Come fly with me: Indiana-based airline recruits ECSU students at fly-in

An Indiana-based regional air carrier held its first-ever “fly-in” at a historically Black college or university at ECSU last week — an event one university trustee described as “historic” and a “huge moment” for ECSU’s aviation science program.

Republic Airways held the first fly-in at Elizabeth City Regional Airport on Thursday. The purpose of the visit was to recruit budding pilots to join the company.

“We’re actually doing some interviews today,” explained Madeline Starr, the pilot who served as captain of the all-Black crew on the Embraer 175 that landed at the Elizabeth City airport for the visit.

Other crew members on the flight were First Officer Daniel Patterson and First Officer Israel Reid.

Robert Lowe, Republic’s vice president of people and culture, said bringing the jet to ECSU and flying here with an all-Black crew is part of the company’s initiative to increase diversity in its workforce.

“This is our first fly-in for an HBCU,” Lowe said. “Our goal is to do more.”

Lowe said ECSU and five other HBCUs — historically Black colleges and universities — have aviation programs. The others are University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Hampton University, Texas Southern University, Delaware State University and Florida Memorial University.

“For us this is really a historic event,” Lowe said.

The 76-seat jet is used to fly passengers from smaller cities to airports in larger cities such as Chicago, Detroit and New York.

“For a regional airline this is about the size that you’re going to see,” Starr said, explaining that the plane is about one-fifth the size of the larger jets flown by major airlines.

Lowe said Republic Airways flies connector routes for Delta, United and American and averages more than 1,000 flights a day.

Starr, who started flying during her senior year of high school, has been at Republic four years. She earned an aviation science degree at Middle Georgia State University.

Once a pilot is hired there is a two-month training period during which the pilot learns the specifics of the plane they will be flying, she said.

The company offers a cadet program for students who qualify. That helps prepare them to come to Republic as pilots.

Some ECSU students are already in the cadet program and others are exploring the possibility of joining.

ECSU Trustee Justin Waddell, a 2014 aviation science graduate of ECSU, also described Republic’s fly-in at ECSU as “historic.”

Waddell, who concentrated in aviation management and minored in public administration, is a consultant whose main client is the Federal Aviation Administration, and much of his consulting work currently relates to air traffic management for unmanned aerial systems, or drones.

“I’m really excited,” Waddell said of Republic’s visit. “This is a huge moment.”

Waddell said he is glad that Republic chose to host its first fly-in at an HBCU at ECSU. He said it speaks well of how the company views the school, its faculty and its students.

He noted that it’s a big investment by the company to take one of its planes out of service for a day so that students can get a good look at it and talk with its crew.

“These are huge initiatives and I couldn’t be more thrilled that they chose to think enough of us to be here,” Waddell said. “To see a jet of this size is nice. To see an aviation crew of color is terrific.”

Blake Quinney, a junior aviation major who lives in Kill Devil Hills, said most of the instrumentation in the commercial jet he toured Thursday is similar to what he is used to with airplanes he flies at ECSU.

Quinney used to work at Nissan but decided he wanted to become a commercial pilot.

“I want to fly for the airlines,” Quinney said. “I’m 32 and I’m actually going back to school.”

Corey Baker of Raleigh, who wants to be a pilot in the U.S. Air Force, said it was nice to have the airline land a jet at the airport.

“Most of the traffic we get in and out of here is general aviation,” Baker said.

He said he enjoyed touring the aircraft.

“It’s just a nice aircraft,” Baker said. “It’s very spacious in there. I could stand up straight, and I am six-foot-five.”

Baker, who is in the cadet program at Republic, said he likes the company. If he doesn’t end up joining the Air Force he plans to fly for Republic.

Brandon Nguyen, a sophomore from Wilmington, said he, too, enjoyed touring the aircraft.

“It’s a nice plane.” Nguyen said.

Nguyen explained that he’s in the cadet program with Sky West, a regional airline that flies mainly on the West Coast. He said he has family there and would like to live and work there.

The regional airlines are a good stepping-stone to get to the major airlines, he said.

Senior Colby Yawn from Moyock said he wants to be a commercial pilot.

“That is the goal,” Yawn said.

Airport Manager Scott Hinton said the fact that airlines are making the investment to do these fly-in events to recruit pilots is indicative of how significant the pilot shortage is and how good the opportunities are for up-and-coming pilots.