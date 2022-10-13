Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
2 teens arrested, 2 sought in connection with vehicle thefts, burglaries in Lake Charles, Sulphur
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two teens and is searching for two more teen suspects after multiple vehicle burglaries and thefts in Lake Charles and Sulphur. Javante L. Bryant, 18, of Lake Charles, is held the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center, and a...
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance in Lake Charles Nightclub Hit-and-Run Investigation
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance in Lake Charles Nightclub Hit-and-Run Investigation. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on October 17, 2022, that it is investigating a hit and run that occurred around 1:00 a.m. on the 11th of September, at a nightclub on Common Street in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
KPLC TV
More activities are coming to Lake Charles for kids and even teens to enjoy
KPLC TV
Victim of fatal 1st Ave. hit-and-run identified
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Police have identified the man found dead on First Avenue Sunday morning. Christopher Anthony Syas, 33, is believed to be the victim of a fatal hit-and-run, Lake Charles police said. Lake Charles police are still working to put together a description of the suspect vehicle.
Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Being Found Unconscious in Possession of Fentanyl in a Vehicle with a Child
Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Being Found Unconscious in Possession of Fentanyl in a Vehicle with a Child. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 17, 2022, that on October 15, 2022, deputies were called to Henry’s Truckstop in Lacassine, Louisiana, in relation to a reckless motorist at approximately 11:00 a.m.
$100,000 bond for Louisiana woman who allegedly set seven acres on fire
A woman has been arrested after setting several fires in Louisiana, including one that engulfed seven-acre, according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Foresty (LDAF).
KPLC TV
UPDATE: Records indicate LCPD made contact with man before he was shot at by officer on 7th St.
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - 7News has learned new details following the discovery of three bodies in a 7th Street home last week. Lake Charles Police told 7News they responded to the home after someone reported a naked man waving a gun at the residence. The man who died after...
westcentralsbest.com
Calcasieu Woman Arrested for Arson
Calcasieu Parish, La - On October 11, agents with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Office of Forestry arrested 39-year-old Tabitha Verdine for setting several fires on Jim Drake Rd. in Starks, La. LDAF Forestry Enforcement Investigators found that Verdine set fire to the roadside, which spread...
Brand New Crawfish Restaurant To Open Up In Sulphur, Louisiana
Is it crawfish season yet? We are all waiting until the time we can get our hands on some hot, juicy, spicy boiled crawfish. Ok now we're hungry, are you?. Well, get ready Sulphur, Louisiana, and Southwest Louisiana because there is a brand new crawfish joint coming your way on the West side of Calcasieu parish! It will be located in North Sulphur and will be called Koonce's Crawfish.
Lake Charles American Press
31-year-old man who died in officer-involved shooting identified
A Lake Charles man, who died following a police officer involved shooting last week, has been identified. Louisiana State Police say the man has been identified as 31-year-old Christopher L. Ardoin of Lake Charles. Lake Charles Police were dispatched to 1817 7th St. Thursday morning in reference to a suspicious...
KPLC TV
Starks woman accused of starting wildfire
Starks, LA (KPLC) - A Starks woman has been arrested after being accused of setting several fires along Jim Drake Rd., according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF). Tabitha Verdine, 39, was arrested on Oct. 11, 2022, after investigators with the LDAF determined that she had set...
Hayes man found unresponsive with 4-year-old and fentanyl in car
A man was arrested after he was found unresponsive in a vehicle with a 4-year-old and fentanyl, according to the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office (JDPSO).
Fast Casual
Chicken Salad Chick hatching in Lake Charles, Louisiana
Chicken Salad Chick is opening its 12th Louisiana location and its first in Lake Charles with franchisees Cindy and Claiborne Self. Located at 3723 Nelson Road, in the Charvais Crossing complex and featuring a drive-thru, Chicken Salad Chick Lake Charles will celebrate its grand opening Nov. 1 by giving away chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.
KPLC TV
Construction to begin on canopy at Lake Charles Regional Airport
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Regional Airport is advising visitors that parking may take a little longer as the airport begins construction on the new departure and arrival canopies. Access to the terminal and parking lot will remain open, however, certain travel lanes may be blocked at times...
Orange Leader
National Weather Service shares cold and Hazardous Weather Message for region Wednesday morning
The National Weather Service office in Lake Charles, Louisiana, has issued a Hazardous Weather Message. A Freeze Warning is in place for Central Louisiana as of Wednesday morning because of approaching record low temperatures. The impacts include likely frost and freeze conditions killing crops and other sensitive vegetation. The warning...
Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting on 7th Street in Lake Charles Being Investigated by Louisiana State Police
Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting on 7th Street in Lake Charles Being Investigated by Louisiana State Police. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On October 14, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on October 13, 2022, detectives assigned to the LSP Bureau of Investigations were requested by the Lake Charles Police Department to investigate a deadly officer-involved shooting in the 1800 block of 7th Street.
KPLC TV
City of Lake Charles announces youth initiatives
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More activities are coming to Lake Charles for kids and even teens to enjoy. Tuesday, city officials announced the launch of new initiatives, as well as the re-launch of youth programs that have been on hold for over two years. The Mayor’s Youth Partnership aims...
Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Warn of Multiple Recent Daytime Forced Entry Burglaries
Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Warn of Multiple Recent Daytime Forced Entry Burglaries. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 14, 2022, that on October 13, BPSO responded to multiple daytime forced entry burglaries in the East Beauregard region. According to the information acquired throughout the investigation, two black...
KPLC TV
Police make arrest in Sept. 23 L’Auberge Boulevard homicide
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Humble, Texas, man has been arrested in connection with a Sept. 23 homicide at the intersection of Sam’s Way and L’Auberge Boulevard. Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department responding to the intersection on the afternoon of Sept. 23 found a vehicle crashed into a tree. The vehicle was occupied by one person, who officers found was suffering from a gunshot wound.
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Searching for Hat Owner
Vernon Parish, La - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of this baseball cap. VSPO said they received a report of a catalytic converter theft from a vehicle inside of the Vernon Parish Police Jury Yard in Rosepine on October 13. Deputies found the baseball...
