Has Fans Excited
Trader Joe's is known to send its fans into a frenzy every time a new food item makes the rounds or a favorite is set to make a return. While this is without doubt the case for its snacks, confectioneries, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal items, the supermarket's spice aisle has a certain reputation of its own.
Mashed
145K+
Followers
40K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0