Read full article on original website
Jasyah Whitehead
5d ago
so if he opens it is that popping the cherry🍒? And does him drinking it mean "o god no" (thoughts leave my head)
Reply(1)
7
David
5d ago
why wouldn't it be. after all its legal for a dude to marry a dude and a chick to marry a chick. why would we accept one form of mental illness over another?
Reply(4)
5
Kathy
5d ago
why does EVERY little thing have to be political?? can someone please explain that to me??
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
a-z-animals.com
Bobcats In Indiana: Types & Where They Live
Indiana, known as the “Hoosier State,” is a Great Lakes-region state in the Midwest. It shares boundaries with Kentucky to the south, Michigan to the north, Ohio to the east, and Illinois to the west. The geography of Indiana is diverse and includes rocky hills, grassy plains, riverbanks, lakeshores, and deep forests. The bobcat is the most widely dispersed North American feline, and it may be found all over the continent, from southern Canada down to southern Mexico. But are there bobcats in Indiana?
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are famous for serving absolutely delicious steaks, every day of the week.
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana or plan on traveling there in the near future and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are certainly charming. On top of that, all of them are great choices for both a quick stop and a longer vacation if you have more free time on your hands. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
Bobcat kitten found alone, taken to Illinois wildlife center
JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. – A bobcat kitten was taken to an Illinois wildlife center after she was found alone in Montgomery County, Illinois. The kitten was taken to Treehouse Wildlife Center in Dow, Illinois on Friday, September 16, according to clinic supervisor Kerry Lennartz said. The Illinois Department of Conservation found her while they were […]
Can a Clerk Legally Stop You to Check Your Cart and Receipt in Kentucky & Indiana?
You just went through the checkout line or self-checkout. You grab your bags and your receipt and head to the door. You're about to leave the store and you get stopped. Someone is asking to see your receipt. What do you do?. I believe that most people would stop without...
Indiana teacher arrested for creating and maintaining a 'kill list'
An Indiana elementary school teacher is in custody after intimating to a student that she had created a “kill list” of people she planned to murder.
How throwing pumpkins into the Ohio River may just 'save lives'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Research shows that in 2022 alone, there will be nearly 300,000 new invasive breast cancer cases for women and 3,000 for men. In an effort to help in the fight against metastatic breast cancer, Captain's Quarters created Chunkin Pumpkins and will be throwing their seventh annual event on Sunday, Oct.16.
Watch: Alligator floats along the lazy river at Illinois water park
An Illinois water park marked the end of the summer season by letting one last visitor float the lazy river -- an alligator.
Indiana is Home to One of the Deadliest Lakes in the Country
Indiana is home to dozens of gorgeous lakes and swimming holes, however, it is important to keep in mind that some rivers, lakes, and quarries are simply not safe to swim in. The Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore is a popular state park known for its incredible recreational activities. The waters here attract many swimmers but the rates at which bodies are fished out of the lake are staggering. Keep reading to learn more.
The Best Small Town in Indiana for a Weekend Getaway
Indiana is a state that's full of surprises. From white sand beaches to German villages and some of the most charming small towns in the country, if you're looking to plan an incredible weekend adventure Indiana has tons of options.
This Entire Neighborhood In Indiana Was Totally Abandoned
Indiana is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story about the neighborhood known as River Ridge in southern Indiana near the border of Kentucky. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
WISH-TV
Trial date set for man accused of raping Ohio child who then went to Indiana for abortion
(CNN) — The trial for the man accused of raping and impregnating a child in Ohio who then had to travel to Indiana for an abortion has been set for early next year, according to a court document obtained by CNN. Gerson Fuentes, 27, is facing two counts of...
touropia.com
12 Best Cities in Indiana to Live and Visit
Although routinely disparaged for being ‘The Crossroads of America’, the oft-overlooked Indiana is home to much more than just rural farmland and busy interstates. As well as cool college towns and its vibrant capital Indianapolis, it contains the quiet suburban city of Carmel which is often featured on lists of the best places to live in the US.
Purdue murder suspect says 'I'm very sorry,' claims he was blackmailed before court appearance
When asked if he has a message for the victim's family, Ji Min Sha said "I'm very sorry."
Idaho Driver Stumbles Upon Two Wolves Attacking A Moose In Broad Daylight
This isn’t something you see every day. Moose are one of my favorite animals. They are just so large, cool and if you’ve ever had the opportunity to try moose meat, it’s very tasty. Meanwhile wolves are an outstanding predator who seem to have similar tastes to...
Say It Ain’t Snow – National Weather Service Forecasts Above Average Precipitation for Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois This Winter
I know, I know. Fall just started. If you're the type who longs for the days of pumpkin spice everything, breaking out the sweatshirts and sitting around the fire pit on a cool autumn night after sweating it out during the hot and humid summer days we suffer through every year in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois, I imagine you just want to enjoy these days now that they're finally here and not put any thought into what may come once they're over. I totally get that, and you should. However, I'm the type who thinks it's good to know what's coming so we can try and prepare accordingly. And, if what the National Weather Service is forecasting this winter for our region plays out as they think it could, we need to be prepared with our snow shovels in hand.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Indiana
With an average elevation of 755 feet above sea level, Indiana is a place with a wide variety of scenic splendor, from broad dunes to rolling green hills. However, Indiana is also home to several notable bodies of water. Sure, everyone is aware of Minnesota’s 10,000 lakes. But it may surprise many that Indiana is no slouch either — it is a lake paradise!
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Cincinnati, Ohio, is a city with a great deal to offer. Unfortunately, it's also home to some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in the United States. Man committing a crime.Image by Sam Williams from Pixabay.
CBS News
Teacher at East Chicago, Indiana school said she had a 'kill list' of students, police say
A student in the teacher's class who is being credited for stepping up and telling school leaders. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.
103.3 WKFR
Kalamazoo, MI
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
103.3 WKFR plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 46