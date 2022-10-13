ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

cw39.com

These are the 50 safest cities in Texas: FBI crime data

(NEXSTAR) — Have you ever wondered what the safest places in Texas are?. To determine the rankings, safety and security research outlet SafeWise used crime data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, in addition to demographics and population information. As part of the rankings, only cities with populations above...
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

What Texas drivers do (and don’t) understand about merging

Isn’t it obnoxious when a driver waits until the very last second to merge? According to a number of states’ traffic laws, it’s actually the best strategy. While the commonly-named “Zipper Merge” may seem counterintuitive, a growing number of experts have argued that the merging strategy helps keep traffic flowing more smoothly and safely. A growing number of states, including Kansas, Utah, Missouri, and Washington, have begun to require drivers to use it in recent years.
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

What are ‘dark sky communities’ and where are they in Texas?

(KXAN) — Despite their innate directional awareness, some birds can still get confused by lights shining in our backyards, neighborhoods and towns — creating some big dangers for our feathered friends. Central Texas lies within the main corridor of North American bird migration with flocks of aviators flying...
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Respiratory illnesses are spiking among children

(KIAH) – Respiratory illnesses are surging among Texas children according to data from the state’s health and human services department. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) spiked in Texas at the end of September, which usually doesn’t happen until the winter months. The Dallas-Fort Worth Metro is still in...
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Dallas-Fort Worth ranks 5th in the nation for working spaces: study

DALLAS (KDAF) — As businesses adapt to the changes brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, the landscape of your work office has changed dramatically as workers and businesses begin to look for more flexible options. One such option that many businesses have employed is a coworking space. A coworking space...
DALLAS, TX
cw39.com

Chilly air alert! Temperatures in the 40s and 30s coming for Southeast Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Don’t get caught off guard. A legit cold front is moving through Houston, bringing a couple of cool days and cold nights. The coldest temperatures settle in Wednesday morning when lows drop to the mid and low 40s for most of our region. There could even be a few 30s in rural areas north of Houston, as well as southern parts of East Texas. Thursday morning will be another cold one in the 40s.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

More Hispanic, diverse blood donations needed amidst Texas shortages

HOUSTON (KIAH) – As blood shortages continue in Texas, the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center is urging the Hispanic community to donate. The organization says the Hispanic community is crucial in helping build a diverse blood supply. “Our donors just aren’t represented diversity wise, and we really need our...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold around Houston

DALLAS (KDAF) — Winning, winning, winning, it’s what the Houston Astros are doing and it’s what two Texas Lottery players did over the weekend seeing some big cash headed to their wallets. The Texas Lottery reports two top prize-winning, $25,000 tickets from the Saturday night Cash Five...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Juarez rushes to get Venezuelan migrants indoors as temperatures plummet

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – El Paso’s Venezuelan humanitarian crisis is quickly becoming Juarez’s nightmare, as hundreds of expelled migrants huddling on the streets were rushed inside government offices Sunday night due to plummeting temperatures. More than 150 people, mostly Venezuelan nationals, slept on the floor of...
cw39.com

Wisconsin Republican Michels walks back abortion pledge

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican running for governor in Wisconsin suggested Tuesday that he did not support enforcing the swing state’s near-total ban on abortions, saying “I will never arrest a doctor” before his campaign walked back his comment. Tim Michels is locked in a...
WISCONSIN STATE

