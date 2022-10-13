Read full article on original website
This 5-Story Antique Shop in Ohio is a Must-VisitTravel MavenColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘It’s the best feeling ever’: Etzler follows uncle’s footsteps at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
New downtown bar aims to end ‘FOMO’ with endless entertainment opportunitiesThe LanternColumbus, OH
The ‘Beautiful Garbage’ Fashion Show renews excitement in sustainable fashionThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Columbus has new plan to get plows on low-priority streets this winter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The next time you see a snow plow driver down your street in the city of Columbus, it could be an accountant, a human resources officer, or a parks department worker. The city’s plan to get plows down low-priority streets? Borrow drivers from other departments....
Columbus police, fire teaming up to host trunk or treat
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police and Columbus Division of fire are partnering to host a free trunk-or-treat event on Sunday, Oct. 30. From 4-6 p.m., both agencies will be handing out candy in a safe, family-friendly event along Marconi Boulevard. Trunk or Treat by WSYX/WTTE...
Columbus Weather: Bundle up the blankets, fire up the furnace!
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Here comes the cold air! Bundle on the blankets and fire up the furnace! We're getting a chilly blast tonight and Tuesday, but we'll see some warmer temps by the end of the week and the weekend. A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for the...
Columbus COVID expert keeping an eye on 'up and coming' variant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There may be another COVID wave coming. The sub-variant known as BQ.1 is concerning as it is possible vaccines and boosters won’t touch it and this version of the virus seems to spread faster than most. Ohio Health Infectious Disease expert Dr. Joseph Gastaldo...
AEP: Crash in northeast Columbus leaves thousands without power
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car accident in northeast Columbus resulted in nearly 2,000 people being without power Sunday night. According to a social media post from AEP Ohio, some equipment was damaged in a vehicle accident. Crews are currently trying to restore power to customers in the area.
Police searching for 21-year-old last seen at Grove City addiction recovery center
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Grove City Division of Police is searching for a missing 21-year-old girl who was last seen at an addiction recovery center. Police said Chloe Tichy, 21, was last seen on October 15 around 7:15 p.m. at the Ohio Addiction Recovery Center in Grove City.
Amazon Style store opens at Easton Town Center, second location in the country
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Amazon just opened a new clothing store at Easton Town Center and it's only the second in the country. Amazon Style opened its doors for the first time Tuesday morning. So how does it work?. The store displays one of each item. All of the...
EDM Haunted Fest to return to Ohio Expo Center on October 28
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This Halloween there's no better celebrate than at Columbus' biggest Halloween party. From costume contests to a frighteningly good music lineup you won't want to miss this. Zach Ruben, co-founder of Prime Social Group, previews the Haunted Fest. Haunted Fest is back on October 28...
Dublin asking for community's help in naming snow plows
Dublin, Ohio (WSYX) — As it prepares for winter, the City of Dublin is asking for the community's help in naming its snow plows. After naming the plows, residents will be able to follow them in real-time on the city's SnowGo dashboard. Residents will be able to see which plow is on which street, according to its name.
17-year-old shot, killed near Ohio State campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed in a shooting Sunday night near the Ohio State University campus. Police said Aniyah Elie was taken to the hospital by family members after she was shot along North High Street around 9:45 p.m. Elie died just after...
Police searching for man accused of robbing west Columbus bank
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a man accused of robbing a Chase Bank Tuesday on the west side. Police said the suspect went into the Chase Bank at 5684 West Broad Street just after 1:10 p.m. Tuesday and approached the employee behind the counter. The...
Columbus Public Health offering COVID-19 bivalent boosters to children 5-11
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Beginning Monday, Columbus Public Health said it is offering COVID-19 bivalent boosters for children ages 5-11. Children can get the boosters at all of Columbus Public Health's free walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic locations. To find your nearest Columbus Public Health vaccine clinic, click here.
Hilliard woman wins female Columbus marathon, Colorado man qualifies for Olympic trials
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In a race packed with competitors from across the country, one of Central Ohio's own took first place in the female race. Sarah Biehl of Hilliard crossed the finish line of the 26.2-mile race with a time of 2:39:01. Hollyann Swann of Huntington, West Virginia,...
At least $1 million raised during Nationwide Children's Columbus marathon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Race organizers say the Columbus marathon raised at least $1 million and counting for Nationwide Children's Hospital. Over 11,000 people participated in this year's race from across the country and the world. Organizers said the event has raised approximately $12 million since the partnership with...
U.S. Surgeon General visits Central Ohio to discuss youth mental health
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — With one in five children living with a mental health disorder, according to Nationwide Children's Hospital, the U.S. Surgeon General visited Central Ohio and stressed the importance of talking about our struggles. Dr. Vivek Murthy joined forces with a Nationwide Children's Hospital psychiatrist Dr. Ariana...
US surgeon general visits Columbus to advocate for mental health in children
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The U.S. surgeon general visited Columbus Tuesday to join Nationwide Children's Hospital's On Our Sleeves campaign amid growing concerns about mental health in children. U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy joined On Our Sleeves Clinical Director Dr. Ariana Hoet to discuss child mental health. 1...
Man dies from wounds after being found shot in crashed car
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 20-year-old man died after being shot earlier this month in the south Linden area. Josiah Montgomery was found shot in a car that had crashed into a sign along Duxberry Avenue on Oct. 8. Columbus police said they were alerted to the shooting by...
'He saved my life,' woman remembers retired CFD plane crash victim after 2008 rescue
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "That man was the one who got in my car and pulled me out. It’s because of him that I am sitting here today. He saved my life." Monica Durban was overcome with emotion after finding out the tragic news that retired Columbus Firefighter Tim Gifford had died in a plane crash on Tuesday.
Busch for dogs? Anheuser-Busch debuts new turkey 'Dog Brew'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Now you and your dog can both enjoy turkey time this holiday season. Anheuser-Busch is selling a special turkey "Dog Brew" this winter holiday season. There isn't any alcohol or hops in the cans (that would be toxic for dogs). Among Dog Brew's listed ingredients...
75 people referred to Ohio AG over possible election fraud, secretary of state says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 75 people are being investigated for possible election fraud after a new round of reviews, the Ohio secretary of state says. Sec. LaRose said his office has referred a total of 630 cases of election fraud since he took office. It's unclear how many of...
