Cowboys Shut Down Tigers On HomecomingHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Mitchell Sets Cowboy 8k Record at DBU MeetHardin-Simmons UniversityDallas, TX
Haunted St. Ann’s Hospital Destroyed By FireNick Summers - ExplorerAbilene, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
cw39.com
These are the 50 safest cities in Texas: FBI crime data
(NEXSTAR) — Have you ever wondered what the safest places in Texas are?. To determine the rankings, safety and security research outlet SafeWise used crime data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, in addition to demographics and population information. As part of the rankings, only cities with populations above...
cw39.com
What Texas drivers do (and don’t) understand about merging
Isn’t it obnoxious when a driver waits until the very last second to merge? According to a number of states’ traffic laws, it’s actually the best strategy. While the commonly-named “Zipper Merge” may seem counterintuitive, a growing number of experts have argued that the merging strategy helps keep traffic flowing more smoothly and safely. A growing number of states, including Kansas, Utah, Missouri, and Washington, have begun to require drivers to use it in recent years.
cw39.com
What are ‘dark sky communities’ and where are they in Texas?
(KXAN) — Despite their innate directional awareness, some birds can still get confused by lights shining in our backyards, neighborhoods and towns — creating some big dangers for our feathered friends. Central Texas lies within the main corridor of North American bird migration with flocks of aviators flying...
cw39.com
Respiratory illnesses are spiking among children
(KIAH) – Respiratory illnesses are surging among Texas children according to data from the state’s health and human services department. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) spiked in Texas at the end of September, which usually doesn’t happen until the winter months. The Dallas-Fort Worth Metro is still in...
cw39.com
Freeze warnings reach the Gulf Coast, 30s near Houston Wednesday morning
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Very cold air is getting a big push through the South with freeze warnings in effect Tuesday night as far south as the Gulf Coast in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida. Freeze warnings mean many of these areas will experience the first freeze of the season.
cw39.com
Dallas-Fort Worth ranks 5th in the nation for working spaces: study
DALLAS (KDAF) — As businesses adapt to the changes brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, the landscape of your work office has changed dramatically as workers and businesses begin to look for more flexible options. One such option that many businesses have employed is a coworking space. A coworking space...
cw39.com
Chilly air alert! Temperatures in the 40s and 30s coming for Southeast Texas
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Don’t get caught off guard. A legit cold front is moving through Houston, bringing a couple of cool days and cold nights. The coldest temperatures settle in Wednesday morning when lows drop to the mid and low 40s for most of our region. There could even be a few 30s in rural areas north of Houston, as well as southern parts of East Texas. Thursday morning will be another cold one in the 40s.
cw39.com
‘We’re going to have some issues’: Operation Lone Star soldiers owe federal taxes after internal error
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Thousands of Texas National Guard troops may have to pay for a mistake they didn’t make, which could cost them hundreds or thousands of dollars in federal taxes. The Texas Military Department (TMD) said a payroll error will force Operation Lone Star guardsmen on the...
cw39.com
What restaurant has the best buffet in Texas? Yelp ranks the best in every US state
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who’s ready to get so full they can barely sit or lay down and get comfortable? That’s what a buffet can bring you and do it in a delicious way in an array of cuisines. Yelp recently released its report on the best buffet...
cw39.com
More Hispanic, diverse blood donations needed amidst Texas shortages
HOUSTON (KIAH) – As blood shortages continue in Texas, the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center is urging the Hispanic community to donate. The organization says the Hispanic community is crucial in helping build a diverse blood supply. “Our donors just aren’t represented diversity wise, and we really need our...
cw39.com
The best mac and cheese in the world can be found at these Texas restaurants: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s a great time to be alive as the fall season has settled in with the temperature dropping just a bit to make Texas a little more comfortable and with that comes diners hitting the restaurants hard for some mac and cheese to go with their Texas meats.
cw39.com
2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold around Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — Winning, winning, winning, it’s what the Houston Astros are doing and it’s what two Texas Lottery players did over the weekend seeing some big cash headed to their wallets. The Texas Lottery reports two top prize-winning, $25,000 tickets from the Saturday night Cash Five...
cw39.com
Check out these two Houston Italian eateries that are ranked best in the US
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s getting closer to the holiday season and that means calories are being counted less and less (as they should be); for Texas, the fall temperatures are finally dipping away from the 80s (for now) so it’s time to down bowls and plates of pasta.
cw39.com
Juarez rushes to get Venezuelan migrants indoors as temperatures plummet
JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – El Paso’s Venezuelan humanitarian crisis is quickly becoming Juarez’s nightmare, as hundreds of expelled migrants huddling on the streets were rushed inside government offices Sunday night due to plummeting temperatures. More than 150 people, mostly Venezuelan nationals, slept on the floor of...
cw39.com
First Filipina American to win both the Miss Texas-USA and Miss USA titles
HOUSTON (KIAH) On Monday, October 3rd, the life of one Houston resident changed forever. She was Miss Texas USA 2022, R’Bonney Gabriel. Yet, by the time that Monday night ended, her title had changed, to Miss USA 2022!. Winning the title of Miss USA has been a dream of...
cw39.com
Wisconsin Republican Michels walks back abortion pledge
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican running for governor in Wisconsin suggested Tuesday that he did not support enforcing the swing state’s near-total ban on abortions, saying “I will never arrest a doctor” before his campaign walked back his comment. Tim Michels is locked in a...
