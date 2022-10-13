In the midst of this grand bearish trading year of 2022 to this point, we’ve begun to see what looks like real resistance to the downside in the markets. It’s too early to call the bottom of the overall curve, but a +900 jump in the Dow in just the past three sessions — including a -370-point drop on Friday — and similar trading graphs in all the major indices are putting “the bottom” back into conversation.

