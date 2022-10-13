Read full article on original website
Related
lastwordonsports.com
Who Is the Longest Reigning NXT Champion of All Time?
The NXT Championship has been around for roughly a decade now and has been held by some of the biggest names in wrestling today. With so many notable champions we’ve decided to figure out the answer to one major question. Who is the longest-reigning NXT Champion of all time?
lastwordonsports.com
Chris Jericho Extends AEW Deal to 2025, Adds New Responsibilities
Chris Jericho has extended his current All Elite Wrestling (AEW) deal to 2025. He will also increase his “responsibilities within AEW, serving as a producer and creative advisor”, Tony Khan, Chief Executive Officer, General Manager, and Head of Creative of AEW, revealed. Jericho, who is the current Ring of Honor World Champion, will also continue to act as a mentor to young talent within AEW.
lastwordonsports.com
Preview: WWE Raw Card (10/17/22) – Monday Night Raw Lineup
WWE Raw comes to us live tonight from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. A venue that saw WWE run Unforgiven back in 2005 when it was known as the Ford Center. Of note, the event saw Ric Flair win his final singles championship in the form of the WWE Intercontinental Championship, when he defeated Carlito. This accomplishment cemented him as a WWE Triple Crown Champion and also saw him in some rather amusing and memorable skits backstage where he would celebrate his title win with women and champagne in a limousine. Only to later amusingly Flair Flop when he exited the vehicle, his tights a little too low under the hip. Quite the encapsulation of what The Nature Boy is all about. Anyways, let’s get on to this WWE Raw card.
lastwordonsports.com
Karl Anderson Booked For NJPW And WWE Shows On Same Day
WWE announced the “Good Brothers’ will take on “The Judgement Day” at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5th, 2022 in Saudi Arabia. The issue with this is one of the “Good Brothers” Karl Anderson is scheduled to defend his Never Openweight Championship against Hikuleo on the same day in Osaka, Japan. The match is scheduled as part of NJPW Battle Autumn 22.
lastwordonsports.com
Report: JBL Returning to WWE Television as Regular Character
John Bradshaw Layfield, otherwise known as JBL, will be returning as a regular on-screen character to WWE television quite soon, possibly even as soon as tonight, for the Monday Night Raw brand. This is according to reports from PWInsider. While it’s doubtful the 55-year-old former WWE Champion will be returning in-ring, it is more likely for him to return in the position of a manager. Back in February, JBL mentioned that he would love to manage Baron Corbin in the future, and just a month ago we saw a familiar-looking limousine picking up Corbin after a loss to Ricochet on SmackDown. A report surfaced 3 days ago, claiming that Corbin’s character is to undergo yet another change, this time moving in a more “edgy” direction. This change could somehow include JBL as a manager for Corbin.
lastwordonsports.com
Preview: AEW Dynamite Card (10/18/22) – Tuesday Night Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling set the “Great White North” ablaze with last week’s AEW Dynamite‘s debut in Toronto, Canada. The night was filled with exciting action, returns, debuts, and palpable tension. However, it was also littered with betrayal. Nevertheless, the show goes on and AEW’s elite will undoubtedly show up and throw down once again on a special Tuesday Night Dynamite card.
Comments / 0