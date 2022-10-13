ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHNT News 19

Company offering $50 an hour to watch TikTok videos

By Daisy Ruth
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i9uPw_0iXB3GFf00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A company is offering a lucky hiree $50 an hour to watch TikTok videos.

Influencer marketing agency “Ubiquitous” is looking for a candidate to watch videos, and the employee will even get a gift basket with things like Uber Eats and Target gift cards.

Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission receives 380+ dispensary application requests ahead of Oct. 17 deadline

The professional “TikToker watcher” will receive $600, a $50 Uber Eats gift card and a $50 Target gift card to help them through their 12-hour video binge.

The winner will also get a flexible cellphone holder, a ring light and a tripod.

The employee will only need to watch TikToks and re-post their favorite videos on Instagram or Twitter, tagging Ubiquitous.

The only requirement for the job is to have a TikTok account and ideally, according to the company, an active social media presence.

Those who want to apply can fill out a form , making their case in 100-200 words. Applications will close on Oct. 20.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHNT News 19

Freeze Warnings Issued – Coldest Air Of The Season

Heading into the coming week the region will experience the coldest air of the season so far! A strong area of high pressure will build in behind the frontal passage Sunday night. The clock-wise rotation around this pressure system will lead to a strong northerly wind flow. With winds out of the north, arctic cold […]
WHNT News 19

Both suspects arrested after deadly Oxford hit-and-run

This story has been updated to reflect new information. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Two people have been arrested following a deadly hit-and-run in Oxford, Mississippi over the weekend. Oxford Police said that they responded to a 911 call on Sunday around 1:14 AM saying that two people were hurt. Police officers as well as Oxford […]
OXFORD, MS
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy