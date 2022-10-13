Read full article on original website
Security Bot 'Parker' Patrolling Downtown CharlotteJus4NetCharlotte, NC
PJ Walker's passing day versus the Rams looks even worse in hindsightEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Charlotte motel closes, leaving people without a homeTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
The Steve Wilks Era starts off on the wrong footEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
The Charlotte, NC Hunger WalkTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Raleigh News & Observer
Hornets’ LaMelo Ball unlikely to play in season opener
Charlotte Hornets All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball is expected to miss Wednesday night’s season opener against the San Antonio Spurs with a sprained left ankle. Hornets coach Steve Clifford said Monday that Ball is doubtful for the game and is uncertain if he will make the trip out West.
Raleigh News & Observer
Hornets to start season without LaMelo Ball. Here’s what the lineup will look like
When the Charlotte Hornets take the court at the AT&T Center in San Antonio for their first game of the season Wednesday, they’ll do it without their All-Star point guard. LaMelo Ball is “highly doubtful” to play in the Hornets’ matchup with the Spurs, coach Steve Clifford said after practice Monday, and hasn’t done any on-court work since spraining his left ankle in their penultimate preseason game against Washington last Wednesday. Ball is going to be sidelined beyond the opener, but the exact number of games he’ll miss is unclear.
Raleigh News & Observer
Charlotte Hornets’ James Bouknight apologetic after weekend DWI arrest
James Bouknight apologized Tuesday and appeared remorseful following his arrest for driving while impaired early Sunday morning. Speaking for the first time since details surfaced about the incident, the Charlotte Hornets guard said he was sorry for bringing the team so much unwanted attention as it prepares to begin the season in San Antonio on Wednesday night.
Raleigh News & Observer
Miles Bridges’ hearing delayed for 7th time; Hornets’ season will start without him
A preliminary hearing in Miles Bridges’ felony domestic violence case in Los Angeles was delayed for the seventh time Monday and moved to Nov. 3. A “prelim,” as it is known, will be an important crossroads in Bridges’ case in which prosecutors will be required to produce evidence to show the Charlotte Hornets free agent has committed a crime.
Raleigh News & Observer
Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler And Tyler Herro Building A Stronger Bond
Before the NBA season gets real, Miami Heat teammates Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler took a trip to Turks and Caicos. It was their way of getting some bonding before everything gets serious. “It was amazing for me, being able to spend time with JB,” Herro said. “We had a...
Raleigh News & Observer
Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code MCBETFULL Gives $1250 Bet Insurance For NBA
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The NBA season gets underway Tuesday night with two huge matchups between the Lakers and Warriors and the Celtics and 76ers. Then Wednesday night the Nets and Knicks both kick off their campaigns as they look to start the season with a win. With action almost every single night until April, the NBA is one of the best sports to bet on. If you are interested in betting on the NBA, the perfect place to start is with our Caesars Sportsbook NY promo code MCBETFULL which earns $1,250 in first-bet insurance for new customers.
Raleigh News & Observer
GG Jackson ‘surprised’ by UNC fan backlash after he dropped commitment to Tar Heels
Former five-star recruit GG Jackson said his friends on the UNC basketball team “still have love for me” after he flipped his commitment to South Carolina this summer. He can’t say the same for certain portions of the Tar Heels’ fanbase. Jackson, who spoke publicly last...
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers players react to Robbie Anderson trade: ‘There was a lot of tension built up’
There might not be a player in the Carolina Panthers locker room closer to Robbie Anderson than backup quarterback P.J. Walker. Anderson and Walker were teammates at Temple during their college days. They were later reunited in 2020 under their former Temple head coach Matt Rhule in Charlotte, playing more than two seasons together as members of the Panthers.
Raleigh News & Observer
Rams vs. Panthers: Highlights From LA’s Catty Victory at SoFi
Decisive, season-defining Los Angeles Rams games at SoFi Stadium have taken on a new, rather morbid tone. The SoCal supporters, however, likely won't be complaining about the result. Allen Robinson made it back to Inglewood's end zone through the air while Darrell Henderson Jr. and Ben Skowronek each put in...
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers sign linebacker off Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad, make several practice squad moves
The Carolina Panthers have added a young defender to their 53-man roster ahead of the Week 7 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. Tuesday, the Panthers signed linebacker Chandler Wooten off the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad, the team announced. Ironically, the Panthers opened up a roster spot for Wooten by trading wideout Robbie Anderson to the Cardinals for a pair of draft picks.
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers’ offense anemic in loss to Rams as Carolina loses another quarterback to injury
Playing without starting quarterback Baker Mayfield, an already stagnant Carolina Panthers offense generated even fewer explosive plays in interim head coach Steve Wilks’ first game. The team’s lone touchdown came via a second-quarter pick-six by Donte Jackson, and the Panthers offense did not cross the Rams’ 20-yard line until...
Raleigh News & Observer
Rams Trail Panthers At Half As Offensive Woes Continue
Coming off of two-straight losses, the Los Angeles Rams' offensive woes have bled over yet again on Sunday in their matchup with the Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium. And thanks to those continued struggles, the Rams trail the Panthers 10-7 heading into the locker room at halftime. For most of...
Raleigh News & Observer
Inside the Bears’ Numbers: Rushing Total a False Indicator
NFL statistics show the Bears to be second overall in rushing. It's a deceptive number because there is actual rushing, and then there is just rushing. A good rushing team doesn't merely have big numbers. It is a good rushing offense if it is capable of running for yardage when...
Raleigh News & Observer
Lions Seeking Boost in Intensity With Practice Changes
For Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, the bye week was all about getting healthy. After suffering an ankle injury early in the season, the second-year wide receiver was sidelined for Detroit’s Week 4 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. He returned to action in Week 5 against the Patriots but was limited to just four catches for 18 yards while playing 21 snaps.
Raleigh News & Observer
Russell Wilson Reportedly Is in ‘Real Pain’ With Latest Injury
The 2022 NFL season has not started the way Russell Wilson envisioned. Not only did the Broncos suffer a 19–16 loss to the Chargers in overtime on Monday Night Football, but Wilson also ended the drab offensive showing with a hamstring injury. Following a MRI on Tuesday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the nine-time Pro Bowler will be day-to-day this week but that the quarterback is in “real pain.”
Raleigh News & Observer
College football rankings: Predicting the AP top 25 poll for Week 8
As the dust settles around the latest slate of games on Saturday, let's look ahead to the next AP top 25 college football rankings. Note: this isn't our ranking of the best teams, but our prediction for how top 25 voters will slot them in the official poll. College football...
Lightning blow lead in home opener, lose to Flyers
TAMPA — The Lightning outplayed the Philadelphia Flyers for most of Tuesday’s home opener. But they let their opponent hang around, and a resilient team burned them late. Despite leading by two goals in the second period and owning zone time for most of the first two frames, Tampa Bay lost its first game on home ice, 3-2.
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers-Rams live updates: Carolina falls to Los Angeles as PJ Walker goes down injured
Jacob Eason has taken over at QB for the Panthers this quarter. CJ Henderson is also out for the Panthers, who are as much of a MASH unit as any team in the NFL. Walker was determined not to have a concussion, but he did have a neck injury. Eason threw an end-zone interception on the Panthers’ best chance to score a touchdown deep in the fourth quarter, and the game ended with a 24-10 Los Angeles win. Carolina drops to 1-5. The Panthers were outscored 17-0 in the second half.
