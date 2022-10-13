Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs4indy.com
IMPD to step up recruiting and rookie police pay in 2023 budget
INDIANAPOLIS — When the City-County Council approved Mayor Joe Hogsett’s record-setting $1.4 billion 2023 municipal budget, it also okayed $266 million to IMPD to help keep the city safe. ”We’re on track to continue a historic level of investment in not only new technology but new officers, more...
cbs4indy.com
New program in Marion County helping incarcerated Hoosiers get back on their feet upon release
MARION COUNTY — Local agencies in Marion County are teaming up to launch a new program to help incarcerated Hoosiers who cannot afford an attorney get the services they need. “This is a reinvention of how public defense would happen in Marion County,” said Lena Hackett with Community Solutions,...
cbs4indy.com
Columbus police investigate multiple shootings
Police in Columbus are investigating multiple shootings in the span of a few days. Police in Columbus are investigating multiple shootings in the span of a few days. Near north side Dollar General closing, creating …. Easy access to healthy and nutritional food continues to be a problem for many...
cbs4indy.com
Near north side Dollar General closing, creating more food desert issues
Easy access to healthy and nutritional food continues to be a problem for many in Indy, and it looks like the problem is getting worse for one neighborhood. https://cbs4indy.com/indiana-news/near-north-side-dollar-general-closing-creating-more-food-desert-issues/. Near north side Dollar General closing, creating …. Easy access to healthy and nutritional food continues to be a problem for...
cbs4indy.com
Juvenile struck by car on Indy’s southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS – An investigation is underway after a juvenile was hit by a car on the southwest side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident was reported around 5 a.m. at S. High School Road and Furnas Road. The juvenile was taken to Eskenazi Hospital with minor...
cbs4indy.com
2023 City-County operating budget passed
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis City-County Council passed a new budget for the next year, which includes increased funding for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The 2023 City-County operating budget is $1.46 billion, and passed with only one vote against. In a statement about the passage, Mayor Joe Hogsett said...
cbs4indy.com
Greenfield Police Department mourns loss of K-9
GREENFIELD, Ind. — The Greenfield Police Department is mourning after one of its K-9s died Monday. The Greenfield Police Department said K-9 Eragon died Monday at 13 years old. His handler, Detective Borgmann was by his side. Eragon was on the Greenfield Police Department force since 2010. In his...
cbs4indy.com
Irvington family terrified after shots fired into home five times in two months
For two months, an Irvington family says they've been living in constant fear after shots have been fired into their home on five separate occasions. Irvington family terrified after shots fired into …. For two months, an Irvington family says they've been living in constant fear after shots have been...
cbs4indy.com
8 families displaced by Greenfield apartment fire, community asks for donations
GREENFIELD, Ind.- Fencing surrounds a boarded-up building at the Greenfield Crossing Apartments. Just before 1 a.m. Monday, Greenfield fire crews responded to a fire at the apartment complex. “The moment I opened my door I had all this smoke smell came,” said Samantha Camp, a fire victim. Samantha Camp...
cbs4indy.com
Gun violence vigil held hours before Indy’s 17th homicide of October
Gun violence vigil held hours before Indy’s 17th homicide of October. Gun violence vigil held hours before Indy’s 17th …. Gun violence vigil held hours before Indy’s 17th homicide of October. Lawsuit against FedEx for 2021 mass shooting dismissed, …. A lawsuit against FedEx and a security...
cbs4indy.com
Deadly crash closes I-69 south of Bloomington
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – A person died on I-69 south of Bloomington after a Tuesday morning crash involving a passenger vehicle and a semi truck. A witness said the car had hit a deer right before it happened. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to southbound...
cbs4indy.com
Snowy scene across Indiana Tuesday morning
Hoosiers across the state are waking up to a snowy scene or even just some snowflakes flying around. Areas in northern Indiana picked up measurable snowfall. All of this snow is lake-effect snow. What is lake-effect snow?. The National Weather Service’s definition of lake effect snow is “snow that occurs...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD make arrest in Friday’s deadly shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have announced the arrest of a 24-year-old man in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred on Indy’s east side on Friday evening. Milton Porter was taken into custody on Monday under a preliminary charge of murder. Porter is...
cbs4indy.com
3 taken to hospital after two-alarm apartment fire in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Ind. – Three people were taken to the hospital following an overnight apartment fire in Greenfield. The three individuals suffered from smoke inhalation, according to Jason Horning, deputy chief with the Greenfield Fire Department. Everyone else has been accounted for and the American Red Cross has been called to the scene to help those affected.
cbs4indy.com
1 injured, 1 killed in overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating separate shootings that left one man dead and another man injured early Sunday morning. Officers were first called to the 3000 block of East 21 Street just before midnight on a report of a domestic incident with a weapon. Officers located a man with...
cbs4indy.com
Deadly scooter crash under investigation in Hancock County
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – Police in Hancock County are investigating a deadly Tuesday morning crash involving a scooter. The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. on County Road 400 West at the I-70 overpass just south of 300 North. That’s located east of Mount Comfort. According to the...
cbs4indy.com
Costco eyes potential Noblesville location
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A liquor license granted by the Hamilton County Alcoholic Beverage Commission reveals that wholesale retailer Costco is making strides toward opening a new location in Noblesville. According to the application license, the Washington-based Costco Wholesale Corporation wants to build its new store on the southwest corner...
cbs4indy.com
Officials urge safe home heating methods as temperatures drop
INDIANAPOLIS — With temperatures expected to drop over the next couple of days, the heat is on for many Hoosier households. “As the weather gets colder, people are trying to stay warm,” said Aleatha Henderson, Indianapolis Fire Department. The demand to stay warm is prompting warnings of how...
cbs4indy.com
Armed suspects caught on camera robbing east side Starbucks
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are searching for two armed robbers who broke into a Starbucks on the city’s east side. The suspects were both caught on camera. “They were motivated to get in there and they were determined,” said Daniel Rosenberg, Director Coordinator with Crime Stoppers of central Indiana.
Comments / 0